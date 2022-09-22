Read full article on original website
Three men reportedly shot overnight in Glendale
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Three men were taken to the hospital after they were reportedly shot in Glendale early Sunday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., Glendale police officers responded to a report about a shooting near Maryland Avenue and 52nd Drive. Officers found three men who had been shot at while they were reportedly driving in their car in the area. The driver said the three of them had been in Phoenix earlier when they were confronted by some men in another vehicle.
Glendale family sounds off as street racing takes a toll on their home
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Street racing, or instances when hot rods take over valley streets and do dangerous stunts, shows no signs of slowing. One homeowner in Glendale knows the dangers associated with street racing better than others, as his backyard was the scene of several crashes in recent months. "I...
Body found in container by bicyclist, Rob Schneider works at Phoenix drive-thru: this week's top stories
PHOENIX - From Sept. 18-24, our top stories included the shocking discovery of a body inside a container made by a bicyclist in Phoenix, and actor Rob Schneider surprised customers by serving up chicken fingers at a Valley fast-food restaurant to promote his movie, which was shot in Arizona. 1....
Three men shot while driving near 51st and Glendale Avenues
Three men are recovering after they were shot early Sunday morning near 51st and Glendale avenues in Glendale.
Man throwing rocks died in officer-involved shooting in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in north Phoenix Saturday evening. Phoenix police say that two officer patrol units were passing through the intersection of 19th Avenue and Tuckey Lane on Saturday around 6:45 p.m. They were suddenly hit by something that caused damage to their vehicles. The officers pulled over to talk about what had happened to them and then doubled back to the intersection to investigate.
Hiker hospitalized in critical condition after collapsing on Phoenix trail
PHOENIX – A hiker was airlifted off a Phoenix mountain trail in critical condition Friday morning after becoming overheated, first responders said. The 38-year-old woman collapsed on Echo Canyon Trail at Camelback Mountain, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release. A friend of the woman’s called emergency...
SUV falls 85 feet from I-10/I-17 Stack interchange in Phoenix; 1 dead
PHOENIX - The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that happened on the Stack interchange connecting Interstates 10 and 17, which is located west of downtown Phoenix near 19th Avenue and McDowell Road. DPS Sgt. Jacob Melki said just after 1 a.m. on September 24, they...
Service dog returned to owner after being stolen and disguised
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Anthony Graziani and his 3-year-old white Bull Terrier, Daisy, are inseparable. “She’s not only my service dog, she’s my best friend,” said Graziani. On Sept. 8, Graziani faced his worst fear when Daisy was stolen from his girlfriend at a Fry’s Food...
Man in critical condition after north Phoenix shooting
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in north Phoenix early this morning. Phoenix police said they responded to a shooting near Cactus Road and 25th Avenue, near Interstate 17. When officers arrived, they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.
Woman struck by semi-truck while pushing her car off I-10 near Buckeye
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A woman is in the hospital after being struck by a semi-truck while trying to push her car off I-10, DPS officials said. According to DPS, the crash happened around 2:28 a.m. on Sunday near milepost 115 near Buckeye. The woman was in the process of...
Police investigating a shooting involving officers in Phoenix
Police investigating a shooting involving officers in Phoenix
One dead after single-car crash in Phoenix near I-17, I-10
One dead after single-car crash in Phoenix near I-17, I-10
2 men in critical condition after serious crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say two men are fighting for their lives after a serious crash on Van Buren Street in Phoenix Friday morning. According to Sgt. Brian Bower, officers were called out just after 9 a.m. When they arrived, they found a crash that left two men in critical condition. Details on the crash have not been released.
Man dead after an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man police say was throwing rocks at Phoenix police was shot by officers Saturday evening near 19th Avenue and Tuckey lane just south of Glendale Avenue. Phoenix police say the man in his early 30′s was throwing rocks and other items at officers while they passed through an intersection.
Man dead, 2 fighting for their lives after crash in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One man is dead while another man and woman are in the hospital after a serious crash involving two cars in Phoenix on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened near 23rd Avenue and Happy Valley Road around 2:30 p.m. When firefighters arrived at the scene, the woman...
60-year-old woman reported missing after going for a hike in Cave Creek
CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman. Sheriff’s say Kathleen Patterson, 60, left her home for a hike at the Spur Cross trail in the Cave Creek area at around 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Patterson contacted her family through cell phone at around 10:30 a.m. However, they have not heard from her since.
Phoenix kidnapping victim found killed, dismembered south of Tucson
Police say 45-year-old John Cole kidnapped a Phoenix man, drove him to Tucson and killed and dismembered him there, then tried to hide the body.
Man found dead in Glendale; police confirm stabbing was self-inflicted
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Glendale police have announced a reported stabbing that happened Saturday night was self-inflicted. Officers responded to a call that a man had been stabbed near 87th Avenue and Cardinals Way on Saturday around 11 p.m. The man who reported the stabbing was the victim’s son, saying he found his 54-year-old dad with a stab wound in his house. When officers showed up, they found a man lying in the kitchen with a knife next to him.
Serious crash in north Phoenix sends 3 to hospital
Serious crash in north Phoenix sends 3 to hospital
50-year-old man found unconscious, not breathing on Piestewa Peak
PHOENIX — A 50-year-old man was found unconscious and not breathing on Piestewa Peak Thursday evening. Phoenix fire received reports of a man having a medical emergency on the mountain. When crews located the man, he was approximately half a mile away from the trailhead. The man was ultimately...
