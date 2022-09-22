ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballston Spa, NY

WNYT

Adirondack hot air balloon festival concludes in Glens Falls

It’s the last day of the Adirondack Balloon Festival. This morning, we’re getting a new look at what’s going up in the air this weekend in Warren County. Our Rachel Tiede sent us these photos and videos from last night’s festivities. Weather scrapped Thursday’s launch but...
GLENS FALLS, NY
WNYT

Saratoga Springs host 8th Annual Giant Pumpkin Fest

The first weekend of fall welcomed in the kick-off to a hugely popular annual event in Saratoga. Huge gourds were brought in for the 8th Annual Giant Pumpkin Fest. Organizers say it’s a kickoff to the fall season, and a way to celebrate local and regional growers. Andy Wolf,...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Van Rensselaer Manor holds missing resident search drill

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Van Rensselaer Manor is a 362-bed senior nursing and rehabilitation facility. They currently serve 270 Capital Region residents, 80 are long-term care memory patients. Saturday morning, they conducted a missing resident drill in collaboration with Rensselaer County law enforcement agencies and K-9s from the Rensselaer County Search and Rescue Team. “If […]
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
Lite 98.7

Haunted Tours Have Started In Saratoga

I can't believe it is late August, and I am looking into things to do this Halloween season! I do not want to rush the summer away, but it seems like you need to make reservations for many events, so now would be the time to open up the calendar and start planning.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Helen Edelman and Bill Walker Wed

WILTON — Helen Edelman and Bill Walker of Wilton were married Sept. 4, 2022 at The Wishing Well in Wilton. The ceremony was officiated by close friend and pastor Pierre Zimmerman. Edelman and Walker met in 1978 at Skidmore College and, over decades, developed a respectful and meaningful friendship that blossomed in 2017 into a committed relationship they made official surrounded by three generations of family and close friends.
WILTON, NY
WNYT

6th annual Saratoga motorcar auction returns

You have a chance to bid on some rare and classic cars being auctioned off in Saratoga Springs this weekend. The sixth annual Saratoga Motorcar Auction is Saturday and Sunday, at the Saratoga Casino and Hotel. Organizers say past auctions were so popular, the event has outgrown the Saratoga Automobile...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

New Brewery and Bar to Open in Ballston Spa

BALLSTON SPA — What was once an eyesore in the town of Ballston Spa has been transformed into a space to eat, drink and be merry. Located at 11 Washington Street, the two-story 6,000 square foot building once served as a dress factory and a storage-unit space. However, that was decades ago, and the building had been unoccupied for nearly 30 years, much to the dismay of village residents.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Oktoberfest is back in Glenville

This year's Glenville Oktoberfest returned to Maalwyck Park to celebrate its 13th year. After some COVID-19 restrictions last year, the event is back in full force this year, bringing this annual celebration of German ancestry to the Capital Region once again. Music, bratwurst, sauerkraut and the infamous German Biergarten made...
GLENVILLE, NY
Boston 25 News WFXT

DNA test confirms wolf killed in upstate New York

ALBANY, N.Y. — In 2021, a hunter shot what was thought to be a coyote 40 miles west of Albany, but DNA testing has revealed that it was an endangered wolf. Experts from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation revealed Thursday the DNA of the shot animal was that of a male wolf.
ALBANY, NY

