WNYT
Adirondack hot air balloon festival concludes in Glens Falls
It’s the last day of the Adirondack Balloon Festival. This morning, we’re getting a new look at what’s going up in the air this weekend in Warren County. Our Rachel Tiede sent us these photos and videos from last night’s festivities. Weather scrapped Thursday’s launch but...
WNYT
Adirondack Balloon Festival organizers hope wind won’t ground launch
The Adirondack Balloon Festival was set to continue Saturday dark and early at around 4:30 a.m., at the Warren County Airport in Queensbury. It was questionable Friday whether balloons would take flight. NewsChannel 13 spoke to balloon festival president, who told us if it’s too windy to fly, they still...
This Rensselaer County Town Boasts; Only One On Earth! True?
While on one of our daytrips, my girlfriend and I passed a road sign for the Rensselaer County town of Stephentown, New York. The sign reads, Welcome to the only Stephentown on earth! Is that possible? How could this be the only Stephentown on earth?. I had to do some...
WNYT
Saratoga Springs host 8th Annual Giant Pumpkin Fest
The first weekend of fall welcomed in the kick-off to a hugely popular annual event in Saratoga. Huge gourds were brought in for the 8th Annual Giant Pumpkin Fest. Organizers say it’s a kickoff to the fall season, and a way to celebrate local and regional growers. Andy Wolf,...
Van Rensselaer Manor holds missing resident search drill
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Van Rensselaer Manor is a 362-bed senior nursing and rehabilitation facility. They currently serve 270 Capital Region residents, 80 are long-term care memory patients. Saturday morning, they conducted a missing resident drill in collaboration with Rensselaer County law enforcement agencies and K-9s from the Rensselaer County Search and Rescue Team. “If […]
Whimsical Catskills Cottage on Market! It’s Like Living In Storytown!
Do you love memories of Storytown U.S.A. as much as I do? I think most of us from the Capital Region, Adirondacks and beyond hold a fond place in our hearts for our visits to the legendary amusement park in Lake George. How would you like to live in Storytown every day?
Haunted Tours Have Started In Saratoga
I can't believe it is late August, and I am looking into things to do this Halloween season! I do not want to rush the summer away, but it seems like you need to make reservations for many events, so now would be the time to open up the calendar and start planning.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Helen Edelman and Bill Walker Wed
WILTON — Helen Edelman and Bill Walker of Wilton were married Sept. 4, 2022 at The Wishing Well in Wilton. The ceremony was officiated by close friend and pastor Pierre Zimmerman. Edelman and Walker met in 1978 at Skidmore College and, over decades, developed a respectful and meaningful friendship that blossomed in 2017 into a committed relationship they made official surrounded by three generations of family and close friends.
glensfallschronicle.com
Queensbury native buys land in Fort Ann, launching haunts ‘Boo Town’ & ‘Ghoul Town’
Queensbury native Mary Ryther is betting that people who love Halloween just can’t get enough of it. After working in the entertainment industry in Los Angeles, she’s bought six-and-half acres in Fort Ann and is building a Halloween “haunt” due to open on Sept. 30 and operate weekends through Halloween this year and future years.
WNYT
6th annual Saratoga motorcar auction returns
You have a chance to bid on some rare and classic cars being auctioned off in Saratoga Springs this weekend. The sixth annual Saratoga Motorcar Auction is Saturday and Sunday, at the Saratoga Casino and Hotel. Organizers say past auctions were so popular, the event has outgrown the Saratoga Automobile...
This Capital Region Man’s Mullet Is Top 25 In U.S.! Help Him Win?
If I say, business in front and party in the back, what comes to mind? The mullet of course! Not just anyone can pull off this hairy hairdo in 2022 but one Capital Region man not only pulls it off, he may have the finest mullet in the United States!
WNYT
Saratoga Springs mom still has no closure in daughter’s 1986 disappearance
For 36 years, Tammie McCormick’s family has wondered what happened to her. Just 13 years old, the young teenager from Saratoga Springs disappeared in 1986. For decades, her mom, Nancy Hieber has stayed away from news cameras. Now she’s agreed to talk with NewsChannel 13 about her daughter.
Latham Mobil worker allegedly sells alcohol to minor
A clerk at the Latham Mobil Mart was recently arrested, for allegedly selling alcohol to a minor at the shop. State Police checked 22 businesses across Albany County for compliance and found that nearly all of them followed proper procedures for alcohol sales.
New Jamaican cafe opens in Bennington
Island Flavor, a Jamaican cafe, has opened on Main Street in Bennington. The eatery had a soft opening the week of September 12, and its grand opening is scheduled for September 26 at 11:30 a.m.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
New Brewery and Bar to Open in Ballston Spa
BALLSTON SPA — What was once an eyesore in the town of Ballston Spa has been transformed into a space to eat, drink and be merry. Located at 11 Washington Street, the two-story 6,000 square foot building once served as a dress factory and a storage-unit space. However, that was decades ago, and the building had been unoccupied for nearly 30 years, much to the dismay of village residents.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Oktoberfest is back in Glenville
This year's Glenville Oktoberfest returned to Maalwyck Park to celebrate its 13th year. After some COVID-19 restrictions last year, the event is back in full force this year, bringing this annual celebration of German ancestry to the Capital Region once again. Music, bratwurst, sauerkraut and the infamous German Biergarten made...
New York State Man Accused of Stealing Fire Truck and Going on Joyride
9-1-1 CBS is reporting that the 30-year-old suspect allegedly stole a $500,000 dollar fire truck, that was parked in front of the Gloversville fire department Friday morning. From there, this brazen thief proceeded to take the emergency vehicle around town on an early morning joyride. There is no word if...
DNA test confirms wolf killed in upstate New York
ALBANY, N.Y. — In 2021, a hunter shot what was thought to be a coyote 40 miles west of Albany, but DNA testing has revealed that it was an endangered wolf. Experts from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation revealed Thursday the DNA of the shot animal was that of a male wolf.
Target worker allegedly steals from Wilton warehouse
A Moreau man was cited to court on Wednesday after Troopers said he stole from the Target Distribution Center in Wilton.
Horsepower Weekend: Auto Auction & Truck Rodeo Coming To Saratoga
From cars to trucks, if horsepower and anything road worthy is your thing, it is going to be a great weekend to get up to SPAC. Whether it is admiring classic cars or the skill of driving a big rig, there will be plenty of sights to see this weekend in Saratoga Springs.
