Brattleboro, VT

VTDigger

Rob Roper: The Vermont climate council is unraveling

This “don’t ask for details, don’t tell costs” attitude is clearly unsatisfying to Council members who think asking and telling should be a celebrated part of the process. It’s the reason they signed up. Read the story on VTDigger here: Rob Roper: The Vermont climate council is unraveling.
VTDigger

Arraignment delayed for Ezra Miller, ‘The Flash’ actor, as new details emerge in Vermont burglary case

The Justice League star claims they had permission to enter a family friend's Stamford home to pick up cooking ingredients, according to newly released court documents. That friend has denied granting that permission, telling police that Miller stole three bottles of liquor. Read the story on VTDigger here: Arraignment delayed for Ezra Miller, ‘The Flash’ actor, as new details emerge in Vermont burglary case.
VTDigger

Harm reduction for addicts

Murders, knifings, criminal gangs, police raids: it all sounds like Chicago in the 1920s, but it’s actually Bennington County in recent months. Almost daily, local papers carry news of another police raid or drug arrest, many linked to Massachusetts-based criminal gangs. Vermont is a target for drug activity: when...
VTDigger

Lyndon 19-year-old dies in ATV accident in Sheffield

A 19-year-old Lyndon resident died in a fatal ATV crash Thursday night in Sheffield, according to State Police. At about 7:35 p.m., troopers at the St. Johnsbury barracks received a 911 call about an ATV accident in which the driver was unresponsive, according to a press release sent on Friday.
VTDigger

State employees gear up for fight over cost-cutting Medicare Advantage plans

Medicare Advantage plans provide Medicare benefits to retirees through private insurers. These plans often also provide supplemental coverage not offered through traditional Medicare — and at a lower cost — but critics charge that insurers make the numbers work by aggressively denying coverage when seniors file claims. Read the story on VTDigger here: State employees gear up for fight over cost-cutting Medicare Advantage plans.
VTDigger

Early morning assault rifle shots and false statements lead to arrest

A Waterbury man is accused of illegally firing an AR-15 from his front porch Friday morning, then lying to troopers about the incident, according to a press release from the Vermont State Police. State police, along with responders from the Berlin Police Department and Waterbury Rescue, arrived at the home...
