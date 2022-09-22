Read full article on original website
1011now.com
Lincolnites head to University Place Neighborhood for Streets Alive! event
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The streets of one Lincoln neighborhood were bustling with activities relating to health and wellness. Streets Alive! is an annual event that takes place in a different neighborhood every two years. This cycle, University Place Neighborhood is the host. Its goal is to provide a free outdoor...
News Channel Nebraska
Wayne K. Larsen
Wayne Larsen passed away at Homestead House Assisted Living in Beatrice, NE on September 23, 2022 at the age of 95 years and 10 months. Wayne was born to Clarence A. and D. Loree' (LePoidevin) Larsen on November 23, 1926 near Filley, NE. Wayne grew up on farms in rural Gage County Nebraska, attending various country schools as a young boy. Wayne then attended Beatrice Senior High, graduating in 1944. Wayne played basketball for the Beatrice Orangemen from 1942-1944 and had many good memories of playing high school basketball with his older brother and driving their jointly-owned 1931Oldsmobile into school. Wayne was active in both 4-H and FFA (Future Farmers of America) during and after high school and served as the Beatrice FFA President and Vice-President during his junior and senior years of high school. Wayne received 1st place honors at the Nebraska State Fair in 4-H Crops Judging and was also awarded a trip to Chicago for his accomplishments in 4-H during this time period. He continued to enjoy playing sports after high school, often with both his older and younger brother as teammates in a Beatrice area town team basketball league.
News Channel Nebraska
Female inmate missing Community Corrections Center
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 33-year-old female inmate did not return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) on Sunday. According to authorities, 33-year-old Krista Foley disappeared after a preapproved visit to a church in the community. Foley is a 5'1'', 145 lbs. white woman with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.
News Channel Nebraska
2022 Hometsead NHP deer survey shows lower results than 2021
BEATRICE - Gage County is getting a “gauge” on the deer population at Homestead National Historical Park. Since 2004, the park has held an annual deer survey where volunteers count deer throughout the park and collect data contributing to information on the population. Resource manager Jesse Bolli explains the study’s importance.
1011now.com
Lincoln streets to close for two events Sunday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several Lincoln streets to expected to close for two events on Sunday, Sept. 25. Streets Alive!- Multiple streets in the University Place neighborhood will be closed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 25 for the Streets Alive! community event. The event will be from 1 to 4:30 p.m. and the route is as follows:
WOWT
Nebraska VFW adjusts to locations closing, finds alternatives
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In July, multiple VFW posts closed in the metro area. 6 News spoke with representatives of the organization to get a pulse on how posts are doing now. The commander of the Nebraska VFW says posts are alive and well. Not an end of an era, it’s a change of venue, he says.
klkntv.com
Multiple units are working on a vegetation fire south of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- A corn field is partially on fire near West A street in Lancaster county. Multiple units are responding. We do have a reporter on scene and will update the story as we receive more information.
hamburgreporter.com
Sights from Nebraska City’s AppleJack Festival
The Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) Hall, at 910 First Corso, featured a full-scale model of the HL Hunley on the first weekend of AppleJack. The HL Hunley was the world’s first successful combat submarine. It sank off the coast of Charleston, S.C., in 1864, and wasn’t found until 1995.
Nebraska Gaming Commission approves first casino in the state
On Friday, the Nebraska Gaming Commission approved WarHorse Casino’s gaming application at a hearing on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s east campus.
1011now.com
WarHorse Casino opens to the public
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It was a historic and long-anticipated day for Nebraskans. WarHorse Casino opened their doors in southwest Lincoln. Guests anticipating the grand opening of the casino were up early Saturday morning to check out the new building, hoping for a stroke of luck. It’s the first non-native casino in the state to open after the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission voted Friday to authorize it’s license to operate.
1011now.com
Injury-accident in west Lincoln closes portion of west O Street
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln Police Department is investigating an injury accident in the area of northwest 19th and West O Streets on Saturday. West O Street will be entirely closed between northwest 18th and 20th Streets for several hours. Please consider alternate routes and drive carefully. This is an...
News Channel Nebraska
James "Jim" A. McCartney
James “Jim” A. McCartney, 83 years of age, of Odell passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center in Beatrice. He was born on October 6, 1938 near Angus to Merton and Beulah (Skinner) McCartney. Jim graduated from Nelson High School in Nelson in 1956 and served his country for over 3 years in the United States Air Force. He married Nola Biltoft on December 30, 1962 in Angus. Jim attended Fairbury Junior College in Fairbury before earning his Bachelor’s degree from Kearney State College in Kearney in 1966. He retired after 34 years from Odell Public Schools where he taught industrial arts, driver’s education and drove a school bus. Jim spent many years coaching girls softball with Allen “Red” Kostal. He was a member of the Odell United Methodist Church in Odell where he held many positions and the Odell Rural Fire Department. Jim enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his family, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
1011now.com
The Happy Raven to close its doors
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The long-term effects of COVID go beyond the lingering coughs and chest pains. Bars and restaurants had to adapt to a world of social distancing, and some fared better than others. This week, The Happy Raven announced it would be closing its doors. Matt Myers started...
WOWT
Fall in Nebraska: AppleJack Festival kicks off second weekend
NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a sure sign of Fall in Nebraska: AppleJack Festival continues this weekend at Arbor Day Farm. “The AppleJack Festival weekends brings out the best of what the farm has to offer,” an Arbor Day Farm spokeswoman said in the release. For this...
WOWT
Luke Bryan concert held on Nebraska farm to highlight agriculture, rural communities
MURDOCK, Neb. (WOWT) - Trucks, medical tents, and volunteer agencies are taking over a bit of Cass County farm ground as time gets closer to the Luke Bryan concert. Andrew Stock says Luke Bryan’s team chose his alfalfa field for its softness and cleanliness. “As a farmer, we’re pretty...
Rural Nebraska Luke Bryan concert works to put spotlight on hunger and farming
A big concert in Murdock, Nebraska at Stock Hay and Grain Farm but the focus is not all about the music
NU takes steps to renovate Memorial Stadium
Some possible upgrades include changing the seating and concessions, and upgrading Wi-Fi. Plus, President Ted Carter hinted at cheaper tickets.
townandtourist.com
30 Best Restaurants in Lincoln, NE (Global Tastes For Every Palate!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Lincoln, NE, has a little bit of everything, from outdoor adventures to upbeat nightlife and historical landmarks. You can explore your artistic and educational sides at several museums or relax as you stroll through lush botanical gardens. When you’re ready to refuel, the best restaurants in Lincoln, NE, are waiting and ready to satisfy any appetite.
klin.com
UPDATE: Early Sunday Morning Homicide in Downtown Lincoln
On Sunday morning, September 25, 2022 at 12:06 a.m., Lincoln police officers responded to a report of a male who had been shot in the alley near 19th and O St. The suspect, also a male, had run away from the area. Officers and Lincoln Fire and Rescue medics attempted...
klkntv.com
Hundreds turn out for opening day at Warhorse Casino
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln’s first casino had a line out the door Saturday, with many excited to try their hands at the slot machines. On day one, casino managers were expecting to have over a thousand casino-goers by the end of the day. “It’s been a great...
