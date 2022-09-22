Read full article on original website
Related
Rob Roper: The Vermont climate council is unraveling
This “don’t ask for details, don’t tell costs” attitude is clearly unsatisfying to Council members who think asking and telling should be a celebrated part of the process. It’s the reason they signed up. Read the story on VTDigger here: Rob Roper: The Vermont climate council is unraveling.
Michael Hogan: Vermont values are at the heart of the VSECU merger
Early on in this merger process, we invited these former leaders to meet with our board chair and CEO to discuss the proposed merger. They declined. Read the story on VTDigger here: Michael Hogan: Vermont values are at the heart of the VSECU merger.
Rosanne Greco: We can save ourselves from a food crisis
Unlike many of the other problems we are facing, we have the ability within some of our own cities to cope with this potential catastrophe — if we act now. Read the story on VTDigger here: Rosanne Greco: We can save ourselves from a food crisis.
George Till: Dangerous misinformation vs. the facts on elective abortions
In addition to being a member of the Legislature, I serve as the division chief of general OB/GYN at University of Vermont Medical Center, the division responsible for providing termination of pregnancy services. Read the story on VTDigger here: George Till: Dangerous misinformation vs. the facts on elective abortions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vermont State University to cut tuition by 15% for in-state students
The board of trustees unanimously approved the price decrease earlier this week. Students at Castleton University, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College will benefit from the price change. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont State University to cut tuition by 15% for in-state students.
State employees gear up for fight over cost-cutting Medicare Advantage plans
Medicare Advantage plans provide Medicare benefits to retirees through private insurers. These plans often also provide supplemental coverage not offered through traditional Medicare — and at a lower cost — but critics charge that insurers make the numbers work by aggressively denying coverage when seniors file claims. Read the story on VTDigger here: State employees gear up for fight over cost-cutting Medicare Advantage plans.
VTDigger
Harm reduction for addicts
Murders, knifings, criminal gangs, police raids: it all sounds like Chicago in the 1920s, but it’s actually Bennington County in recent months. Almost daily, local papers carry news of another police raid or drug arrest, many linked to Massachusetts-based criminal gangs. Vermont is a target for drug activity: when...
Arraignment delayed for Ezra Miller, ‘The Flash’ actor, as new details emerge in Vermont burglary case
The Justice League star claims they had permission to enter a family friend's Stamford home to pick up cooking ingredients, according to newly released court documents. That friend has denied granting that permission, telling police that Miller stole three bottles of liquor. Read the story on VTDigger here: Arraignment delayed for Ezra Miller, ‘The Flash’ actor, as new details emerge in Vermont burglary case.
Comments / 0