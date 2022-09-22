ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

VTDigger

Rob Roper: The Vermont climate council is unraveling

This “don’t ask for details, don’t tell costs” attitude is clearly unsatisfying to Council members who think asking and telling should be a celebrated part of the process. It’s the reason they signed up. Read the story on VTDigger here: Rob Roper: The Vermont climate council is unraveling.
VTDigger

State employees gear up for fight over cost-cutting Medicare Advantage plans

Medicare Advantage plans provide Medicare benefits to retirees through private insurers. These plans often also provide supplemental coverage not offered through traditional Medicare — and at a lower cost — but critics charge that insurers make the numbers work by aggressively denying coverage when seniors file claims. Read the story on VTDigger here: State employees gear up for fight over cost-cutting Medicare Advantage plans.
VTDigger

Harm reduction for addicts

Murders, knifings, criminal gangs, police raids: it all sounds like Chicago in the 1920s, but it’s actually Bennington County in recent months. Almost daily, local papers carry news of another police raid or drug arrest, many linked to Massachusetts-based criminal gangs. Vermont is a target for drug activity: when...
BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT
VTDigger

Arraignment delayed for Ezra Miller, 'The Flash' actor, as new details emerge in Vermont burglary case

The Justice League star claims they had permission to enter a family friend's Stamford home to pick up cooking ingredients, according to newly released court documents. That friend has denied granting that permission, telling police that Miller stole three bottles of liquor. Read the story on VTDigger here: Arraignment delayed for Ezra Miller, ‘The Flash’ actor, as new details emerge in Vermont burglary case.
BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT

