Read full article on original website
Related
maritime-executive.com
MSC Follows Maersk and CMA CGM in Launching Air Cargo
Seeking to round out its services and capture a portion of the growth in expedited cargo, MSC announced it will become the latest shipping line to launch a branded air cargo operation. The company, which has been moving aggressively to add ships driving its fleet to become the world’s largest, follows the lead of CMA CGM and Maersk both of which are also launching air cargo operations.
maritime-executive.com
China Delivers First VLCC Equipped with Four Rigid Sails
China Merchants took delivery today on the first second-generation eco-friendly VLCC. The supertanker is the first to be fitted with four rigid sails as well as other energy improvements. Built by Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company (DSIC), the vessel which is named New Aden is also the 100 crude oil tanker...
maritime-executive.com
Hyundai Heavy Industries Goes All-In for Big Data With Palantir
Hyundai Heavy Industries' holding company KSOE has decided to go all the way with an enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform-of-platforms, Palantir Foundry. Palantir's commercial product is designed to take all data from company sources, all analytical / AI modeling from company analysts, all input from company end-users, and integrate it into one platform for business decisionmaking.
maritime-executive.com
Enablers for Decarbonizing the Maritime Industry: Playbook Part 3
[By Mikael Lind, Wolfgang Lehmacher, Louise De Tremerie, Frank Dubielzig, Ellinor Forsström, Paul Holthus, Andrea Morgante, Sukhjit Singh, and Lina Tenenbaum]. The journey towards a sustainable maritime shipping sector is driven by enablers spread across multiple areas. The decarbonization enablers include more sustainable fuels and other green sources of power, strong regulations that set an ambitious framework, bold financing for sustainable initiatives, power systems, integrated port solutions, optimised ship design, and fleet and operational optimization. In the shipping industry the enablers are principally situated across a cluster of three critical maritime value chains. These three critical maritime value chains are the marine fuel value chain, the shipbuilding value chain, and the operational value chain. Specific decarbonization enablers are used, developed and matured based on their more or less favorable context summarized in scenarios that probably play out in future. The three scenarios considered are one with wealth prioritized first (Swells), one with security first (Storms), and one with health / well-being first (Clear Sky), the latter is a clearly human-centered option.
IN THIS ARTICLE
maritime-executive.com
Danish Maritime is Concerned Russian Tankers Will Sail Without Pilots
With tensions further increasing between Russia and the west, the Danish Maritime Authority is expressing safety concerns over Russian tankers operating through the Danish Straits. The maritime authority is concerned with increased sanctions on Russian oil due to begin in just over two months, that Russian tankers might increase their attempts to hide their activities.
maritime-executive.com
Alfa Laval Signs Deal to Use Fossil-Free Steel in Heat Exchangers
Alfa Laval has decided to work with Swedish steelmaker SSAB to build the world's first plate heat exchanger manufactured with fossil-free steel. SSAB's new HYBRIT steelmaking process involves using hydrogen for direct reduction of iron ore rather than traditional blast furnace processing. If the hydrogen comes from "green" sources - as SSAB plans - the process results in sponge iron with no CO2 emissions along the way. The company plans to have its first demonstration facility in Gällivare, Sweden up and running by 2026.
maritime-executive.com
Lifting the Offshore Wind Industry to New Safety Levels
With a redesign of its well-proven fixed boom crane range (PF range), international technology company PALFINGER, headquartered in Salzburg (Austria), is responding to the latest safety requirements of the global offshore wind industry. The WindEnergy 2022 in Hamburg, Germany, marks the official launch of the enhanced crane range. Enhanced fixed...
World Cup Watch: European giants showing flaws before Qatar
LONDON — (AP) — All roads now lead to Qatar. With the conclusion of the group stage of the Nations League, Europe's top soccer countries have played their final competitive games ahead of the World Cup. Here's how things are shaping up for a continent that has provided...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
As Qatar 2022 looms the US look like who they are: Concacaf’s third best team
The US men’s national team drew 0-0 with Saudi Arabia in Spain on Tuesday in their final game before their opening World Cup clash against Wales on 21 November. Following on from Friday’s tame 2-0 loss to Japan in Germany, these were two tune-ups that served to underline the team’s shortcomings rather than solve them, played in low-key atmospheres that felt more like pre-season friendlies than the last international fixtures before a World Cup.
maritime-executive.com
Preliminary $1.4B Deal to Sell Stake in DSME as KDB Begins Auction
A preliminary deal has been struck for the Korea Development Bank to sell two-thirds of its investment in Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) in a transaction that would recapitalize the financially troubled shipyard with new private investors and management. KDB, which had previously said it was making it a priority to sell Korea’s third largest shipbuilder to private investors, has selected a technique typically used in bankruptcies announcing an initial accepted bid and tomorrow will commence a month-long bidding process for a 49.3 percent stake in DSME.
maritime-executive.com
Sovcomflot and Gazprom Neft Complete First LNG Bunkering in Russia
PAO Sovcomflot and PAO Gazprom Neft are reporting that they carried out the first ship-to-ship bunkering of a marine vessel with natural gas fuel in Russia. While Sovcomflot has been employing LNG-fueled vessels for the past several years, they began about a year ago through the partnership with Gazprom to develop the domestic capabilities for bunkering.
Comments / 0