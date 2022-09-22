Kelly Butts-Spirito teams up with North Ave Jax and 99 Neighbors for a free show in Burlington City Hall Park

Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
28th annual Northeast Street Rod Nationals kicks off today at the Champlain Valley Expo
ESSEX, Vt. — Friday marks the start of the 28th annual Northeast Street Rod Nationals at the Champlain Valley Expo. Visitors can expect to see around 1,200 specialty cars, all made before 1991, and coming from across the northeastern United States and Canada. The annual event is hosted by...
miltonindependent.com
Former Milton Department of Public Works director David Allerton on persevering for grant money and his new job with St. Albans Town
David Allerton, Milton’s former Director of Public Works, has a nickname for grant money: OPM, “other people’s money.”. Since Allerton came to the town five years ago, OPM has been at the center of his approach to funding projects without burdening taxpayers. At the most recent Milton...
WCAX
South Burlington residents raising questions over new housing development
Peace Corps looking for donations to send overseas. Just up the stairs at her home beauty salon in Orwell, everyone is a friend. City waits on test results after cleanup of chemical spill near Burlington beach. Updated: 5 hours ago. Burlington’s Leddy Beach remained closed Thursday-- and could be closed...
Off Center for the Dramatic Arts to Reopen in the New North End
In a press release billed as “big happy news,” Burlington’s shuttered Off Center for the Dramatic Arts announced this week that it will open a black box theater in November, carrying on its mission to encourage theatrical risk-taking by providing affordable space. “We’re just thrilled,” Laura Roald,...
Burlington’s Leddy Beach remains closed after nearby chemical spill
A member of the public initially spotted a “milky, frothy discharge” in the stream underneath the bike path at Leddy Park on Wednesday. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington’s Leddy Beach remains closed after nearby chemical spill.
WCAX
Multiple fires in the Burlington area
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two accidental fires happened in the Burlington area since Friday. The first occurred around 8:00 p.m. Friday Burlington Fire responded to a house fire at 165 Elmwood Ave. There they found a pile of books and a blanket on fire on the sidewalk in front of...
Addison Independent
Celebrate our migrant neighbors at a new fall festival in New Haven
Chris Urban will facilitate a bi-lingual panel discussion with local migrant farmworkers to help educate the community about migrant farmworkers' lives in both their home countries and on farms in Addison County. Fall festivals are times to have fun and also opportunities to build community. An Oct. 1 festival in...
Lincoln denies Beta Technologies founder Kyle Clark an airstrip at his home
The town’s zoning board of adjustment concluded there was not enough evidence to show the airstrip would be of minor consequence to neighbors or that such airstrips are customary in Vermont. Read the story on VTDigger here: Lincoln denies Beta Technologies founder Kyle Clark an airstrip at his home.
Head of Rutland’s Board of Aldermen running for city mayor
Mike Doenges, 42, wants to lead in revitalizing the city after decades of population decline. His priorities include creating more housing and attracting new businesses. Read the story on VTDigger here: Head of Rutland’s Board of Aldermen running for city mayor.
Young Writers Project: When I stopped myself in time
“Try walking a mile in someone else’s shoes” is wonderful advice, if you have a whole afternoon to stroll and reflect. Read the story on VTDigger here: Young Writers Project: When I stopped myself in time.
This Place in History: The Dog Team Tavern
The New Haven restaurant began as a tea room that raised money for medical missionary work in Canada.
Ticonderoga Boat Launch to close
A boat launch on Lake Champlain is set to close temporarily starting next week. The New York State Departments of Environmental Conservation and Transportation are closing the Ticonderoga Boat Launch for the next month - and the connected roads will feel some impact, as well.
WCAX
Police investigating BB gun incident at Essex football game
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Essex Police are investigating an aggravated assault that happened during a high school football game last Friday. Officials say one person was hit by what appeared to be a projectile from a BB gun. They were sent to the hospital with minor injuries. The district says...
WCAX
High peaks get winter preview
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A couple of ski resorts in our area got a sneak peek of winter Friday. It may be the first full day of fall, but Whiteface, Sugarbush, and other high elevations reported a dusting of snow overnight. In New Hampshire, the Mt. Washington Observatory also reported...
The Valley Reporter
A new trail opens on an historic farm
A new public trail will soon open in Waitsfield, expanding opportunities for community recreation, health, and enjoyment of The Valley’s outdoors. On Tuesday, September 27, the Mad River Path will celebrate the opening of the Spaulding Greenway, a new, 1-mile section of path which follows the edge of a farm field along the Mad River.
suncommunitynews.com
Au Sable Forks man accused of work-related larceny
LAKE PLACID | An Au Sable Forks man was arrested Sept. 20, accused of taking several thousand dollars in a deposit for work he never completed. Lake Placid Village Police charged Joshua D. Crowningshield, 33, with third-degree grand larceny in connection with the alleged theft. Police said Crowningshield took a...
WCAX
What to do: Saturday, September 24
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday, September 24. The Farm at VYCC in Richmond is hosting the Abenaki Land Link Project’s Harvest Festival today. This festival is the culmination of the Abenaki Land Link project, in which folks around the state volunteer to grow crops from traditionally saved Abenaki seeds. The crops are then used in the Abenaki-Helping-Abenaki food program, which supports food security for the Nulhegan Abenaki tribe. The festival includes corn and bean processing, tasting of Abenaki crops, live demonstrations, and tours of the farm. It’ll be from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Richmond, and is free and open to all.
WCAX
Lyndon teen dies in ATV crash
SHEFFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A teenager is dead after police say she crashed while riding an ATV on Thursday evening. Vermont State Police say Samantha Henderson, 19, of Lyndon, was riding an ATV without a helmet or seatbelt on Blake Pond Road in Sheffield. She was found unresponsive by first...
VTDigger
Lyndon 19-year-old dies in ATV accident in Sheffield
A 19-year-old Lyndon resident died in a fatal ATV crash Thursday night in Sheffield, according to State Police. At about 7:35 p.m., troopers at the St. Johnsbury barracks received a 911 call about an ATV accident in which the driver was unresponsive, according to a press release sent on Friday.
WCAX
Officer fired over prisoner abuse allegations breaks silence
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A former Franklin County Sheriff’s officer captured on video assaulting a man in custody is speaking out for the first time about the allegations, as well as his bid to become the county’s next top cop. Former Capt. John Grismore was fired after allegations...
