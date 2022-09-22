ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Kelly Butts-Spirito teams up with North Ave Jax and 99 Neighbors for a free show in Burlington City Hall Park

By News in pursuit of truth
VTDigger
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Entertainment
Burlington, VT
Entertainment
WCAX

Multiple fires in the Burlington area

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two accidental fires happened in the Burlington area since Friday. The first occurred around 8:00 p.m. Friday Burlington Fire responded to a house fire at 165 Elmwood Ave. There they found a pile of books and a blanket on fire on the sidewalk in front of...
BURLINGTON, VT
Addison Independent

Celebrate our migrant neighbors at a new fall festival in New Haven

Chris Urban will facilitate a bi-lingual panel discussion with local migrant farmworkers to help educate the community about migrant farmworkers' lives in both their home countries and on farms in Addison County. Fall festivals are times to have fun and also opportunities to build community. An Oct. 1 festival in...
NEW HAVEN, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#99 Neighbors#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Abizo
NEWS10 ABC

Ticonderoga Boat Launch to close

A boat launch on Lake Champlain is set to close temporarily starting next week. The New York State Departments of Environmental Conservation and Transportation are closing the Ticonderoga Boat Launch for the next month - and the connected roads will feel some impact, as well.
TICONDEROGA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
WCAX

Police investigating BB gun incident at Essex football game

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Essex Police are investigating an aggravated assault that happened during a high school football game last Friday. Officials say one person was hit by what appeared to be a projectile from a BB gun. They were sent to the hospital with minor injuries. The district says...
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

High peaks get winter preview

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A couple of ski resorts in our area got a sneak peek of winter Friday. It may be the first full day of fall, but Whiteface, Sugarbush, and other high elevations reported a dusting of snow overnight. In New Hampshire, the Mt. Washington Observatory also reported...
BURLINGTON, VT
The Valley Reporter

A new trail opens on an historic farm

A new public trail will soon open in Waitsfield, expanding opportunities for community recreation, health, and enjoyment of The Valley’s outdoors. On Tuesday, September 27, the Mad River Path will celebrate the opening of the Spaulding Greenway, a new, 1-mile section of path which follows the edge of a farm field along the Mad River.
WAITSFIELD, VT
suncommunitynews.com

Au Sable Forks man accused of work-related larceny

LAKE PLACID | An Au Sable Forks man was arrested Sept. 20, accused of taking several thousand dollars in a deposit for work he never completed. Lake Placid Village Police charged Joshua D. Crowningshield, 33, with third-degree grand larceny in connection with the alleged theft. Police said Crowningshield took a...
AU SABLE FORKS, NY
WCAX

What to do: Saturday, September 24

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday, September 24. The Farm at VYCC in Richmond is hosting the Abenaki Land Link Project’s Harvest Festival today. This festival is the culmination of the Abenaki Land Link project, in which folks around the state volunteer to grow crops from traditionally saved Abenaki seeds. The crops are then used in the Abenaki-Helping-Abenaki food program, which supports food security for the Nulhegan Abenaki tribe. The festival includes corn and bean processing, tasting of Abenaki crops, live demonstrations, and tours of the farm. It’ll be from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Richmond, and is free and open to all.
RICHMOND, VT
WCAX

Lyndon teen dies in ATV crash

SHEFFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A teenager is dead after police say she crashed while riding an ATV on Thursday evening. Vermont State Police say Samantha Henderson, 19, of Lyndon, was riding an ATV without a helmet or seatbelt on Blake Pond Road in Sheffield. She was found unresponsive by first...
LYNDON, VT
VTDigger

Lyndon 19-year-old dies in ATV accident in Sheffield

A 19-year-old Lyndon resident died in a fatal ATV crash Thursday night in Sheffield, according to State Police. At about 7:35 p.m., troopers at the St. Johnsbury barracks received a 911 call about an ATV accident in which the driver was unresponsive, according to a press release sent on Friday.
SHEFFIELD, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy