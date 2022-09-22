ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, OH

Police investigating shooting in the West End

WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a shooting in the West End Saturday night. It happened on David Street near Pinecone Lane around 8 p.m. No information has been released on any victims. Authorities have also not said if they have any suspects.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

At least 1 person in custody after police chase in Dayton

DAYTON — At least one person was taken into custody following a police chase in Dayton Saturday evening, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>Man initially ID’d as suspect in Amber Alert arrested after pursuit in Greenville. The chase began around 7 p.m. and took place...
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

Suspect arrested for Warren County Dunkin' store robbery

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Warren County deputies said they tracked down the man they believed robbed a Dunkin' earlier this month. Investigators say a man driving a white 2020 Chevy Silverado truck pulled up to the Dunkin' on Kings Mills Road in Deerfield Township at about 5:30 in the morning on Sept. 12. He ordered a sandwich. When he pulled up to the window, he pulled out a gun and demanded cash from the clerk.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Law Enforcement Investigate Serious Attack by Gang

CHILLICOTHE – Emergency crews along with Law enforcement were called to the scene of a beating at a local bar by gang members. According to reports, they were called to the scene of an attack at the Locker Room bar located on Eastern Ave in Chillicothe. When they arrived they found witnesses that told law enforcement that two people, a man, and a woman were attacked by a local biker gang. Several people wrote statements and the victims had several cuts and injuries all over their bodies.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WHIO Dayton

At least 1 person shot in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — At least one person was shot in Trotwood Saturday night. >>At least 1 person in custody after police chase in Dayton. The shooting happened around 8:09 p.m. in the 5800 block of Lorimer Street, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was located at...
TROTWOOD, OH
Fox 19

Tri-State man sentenced in 2018 deadly swatting case

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A North College Hill man pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy and one count of obstructing justice following a swatting incident that led to the death of a man in Wichita, Kansas, said a news release from the Department of Justice, District of Kansas. On September...
WICHITA, KS
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County – Resisting Arrest, Woman Fights Police All the Way to Jail

CIRCLEVILLE – A woman was arrested after acting erratically in Circleville even attempting to jump in front of vehicles. Circleville Police responded in the area of the Main Street Pub around 10 am for a woman that was reported to be acting disorderly and screaming. 911 was called when the woman started jumping in front of vehicles on Main Street.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
wnewsj.com

Trial delayed for suspect in deadly accident

WILMINGTON — A jury trial has been delayed for the suspect in a deadly car accident, due to sudden medical issue. On Thursday, Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John “Tim” Rudduck delayed the upcoming two-day trial for Thomas Watkins until further notice due to uncertainty following a medical emergency for the suspect.
BLANCHESTER, OH
Fox 19

Coroner, former BCI agent return to stand in Pike County massacre trial

WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - The forensic pathologist who performed autopsies on all eight of the Pike County massacre victims returned to the stand Friday as testimony resumes in George Wagner IV’s murder trial. Hamilton County Chief Deputy Coroner Dr. Karen Looman gave jurors details earlier this week about the...
PIKE COUNTY, OH

