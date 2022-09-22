CHILLICOTHE – Emergency crews along with Law enforcement were called to the scene of a beating at a local bar by gang members. According to reports, they were called to the scene of an attack at the Locker Room bar located on Eastern Ave in Chillicothe. When they arrived they found witnesses that told law enforcement that two people, a man, and a woman were attacked by a local biker gang. Several people wrote statements and the victims had several cuts and injuries all over their bodies.

