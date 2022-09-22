Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Inmate escapes Brown County Jail through malfunctioning security door
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Brown County inmate is back in custody after he attempted to escape through a malfunctioning security door, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Department. Craig Senteney, 21, exited through the door, climbed a security fence and then fled from the jail at approximately...
WKRC
Police investigating shooting in the West End
WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a shooting in the West End Saturday night. It happened on David Street near Pinecone Lane around 8 p.m. No information has been released on any victims. Authorities have also not said if they have any suspects.
2 inmates escape in Brown County, both back in custody
Two inmates are back in police custody after escaping from the Brown County Jail, according to the Sheriff's Office.
At least 1 person in custody after police chase in Dayton
DAYTON — At least one person was taken into custody following a police chase in Dayton Saturday evening, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>Man initially ID’d as suspect in Amber Alert arrested after pursuit in Greenville. The chase began around 7 p.m. and took place...
WKRC
Suspect arrested for Warren County Dunkin' store robbery
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Warren County deputies said they tracked down the man they believed robbed a Dunkin' earlier this month. Investigators say a man driving a white 2020 Chevy Silverado truck pulled up to the Dunkin' on Kings Mills Road in Deerfield Township at about 5:30 in the morning on Sept. 12. He ordered a sandwich. When he pulled up to the window, he pulled out a gun and demanded cash from the clerk.
Man charged in connection with shooting, attemtped robbery at South Linden gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the five suspects charged in the shooting a 33-year-old woman at a Sunoco gas station earlier this week has been arrested. Jawara Scott, 20, was taken into custody Thursday and is charged with felonious assault in connection with the shooting that happened in the South Linden area on Tuesday, records from Franklin County Municipal Court state.
Teens charged with vandalizing Liberty park
Two teenage boys are facing criminal charges, accused of vandalizing bathrooms and a maintenance building at a Liberty park.
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Law Enforcement Investigate Serious Attack by Gang
CHILLICOTHE – Emergency crews along with Law enforcement were called to the scene of a beating at a local bar by gang members. According to reports, they were called to the scene of an attack at the Locker Room bar located on Eastern Ave in Chillicothe. When they arrived they found witnesses that told law enforcement that two people, a man, and a woman were attacked by a local biker gang. Several people wrote statements and the victims had several cuts and injuries all over their bodies.
At least 1 person shot in Trotwood
TROTWOOD — At least one person was shot in Trotwood Saturday night. >>At least 1 person in custody after police chase in Dayton. The shooting happened around 8:09 p.m. in the 5800 block of Lorimer Street, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was located at...
Police ask for help identifying multiple theft suspects
KETTERING — Kettering Police Department is asking the public for help identifying three theft suspects. In a social media post KPD shows pictures of two women and a man at an area store. Police said the two women are suspected of stealing a credit card that the man then...
Fox 19
Tri-State man sentenced in 2018 deadly swatting case
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A North College Hill man pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy and one count of obstructing justice following a swatting incident that led to the death of a man in Wichita, Kansas, said a news release from the Department of Justice, District of Kansas. On September...
WLWT 5
Pike Co. massacre investigator describes being puzzled by lack of ammunition at third of four crime scenes
WAVERLY, Ohio — From talk about gun silencers to testimony about finding minimal ammunition, jurors who will decide George Wagner's guilt or innocence have a lot to think about heading into the weekend. Former Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation agent Bryan White said he had a lot to think...
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Resisting Arrest, Woman Fights Police All the Way to Jail
CIRCLEVILLE – A woman was arrested after acting erratically in Circleville even attempting to jump in front of vehicles. Circleville Police responded in the area of the Main Street Pub around 10 am for a woman that was reported to be acting disorderly and screaming. 911 was called when the woman started jumping in front of vehicles on Main Street.
1 taken to hospital after stabbing in Dayton; Police investigating
DAYTON — One person has been taken to the hospital after a reported stabbing in Dayton early Saturday morning. Police responded to the 1800 block of Auburn Avenue after a woman called police saying her friend was stabbed, according to Montgomery County Dispatch. >>Witness: Man stabbed to death after...
wnewsj.com
Trial delayed for suspect in deadly accident
WILMINGTON — A jury trial has been delayed for the suspect in a deadly car accident, due to sudden medical issue. On Thursday, Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John “Tim” Rudduck delayed the upcoming two-day trial for Thomas Watkins until further notice due to uncertainty following a medical emergency for the suspect.
Ohio man sentenced to at least 19 years in prison for murdering his mother, other cases
BROOKVILLE, Ohio — An Ohio man has been sentenced to at least 19 years in prison for murdering his mother and his involvement in other cases. According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office per WHIO, Taylor Wesley Walter, 30, was sentenced on Thursday to at least 19 years in prison for murdering his mother.
5 local suspects among 8 charged in federal drug case
Five local suspects are among eight in Northeast Ohio that are charged in a federal drug case.
Fox 19
Coroner, former BCI agent return to stand in Pike County massacre trial
WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - The forensic pathologist who performed autopsies on all eight of the Pike County massacre victims returned to the stand Friday as testimony resumes in George Wagner IV’s murder trial. Hamilton County Chief Deputy Coroner Dr. Karen Looman gave jurors details earlier this week about the...
WSYX ABC6
Suspect in Linden gas station shooting that left woman in critical condition arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspect in a shooting at a Linden gas station that critically injured a woman early Wednesday morning has been taken into custody. Jawara Scott, 20, is charged with felonious assault, according to court documents. According to the court documents, Scott was with a group...
One dead, one critical after car crashes into tree in Huber Ridge
HUBER RIDGE, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a car crashed into a tree Saturday night in Huber Ridge in Blendon Township, per the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. FCSO states that just before 10:30 p.m., the driver of a Toyota Camry was driving on Mexico Avenue near […]
