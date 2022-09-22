Read full article on original website
Rosanne Greco: We can save ourselves from a food crisis
Unlike many of the other problems we are facing, we have the ability within some of our own cities to cope with this potential catastrophe — if we act now. Read the story on VTDigger here: Rosanne Greco: We can save ourselves from a food crisis.
Lincoln denies Beta Technologies founder Kyle Clark an airstrip at his home
The town’s zoning board of adjustment concluded there was not enough evidence to show the airstrip would be of minor consequence to neighbors or that such airstrips are customary in Vermont. Read the story on VTDigger here: Lincoln denies Beta Technologies founder Kyle Clark an airstrip at his home.
Head of Rutland’s Board of Aldermen running for city mayor
Mike Doenges, 42, wants to lead in revitalizing the city after decades of population decline. His priorities include creating more housing and attracting new businesses. Read the story on VTDigger here: Head of Rutland’s Board of Aldermen running for city mayor.
Burlington’s Leddy Beach remains closed after nearby chemical spill
A member of the public initially spotted a “milky, frothy discharge” in the stream underneath the bike path at Leddy Park on Wednesday. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington’s Leddy Beach remains closed after nearby chemical spill.
VTDigger
Lyndon 19-year-old dies in ATV accident in Sheffield
A 19-year-old Lyndon resident died in a fatal ATV crash Thursday night in Sheffield, according to State Police. At about 7:35 p.m., troopers at the St. Johnsbury barracks received a 911 call about an ATV accident in which the driver was unresponsive, according to a press release sent on Friday.
VTDigger
Early morning assault rifle shots and false statements lead to arrest
A Waterbury man is accused of illegally firing an AR-15 from his front porch Friday morning, then lying to troopers about the incident, according to a press release from the Vermont State Police. State police, along with responders from the Berlin Police Department and Waterbury Rescue, arrived at the home...
