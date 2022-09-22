ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Burlington, VT
Vermont State
Vermont Entertainment
VTDigger

Lyndon 19-year-old dies in ATV accident in Sheffield

A 19-year-old Lyndon resident died in a fatal ATV crash Thursday night in Sheffield, according to State Police. At about 7:35 p.m., troopers at the St. Johnsbury barracks received a 911 call about an ATV accident in which the driver was unresponsive, according to a press release sent on Friday.
SHEFFIELD, VT
VTDigger

Early morning assault rifle shots and false statements lead to arrest

A Waterbury man is accused of illegally firing an AR-15 from his front porch Friday morning, then lying to troopers about the incident, according to a press release from the Vermont State Police. State police, along with responders from the Berlin Police Department and Waterbury Rescue, arrived at the home...
WATERBURY, VT

