Read full article on original website
Related
Port Arthur News
Early turnover, lack of stops decide game between PNG, Marshall
The Port Neches-Groves football team was unable to overcome early turnovers as PNG fell 35-14 to Fort Bend Marshall in Sugarland Saturday. Both teams entered the day ranked in the top-10 in the state. PNG (2-2, 0-1 in District 9-5A Division II) was ranked 10. Marshall (3-1, 1-0) was ranked 3.
Play of the Night: Nacogdoches’ trick play against Whitehouse
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — The Nacogdoches Dragon not only picked up their first win of the season Friday night when they opened district play with a win over the Whitehouse Wildcats. They also earned Play of the Night, when quarterback Isaac Jones tossed the ball back to Cemondric Bland, who pulled up, and three a […]
ketk.com
Texas High opens district season with a 56-31 win against Hallsville
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) — The Texas High Tigers are now 3-1 after their Friday night win against the Hallsville Bobcats. The final score was: 56-31. Next week, Hallsville will play at home against Marshall and the Tigers will play on the road against Mount Pleasant.
scttx.com
Center HS Crowns Lin Homecoming Queen; Whaley Homecoming Princess
September 24, 2022 (Photo Album) - Center High School’s senior queen candidate ZaZa Lin was crowned the 2022 Homecoming Queen during Friday’s Homecoming game against Canton. Her crown was placed by the 2021 Homecoming queen Avery Snell. The 2022 Homecoming Princess crowned was R’Leshan Whaley. Following the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KLTV
Semi-truck towing a trailer is blocking lanes at busy Tyler intersection
Police say the trailer broke in half and needs to be offloaded first before the vehicle can be removed. The truck was apparently carrying cases of bottled water. Which organization controls the naming for tropical storms and hurricanes?. Blake Holland inducted into Carthage ISD Alumni Hall of Fame. Updated: 15...
KLTV
Blake Holland inducted into Carthage ISD Alumni Hall of Fame
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Blake Holland appeared in Carthage Friday night to accept induction into the Carthage ISD Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame. The honor was presented at Carthage’s homecoming football game with a special reception held at the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame. Also honored...
KLTV
Mark In Texas History: New historical marker celebrates Jacksonville’s 150th anniversary
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A new historical marker was unveiled in Jacksonville during a celebration for the city’s 150th anniversary this week. A crowd made up of people from around East texas gathered on Jacksonville’s public square to celebrate the occasion. The Hazel Tilton Park downtown was selected as home for the new marker.
KLTV
National Hunting and Fishing Day a generational tradition in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Today is National Hunting and fishing Day, a day introduced in 1972 that recognizes the health and recreational virtues of hunting and fishing. It’s also a day for East Texans that marks the preparation for numerous game seasons on the horizon. For 50 years the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 dead, 3 injured after Whitehouse area crash on Highway 110 at Mixon Road
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A woman is dead and three were injured, including a baby, after a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 110 at Mixon Road near Whitehouse. According to DPS, a 2004 Jaguar was traveling north on Mixon Road on Wednesday night when the driver “disregarded a stop sign” and was struck by […]
Carlisle ISD student-athlete begins road to recovery after severe leg injury
PRICE, Texas — Carlisle ISD sophomore corner and wide receiver Zeshuan Reed injured both of his legs during a recent football game. His dad and coach Kenneth Reed, who was watching from the sidelines on Sept. 16, said it was an unusual injury not often seen in football. "It...
KLTV
1 killed 3 injured in Smith County crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS reports one woman was killed and three people, one an infant, were injured in a crash Wednesday. Ashlee J. Harwood, 38, of Troup was killed in the crash on TX-110 south of Whitehouse. DPS’ preliminary investigation said Harwood was northbound on Mixon Rd., (CR...
KLTV
Ellen Trout Zoo aims to educate public with Endangered Species Extravaganza 10pm
Mark In Texas History: New historical marker celebrates Jacksonville’s 150th anniversary. A new historical marker was unveiled in Jacksonville during a celebration for the city’s 150th anniversary this week. Updated: Sep. 17, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT. SAFFE Day offers fun, games and family time in the return...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KLTV
East Texas Food Bank gives out Hunger Hero Awards
The honor was presented at Carthage’s homecoming football game with a special reception held at the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame. Smith County companies can now join a foreign trade zone program. Updated: 6 hours ago. “We’ve got to show our companies and companies that are considering investment...
scttx.com
Center HS Introduces the 2022 Homecoming Court, Sweethearts, Beaus
September 22, 2022 - Center High School introduces the 2022 Homecoming Court. The coronation ceremony will be held pre-game at 7:00pm. The Center Roughriders will play Canton Eagles for their homecoming game this Friday, September 23rd with a 7:30pm game time. Homecoming Queen Candidates are:. Homecoming Duchesses are:. Club Sweethearts...
PATH Board member Kristina Ross on her induction to the Bishop Gorman Catholic School Athletic Hall of Fame
I am also the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation - Clarence Edmond (Shabba M1Y) Shackelford.
38-Year-Old Ashlee Harwood Died, 3 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Smith County (Smith County, TX)
According to the Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in Smith County on Wednesday night. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
KLTV
New Chapel Hill ISD Police Chief
A visiting judge has lowered the bond for a Smith County constable who has been in jail since May. Goal of 1st female Alabama-Coushatta Tribal Chief is to be encouraging leader. Williams was elected as the Tribe’s Second Chief Elect. She will be the first woman to serve as a...
KLTV
Fire destroys Smith County home Friday evening
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A fire destroyed a Smith County home Friday evening. The homeowner was not at the residence in the 11000 block of FM 850 when the fire broke out, but his nephew was when he called in the fire at around 6:15 p.m. KLTV is told the fire may have started about 15 minutes prior.
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview master gardeners prepare for big sale event
In honor of National Hunger Action Day and Hunger Action Month, the East Texas Food bank celebrated by hosting their third annual Hunger Hero Awards. The honor was presented at Carthage’s homecoming football game with a special reception held at the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame. Smith County...
Kilgore, TX Police Looking for Suspect But the Comments are Hilarious
Recently the Kilgore, Texas Police Department shared a post regarding an alleged fraud that took place at Brookshire's. Take a look at the photo (if you can.) But don't miss the comments--they're hilarious. And the comments aren't hilarious because anyone is laughing at the suspect. They're laughing at the absurdly...
Comments / 0