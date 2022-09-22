ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckville, TX

Port Arthur News

Early turnover, lack of stops decide game between PNG, Marshall

The Port Neches-Groves football team was unable to overcome early turnovers as PNG fell 35-14 to Fort Bend Marshall in Sugarland Saturday. Both teams entered the day ranked in the top-10 in the state. PNG (2-2, 0-1 in District 9-5A Division II) was ranked 10. Marshall (3-1, 1-0) was ranked 3.
MARSHALL, TX
scttx.com

Center HS Crowns Lin Homecoming Queen; Whaley Homecoming Princess

September 24, 2022 (Photo Album) - Center High School’s senior queen candidate ZaZa Lin was crowned the 2022 Homecoming Queen during Friday’s Homecoming game against Canton. Her crown was placed by the 2021 Homecoming queen Avery Snell. The 2022 Homecoming Princess crowned was R’Leshan Whaley. Following the...
CENTER, TX
KLTV

Semi-truck towing a trailer is blocking lanes at busy Tyler intersection

Police say the trailer broke in half and needs to be offloaded first before the vehicle can be removed. The truck was apparently carrying cases of bottled water. Which organization controls the naming for tropical storms and hurricanes?. Blake Holland inducted into Carthage ISD Alumni Hall of Fame. Updated: 15...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Blake Holland inducted into Carthage ISD Alumni Hall of Fame

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Blake Holland appeared in Carthage Friday night to accept induction into the Carthage ISD Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame. The honor was presented at Carthage’s homecoming football game with a special reception held at the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame. Also honored...
CARTHAGE, TX
KLTV

1 killed 3 injured in Smith County crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS reports one woman was killed and three people, one an infant, were injured in a crash Wednesday. Ashlee J. Harwood, 38, of Troup was killed in the crash on TX-110 south of Whitehouse. DPS’ preliminary investigation said Harwood was northbound on Mixon Rd., (CR...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KLTV

East Texas Food Bank gives out Hunger Hero Awards

The honor was presented at Carthage’s homecoming football game with a special reception held at the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame. Smith County companies can now join a foreign trade zone program. Updated: 6 hours ago. “We’ve got to show our companies and companies that are considering investment...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

Center HS Introduces the 2022 Homecoming Court, Sweethearts, Beaus

September 22, 2022 - Center High School introduces the 2022 Homecoming Court. The coronation ceremony will be held pre-game at 7:00pm. The Center Roughriders will play Canton Eagles for their homecoming game this Friday, September 23rd with a 7:30pm game time. Homecoming Queen Candidates are:. Homecoming Duchesses are:. Club Sweethearts...
CENTER, TX
KLTV

New Chapel Hill ISD Police Chief

A visiting judge has lowered the bond for a Smith County constable who has been in jail since May. Goal of 1st female Alabama-Coushatta Tribal Chief is to be encouraging leader. Williams was elected as the Tribe’s Second Chief Elect. She will be the first woman to serve as a...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Fire destroys Smith County home Friday evening

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A fire destroyed a Smith County home Friday evening. The homeowner was not at the residence in the 11000 block of FM 850 when the fire broke out, but his nephew was when he called in the fire at around 6:15 p.m. KLTV is told the fire may have started about 15 minutes prior.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Longview master gardeners prepare for big sale event

In honor of National Hunger Action Day and Hunger Action Month, the East Texas Food bank celebrated by hosting their third annual Hunger Hero Awards. The honor was presented at Carthage’s homecoming football game with a special reception held at the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame. Smith County...
LONGVIEW, TX

