Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 8

George Frost
3d ago

That’s great now is the court system going to do anything after these criminals are captured

Reply
5
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man arrested for alleged ties to N. Ardenwood area shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Shots were fired early Sunday (September 25) morning at a North Ardenwood area apartment complex and at least one suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident, detectives say. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), 19-year-old Byron D. Newton has been...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Man dies of injuries after shooting on Avenue H, Baton Rouge Police says

A Gonzales man died from gunshot wounds Sunday after a shooting on Avenue H earlier in the day, Baton Rouge Police said. Police responding to a call at about 5:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting in the 10000 block of Avenue H in Baton Rouge found a man, later identified as Kevin Johnson, 18, of Gonzales, suffering from gunshot wounds.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD identifies victim in deadly shooting on Avenue H

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early in the morning on Sunday, Sept. 25. BRPD identified the victim as Kevin Johnson, 18, of Gonzales. Police say he was found with gunshot wounds around 5:30 a.m. on Avenue H near...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

EBRSO: Woman arrested in connection with shooting

EAST BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting on Saturday, Sept. 24, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. Dasha Crump, 25, faces a charge of attempted 2nd-degree murder. Authorities said the shooting happened on Spike Ridge Avenue near Buck...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Out on bond in murder case, man arrested for drive-by shooting, Baton Rouge police say

A man accused of murder who was out of jail on bond has been arrested again, accused of involvment in a drive-by shooting last month on N. 19th Street, police said. Luke Simmons, 39, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of a weapon in the Aug. 25 shooting that left one person injured, BRPD spokesman Don Coppola said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Three injured in Sunday night shooting near Goodwood Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A shooting near Airline Highway and Goodwood Boulevard occurred Sunday, September 25, leaving three people injured, authorities say. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), it was around 9:40 p.m. when the shooting was reported in the Airline Highway/Goodwood area. But three people...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

18-year-old from Gonzales died in hospital after shooting on Avenue H

BATON ROUGE - An 18-year-old from Gonzales died in the hospital Sunday morning after he was shot multiple times on Avenue H. The Baton Rouge Police Department said they found 18-year-old Kevin Johnson on Avenue H around 5:30 a.m. and rushed him to the hospital. No more information on the...
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Man found shot to death inside vehicle in Ascension Parish

DARROW, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting on Neptune Drive. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the area around midnight on Friday and found a man that had been shot multiple times inside a vehicle. The victim was identified as 22-year-old Brenden Washington.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Hit and Run off Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are reporting a Sunday (September 25) evening hit and run off Airline Highway in North Baton Rouge. The crash occurred around 9:42 p.m. in the 6400 block of Merrydale Avenue. Officials say the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) is at the scene....
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Accused killer back in jail Saturday after allegedly committing drive-by shooting while out on bond

BATON ROUGE - A murder suspect is back in jail Saturday after allegedly shooting another victim while he was out on bond last month. Luke Simmons, 39, was arrested back in December 2021 on allegations that he shot and killed a man on Spanish Town Road earlier that same month. Court records show Judge Eboni Johnson Rose set his bond at $115,000, and he was released from jail in February.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Livingston Parish woman accused of impersonating deputy, trying to secure friend’s escape from prison

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A citizen in Livingston Parish was caught impersonating a deputy and trying to secure an inmate’s release. 39-year-old Sarah Clark would visit East Baton Rouge Parish Prison to visit 33-year-old Nicole Stevens who had a drug charge. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) says Stevens and Clark discussed Stevens’ escape and how to avoid the rest of her sentence given by the 21st Judicial District Court.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Man convicted in 2019 slaying of girlfriend in Franklin; victim was shot over 20 times, DA says

A jury on Friday unanimously convicted a 39-year-old man in the 2019 fatal shooting of his girlfriend in Franklin. Trinity Coleman was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 37-year-old Chiquita Lumpkin on Sept. 2, 2019. Coleman shot Lumpkin more than 20 times outside her home in Franklin, before fleeing the area and leading authorities on a chase on I-10 that ended near Welsh. He faces additional charges in Jefferson Davis Parish for the chase, 16th Judicial District Attorney Bo Duhé's office said in a statement.
FRANKLIN, LA

