A man accused of murder who was out of jail on bond has been arrested again, accused of involvment in a drive-by shooting last month on N. 19th Street, police said. Luke Simmons, 39, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of a weapon in the Aug. 25 shooting that left one person injured, BRPD spokesman Don Coppola said.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO