Rocky Hill, CT

sheltonherald.com

DOT: Crash closes highway in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY — Crews were forced to close Hebron Avenue Sunday after a vehicle and a motorcycle collided, according to the state Department of Transportation. The agency said the crash took place near the on ramp to the eastbound lanes of Veterans of Foreign Affairs Highway. The incident was reported at 7:03 p.m.
GLASTONBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crash Closes Part of Route 94, Busy Roadway in Glastonbury

Road closures are in place after a crash Sunday evening in Glastonbury. According to Glastonbury Police, the crash happened on Hebron Avenue around 7 p.m. and involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. Injuries were reported. However, the extent of those injuries are not yet known. The crash has shut down...
GLASTONBURY, CT
fallriverreporter.com

Two 25-year-olds from Massachusetts killed in multi-vehicle wrong-way highway crash

A 25-year-old man and woman from Massachusetts were both killed in a serious wrong-way highway crash on Friday. According to Connecticut State Police, a Florida man was driving a business truck that was traveling on Interstate 91 Northbound, in Windsor, south of Exit 38, in the center lane. At the same time, Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton was driving and traveling the wrong way on Interstate 91 Northbound, traveling south in the northbound lanes. Loiselle was also traveling in the center lane when her vehicle struck the truck head-on.
WINDSOR, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Dead After SUV Plunges Into Water at Saybrook Point Marina

A 76-year-old man died when his SUV went into the water at the Saybrook Point Marina in Old Saybrook Saturday night, according to police. It happened around 10:10 p.m. behind the Saybrook Point Inn. Guests at a wedding and staff of the Saybrook Point Inn jumped into the water and...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
WTNH

I-84 West in Soutbury reopens after multi-car crash

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — I-84 Westbound has reopened in Southbury after a multi-crash caused Exits 16 and 15 close on Friday night just after 8 p.m. No other information regarding the crash is available as of this time. View our live traffic map below:
Register Citizen

State police: Man found dead near Beacon Falls train station

BEACON FALLS — An unidentified man who appeared to have suffered a medical episode was found dead in a wooded area near the local train station Friday night, state police say. Police described the man as a white male between 60 and 70 years old who appeared to be...
BEACON FALLS, CT
NBC Connecticut

2 Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on I-91 in Windsor

Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash that closed Interstate 91 North in Windsor for more than six hours Friday morning. State police say a car was driving south in the northbound lanes of I-91 when it crashed head-on into another vehicle just south of Exit 38. The crash...
WINDSOR, CT
WTNH

Work begins on East Haddam swing bridge

EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — If you use the East Haddam Swing Bridge to get across the Connecticut River, get ready for construction-related delays. Work is getting started on the 110-year-old bridge along Route 82. The construction includes new bridge equipment, structural repairs and a new sidewalk. “Both towns are thrilled with the addition of […]
EAST HADDAM, CT
CBS Boston

2 Massachusetts residents killed in wrong-way crash in Connecticut

WINDSOR, Conn. -- Two people from Massachusetts died Friday after driving the wrong way and crashing into a tractor-trailer in Windsor, Connecticut.The crash took place at around 12:30 a.m. on I-91.The victims have been identified as Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton and the driver was James Bowen of East Longmeadow. Both were 25 years old.State Police say Loiselle and Bowen were heading south in the northbound lanes of I-191 when they hit the tractor-trailer.Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck suffered only minor injuries. 
WINDSOR, CT
Eyewitness News

Two gas stations robbed in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say they are looking for a suspect after two gas stations were robbed Friday. The first robbery happened at 8:30 p.m. at the Shell Gas Station on Maple Avenue. Officials say a masked suspect held a knife to an employee’s neck and demanded money...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford fire displaces four adults

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this morning, Hartford Firefighters responded to 1980 Park Street for a working fire. Upon arrival, companies confirmed a working fire and requested a second alarm. The property is a 3 story mixed occupancy with a liquor store and barbershop on the first floor. Two civilians...
HARTFORD, CT

