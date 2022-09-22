Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in All of ConnecticutTravel MavenBarkhamsted, CT
Alice Young, the first witch, found guilty and hung in Colonial AmericaSara BWindsor, CT
Football loses tough opening NESCAC matchupThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
Related
sheltonherald.com
DOT: Crash closes highway in Glastonbury
GLASTONBURY — Crews were forced to close Hebron Avenue Sunday after a vehicle and a motorcycle collided, according to the state Department of Transportation. The agency said the crash took place near the on ramp to the eastbound lanes of Veterans of Foreign Affairs Highway. The incident was reported at 7:03 p.m.
NBC Connecticut
Crash Closes Part of Route 94, Busy Roadway in Glastonbury
Road closures are in place after a crash Sunday evening in Glastonbury. According to Glastonbury Police, the crash happened on Hebron Avenue around 7 p.m. and involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. Injuries were reported. However, the extent of those injuries are not yet known. The crash has shut down...
fallriverreporter.com
Two 25-year-olds from Massachusetts killed in multi-vehicle wrong-way highway crash
A 25-year-old man and woman from Massachusetts were both killed in a serious wrong-way highway crash on Friday. According to Connecticut State Police, a Florida man was driving a business truck that was traveling on Interstate 91 Northbound, in Windsor, south of Exit 38, in the center lane. At the same time, Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton was driving and traveling the wrong way on Interstate 91 Northbound, traveling south in the northbound lanes. Loiselle was also traveling in the center lane when her vehicle struck the truck head-on.
NBC Connecticut
Man Dead After SUV Plunges Into Water at Saybrook Point Marina
A 76-year-old man died when his SUV went into the water at the Saybrook Point Marina in Old Saybrook Saturday night, according to police. It happened around 10:10 p.m. behind the Saybrook Point Inn. Guests at a wedding and staff of the Saybrook Point Inn jumped into the water and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
I-84 West in Soutbury reopens after multi-car crash
SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — I-84 Westbound has reopened in Southbury after a multi-crash caused Exits 16 and 15 close on Friday night just after 8 p.m. No other information regarding the crash is available as of this time. View our live traffic map below:
Eyewitness News
Wethersfield Police investigating reckless driving during car event
It was reported that the occupants of the vehicles had blocked the intersection and were operating recklessly in the roadway. In March of 2013, East Hartford Police Officer Paul Buchanan took his own life. Run for the brave and finest 5k. Updated: 16 hours ago. Run for the brave and...
2 Mass. residents killed in head-on collision with tractor trailer in Conn.
A car traveling in the wrong direction on I-91 in Windsor, Connecticut Friday morning crashed with a tractor-trailer head-on and resulted in the death of two 25-year-old Massachusetts residents, police said. Connecticut State Police identified the victims killed in the crash as Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton and James L....
Body found near train tracks identified as New Haven man missing since July
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Authorities have identified a body that was found Friday near train tracks in Beacon Falls as a man who has been missing since July. Richard Cherhoniak, 64, of New Haven, was found half a mile north of the Beacon Falls Train Station and Cold Springs Road, according to Connecticut State […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
State police: Man found dead near Beacon Falls train station
BEACON FALLS — An unidentified man who appeared to have suffered a medical episode was found dead in a wooded area near the local train station Friday night, state police say. Police described the man as a white male between 60 and 70 years old who appeared to be...
Crash on I-91N in Longmeadow causing delays
A crash is causing traffic to back up on I-91 northbound in Longmeadow Friday afternoon.
Eyewitness News
Beacon Falls Train Station service halted after body found on tracks
BEACON FALLS, Conn. (WFSB) - Beacon Falls Fire Department responded to the train station for a report of a body on the railroad tracks. They said there was no indication of contact with a train, and described the death as “untimely.”. The investigation was handed over to Connecticut State...
Body found near train tracks in Beacon Falls; MTA train service delayed
BEACON FALLS, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are conducting an investigation after a body was found near the train tracks in Beacon Falls around 7 p.m. on Friday night. State police said the deceased person was a 60-70 year old male and was found along the tracks 1/2 north of the Beacon Falls Train Station. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
EXCLUSIVE: Witness reacts to seeing deadly wrong-way collision into tractor-trailer
WINDSOR, Conn. — Two people are dead after their car crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer in Windsor, police said. The wrong-way driver was caught on an Uber dash camera on the northbound side of Interstate 91 near exit 38 early Friday morning. The car would go on to crash...
NBC Connecticut
2 Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on I-91 in Windsor
Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash that closed Interstate 91 North in Windsor for more than six hours Friday morning. State police say a car was driving south in the northbound lanes of I-91 when it crashed head-on into another vehicle just south of Exit 38. The crash...
Heavy police presence seen on Stonina Drive in Chicopee
A heavy police presence was spotted on Stonina Drive in Chicopee Sunday.
Work begins on East Haddam swing bridge
EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — If you use the East Haddam Swing Bridge to get across the Connecticut River, get ready for construction-related delays. Work is getting started on the 110-year-old bridge along Route 82. The construction includes new bridge equipment, structural repairs and a new sidewalk. “Both towns are thrilled with the addition of […]
2 Massachusetts residents killed in wrong-way crash in Connecticut
WINDSOR, Conn. -- Two people from Massachusetts died Friday after driving the wrong way and crashing into a tractor-trailer in Windsor, Connecticut.The crash took place at around 12:30 a.m. on I-91.The victims have been identified as Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton and the driver was James Bowen of East Longmeadow. Both were 25 years old.State Police say Loiselle and Bowen were heading south in the northbound lanes of I-191 when they hit the tractor-trailer.Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck suffered only minor injuries.
Eyewitness News
Two gas stations robbed in North Haven
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say they are looking for a suspect after two gas stations were robbed Friday. The first robbery happened at 8:30 p.m. at the Shell Gas Station on Maple Avenue. Officials say a masked suspect held a knife to an employee’s neck and demanded money...
Eyewitness News
Hartford fire displaces four adults
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this morning, Hartford Firefighters responded to 1980 Park Street for a working fire. Upon arrival, companies confirmed a working fire and requested a second alarm. The property is a 3 story mixed occupancy with a liquor store and barbershop on the first floor. Two civilians...
NewsTimes
Attorney: CT state police sergeant accused of hit-and-run negotiates damages with college student
DANBURY — The attorney for a Connecticut State Police sergeant accused of fleeing from a car crash said Friday his client is negotiating to pay for the other driver's damages. Connecticut State Police Sgt. Catherine Koeppel, 36, was issued a misdemeanor summons for following too close and evading responsibility...
Comments / 2