Greenfield, MA

City
Greenfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Greenfield, MA
Government
WSBS

This Berkshire County Resident Deserves A Ton Of Congratulations

Here in the beautiful Berkshires, we love to acknowledge people who make a difference in our area and this time around we pay homage to Carol Bosco-Baumann who was recently appointed as Executive Director of the county's Development Corporation. She brings plenty of experience to the table as she offers skills of high-level strategic marketing, branding, and communications consulting. Carol feels like this new venture is a perfect fit for her as she understands various pillars in making our local economy stronger each and every day.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield aviation, health students meet crew of Life Star helicopter

WESTFIELD — On Friday, Sept. 23, aviation and allied health students from Westfield Technical Academy, and biomedical pathway students from Westfield High School watched a Life Star emergency medical evacuation helicopter land on Jachym Field, and had the opportunity to meet the crew of pilot Stephen Irving and the medical crew, nurse Jillian Bezilla and paramedic David Robinson.
WESTFIELD, MA
#Mayor#Politics Local#Greenfield City Council
WWLP

6 Brick’s, LLC opens to the public Saturday

The 6 Bricks Cannabis dispensary in Springfield opened on Saturday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a reception. According to the 6 Bricks website, they are a cannabis dispensary located in Springfield. It is a black, local, and family-owned business, which is the first of its kind in the industry.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Politics
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Gardens residents protest over living conditions

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Residents at Springfield Gardens still say they are still looking for relief from what they call unsafe living conditions. This time, they are taking their protests to the attorney’s office that represents their landlord. About a dozen Springfield Gardens residents protested Friday afternoon. Western Mass...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
amherstindy.org

What’s Happening In Amherst?

You can help us make our events calendar more useful by sending us your listings and including contact information and/or a link for more information. Send events listings to amherstindy@gmail.com. IN PERSON EVENTS. EVERY SATURDAY through NOVEMBER 19. Amherst Farmers’ Market. Town Common 7:30 a.m – 1:30 p.m. Farm to...
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

Holyoke veterans lunch program nourishes the soul, offers fellowship at St. Paul’s Church

Gina Nelson was raised in a military family, the daughter of an Air Force B-52 bomber pilot, Lt. Col. Frederick Sabbs. Her father was flying missions at the height of the Vietnam War. His service is what brought her family to Western Massachusetts as he was stationed at Westover Air Force Base. She knows the pride and fear that comes with a loved one serving in the military in wartime.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

