Here in the beautiful Berkshires, we love to acknowledge people who make a difference in our area and this time around we pay homage to Carol Bosco-Baumann who was recently appointed as Executive Director of the county's Development Corporation. She brings plenty of experience to the table as she offers skills of high-level strategic marketing, branding, and communications consulting. Carol feels like this new venture is a perfect fit for her as she understands various pillars in making our local economy stronger each and every day.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO