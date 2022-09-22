Read full article on original website
Springfield, Agawam, Easthampton among WMass communities sharing $2.5 million in state funding for parks, open space projects
A splash pad, a new dam and nature trails — these are some of the projects officials say will be funded through the $12 million in grants going to communities across the commonwealth for open space acquisitions and park improvements. In all, 43 communities will be receiving grants, according...
At Springfield’s Court Square, 31 Elm, ‘a jewel’ emerges from the rough
SPRINGFIELD — Gov. Charlie Baker this week saw the view up Main Street from what will — in just one year’s time — be a new apartment on the third floor of long-derelict 13-31 Elm St. on Springfield’s Court Square. What the chief executive didn’t...
Belchertown Fair is back after two-year absence
BELCHERTOWN - Early in the 1800s, fearing that the “common land” in the center of town had been neglected, the town passed a vote ordering that “geese left to run on the common must be yoked” and “hoggs yoked and ringed.”. The Town Common remains...
Starbucks, Hot Table finally OK’d to open at Mass. Turnpike exit in Westfield
WESTFIELD — After a year and a half of preparation, the Starbucks and Hot Table at 9 Southampton Road were granted a temporary certificate of occupancy and given the OK to open as early as Sept. 23, following some final scrutiny on the plans over the past week from Building Inspector Carissa Lissee and the Planning Board.
This Berkshire County Resident Deserves A Ton Of Congratulations
Here in the beautiful Berkshires, we love to acknowledge people who make a difference in our area and this time around we pay homage to Carol Bosco-Baumann who was recently appointed as Executive Director of the county's Development Corporation. She brings plenty of experience to the table as she offers skills of high-level strategic marketing, branding, and communications consulting. Carol feels like this new venture is a perfect fit for her as she understands various pillars in making our local economy stronger each and every day.
Over 3 months after Worcester roof collapse, ‘handful’ of 267 Mill St. tenants still homeless
More than three months after the roof of 267 Mill St. in Worcester collapsed into the second and third floors of the apartment building, a handful of its displaced tenants still haven’t been able to find housing, according to Leah Bradley, CEO of Central Massachusetts Housing Alliance. CMHA has...
Westfield aviation, health students meet crew of Life Star helicopter
WESTFIELD — On Friday, Sept. 23, aviation and allied health students from Westfield Technical Academy, and biomedical pathway students from Westfield High School watched a Life Star emergency medical evacuation helicopter land on Jachym Field, and had the opportunity to meet the crew of pilot Stephen Irving and the medical crew, nurse Jillian Bezilla and paramedic David Robinson.
5 Beloved Vacant Pittsfield Restaurants That Need To Come Back
Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer was on with us on Wednesday and of course I assume she knows everything there is to know about the city at all times, so I pop the question. When is Tahiti reopening? To my chagrin, she had no idea!. For the sake of this post,...
Community came together to support veterans monument (Letters)
On Aug. 7, 2022, a monument was dedicated in Westfield to honor local veterans who were recipients of the Purple Heart Medal. This medal is awarded to members of U.S. military who were killed or wounded while engaged in combat in defense of this country. This medal dates back to the beginning of World War I.
Springfield Preservation Trust walking tours will showcase endangered historic properties, McKnight neighborhood
SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Preservation Trust plans two walking tours that will showcase properties on its Most Endangered List and the architecture of homes in the city’s historic McKnight Neighborhood. The tours are the final two events this year in the trust’s Second Saturday walking tours series. On...
6 Brick’s, LLC opens to the public Saturday
The 6 Bricks Cannabis dispensary in Springfield opened on Saturday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a reception. According to the 6 Bricks website, they are a cannabis dispensary located in Springfield. It is a black, local, and family-owned business, which is the first of its kind in the industry.
Court battle persists over whether Berkshire Eagle reporter turns over notes in Bishop Weldon abuse lawsuit
SPRINGFIELD - A court battle continues over whether a Berkshire Eagle reporter should be forced by a judge to turn over notes from interviews with confidential sources on a clergy abuse scandal within the Springfield diocese. A lawyer for reporter Larry Parnass filed a motion for reconsideration after Hampden Superior...
Springfield seeing an increase in panhandling on busy intersections
Springfield have been noticing an increase in panhandlers on the streets. The 22News I-Team found out what the city is looking to do to stop panhandling.
Southwick schools’ new drug abuse program will focus on understanding, treatment
SOUTHWICK — The Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School District will participate in the pilot program of a new drug intervention curriculum that de-emphasizes punishment for drug use, and focuses on dealing with the underlying reasons youth may be using drugs. Dr. Randi Schuster, an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School who...
Springfield rededicates artist Nelson Stevens’ murals of Black life from 1970s
Two murals depicting the vibrancy and richness of Black life in Springfield during the tumultuous 1970s, both the works of Springfield painter and University of Massachusetts art professor the late Nelson Stevens, were rededicated at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday. The two murals, “Wall of Black Music” located at 1 Montrose...
Springfield Gardens residents protest over living conditions
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Residents at Springfield Gardens still say they are still looking for relief from what they call unsafe living conditions. This time, they are taking their protests to the attorney’s office that represents their landlord. About a dozen Springfield Gardens residents protested Friday afternoon. Western Mass...
Gov. Charlie Baker, First Lady Lauren Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito tour Big E on Massachusetts Day
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Gov. Charlie Baker, First Lady Lauren Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito had quite the menu for their visit Thursday — their last while in office — to the Eastern States Exposition for Massachusetts Day. It was Craz-E-Burgers breakfast sandwiches first and then on...
What’s Happening In Amherst?
You can help us make our events calendar more useful by sending us your listings and including contact information and/or a link for more information. Send events listings to amherstindy@gmail.com. IN PERSON EVENTS. EVERY SATURDAY through NOVEMBER 19. Amherst Farmers’ Market. Town Common 7:30 a.m – 1:30 p.m. Farm to...
Holyoke veterans lunch program nourishes the soul, offers fellowship at St. Paul’s Church
Gina Nelson was raised in a military family, the daughter of an Air Force B-52 bomber pilot, Lt. Col. Frederick Sabbs. Her father was flying missions at the height of the Vietnam War. His service is what brought her family to Western Massachusetts as he was stationed at Westover Air Force Base. She knows the pride and fear that comes with a loved one serving in the military in wartime.
Massachusetts prison weight rooms temporarily closed, advocates push for change after correction officer attacked
SHIRLEY, Mass. — Nearly a month after an inmate struck a correction officer in the head with gym equipment, critically injuring him, Massachusetts lawmakers toured the prison and met with the injured officer's family. "It was an incredible experience to be in a correction officer's world and be there...
