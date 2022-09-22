ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Engineer jumps from moving train after being attacked with knife

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NLRCb_0i6FwkQ900

SAUK RAPIDS, Minn. — A railroad engineer in Minnesota is recovering after a man jumped on a train and stabbed him in the forehead on Tuesday.

The incident began around 8:18 a.m. when 40-year-old Samuel David Holman allegedly climbed onto a Santa Fe Burlington Northern train and entered the engineer’s cab, according to WCCO.

The train had just left St. Cloud heading north when Holman attacked the engineer.

Holman “wrapped his arms around his neck” and told the engineer to “speed up and get out of town,” according to a police report obtained by WCCO.

The suspect reportedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the engineer in the forehead. The engineer bit Holman’s hand and leaped from the train while it was still moving. The engineer was later treated at a local area hospital.

According to KARE, the train eventually stopped in Sartell and Holman was apprehended nearby.

Holman is currently being held in Benton County Jail facing assault charges, according to KMSP-TV.

