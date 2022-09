LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – With Name, Image and Likeness changing college athletics by allowing student-athletes to get paid, Michigan State’s Jayden Reed and Xavier Henderson are using it to give back. Next Gen Camps partnered with the two and hosted a youth football camp at Lansing Everett High School on Sunday. Athletes ranging from 8 […]

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO