New Bern, NC

WITN

Eastern Carolina church hosts Grammy award-winning recording artist

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The sounds of award-winning recording artist David Phelps will be featured on Sunday, September 25 at the Unity Freewill Baptist Church in Greenville, at 6:00 pm. David Phelps has won several Dove and Grammy awards. He is perhaps best known as a member of the Gaither...
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

ENC television legend Elinor Hawkins celebrates 95th birthday

NEW BERN, Craven County — An Eastern North Carolina television legend celebrated her 95th birthday. Elinor Hawkins spent more than 50 years reading to kids on Saturday mornings on News Channel 12's Telestory Time. Hawkins devoted her life to advocating for literacy in not just our area, but across...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Havelock Chili Festival celebrates 40th anniversary

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Havelock Chili Festival makes its return after two years due to the global pandemic. The Havelock community gathered at the Walter B Jones Park to celebrate 40-year anniversary of the Havelock Chili Festival. They brought back the festival with food, music, and, of course, the chili contest tradition.
HAVELOCK, NC
City
New Bern, NC
New Bern, NC
Entertainment
WITN

Fur Baby Feature: Meet Flannel

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We are wishing you a Happy Friday in the best way we know how, another Fur Baby Feature!. 2-year-old Flannel joined Maddie Kerth out on the patio on ENC at Three. He recently took a weekend away from the shelter with a foster family and he...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Stokes Family Farm opens for the fall season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Stokes Family Farm on Friday was putting together the finishing touches on the farm, all in preparation to open for the fall season. It’s the fourth year running for the family farm, a community and family-friendly attraction with festivities all year round. This year, the farm has added some new additions […]
GREENVILLE, NC
Person
Hitchcock
nomadlawyer.org

Jacksonville: 7 Best Places To Visit In Jacksonville, North Carolina

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Jacksonville North Carolina. Jacksonville is a city in the state of North Carolina. It is the 14th largest city in the state. It is located in Onslow County. As of the 2020 census, the population of Jacksonville is 72,723 people. Jacksonville is the county...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

This year’s peanut season in ENC looks a little different

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Knowing when to dig their peanuts is one of the most important decisions a farmer can make and this year’s peanut season looks a little different for ENC farmers. For the first time in almost ten years, peanuts are ready to dig seven to ten days...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

City of Greenville breaks ground on new Wildwood Park amenities

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Members of the Greenville community came out on Thursday to the groundbreaking ceremony at Wildwood Park for a new welcome center and play area. The expansion comes almost a year after the park opened in October 2021 but Greenville Recreation and Parks director Don Octigan says he’s excited for the community because the development has been in the works for quite some time.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Greenville restaurant owner helping Fiona victims

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Recovery efforts continue in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic after Hurricane Fiona slammed into the Caribbean Islands earlier this week. Greenville restaurant owner Jay Bastardo is collecting donations and supplies at both of his Villa Verde restaurants and at Harvey’s on Memorial Drive. He is a native of the Dominican […]
GREENVILLE, NC
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Radio Play#Live Radio#Habitat For Humanity
cbs17

Former ECU player Harold Varner III opens up about LIV tour

PINEHURST, N.C. (WNCN) — Former East Carolina star Harold Varner III makes no bones about it, his move to the LIV golf tour was all about the money. Varner opens up about the hate he’s receiving for making the move and why it took him so long to jump at the chance. You’ll be surprised to find out what he thinks of trophies and Green Jacket’s.
GREENVILLE, NC
newbernnow.com

Participate in the New Bern CROP Hunger Walk this Sunday

The New Bern CROP Hunger Walk will be held this Sunday, Sept. 25 at Union Point Park. CROP Hunger Walks are community-based walk events held in cities and towns across the United States raising funds to support the global mission of Church World Service, a faith-based organization transforming communities around the globe through just and sustainable responses to hunger, poverty, displacement, and disaster. Faith Connection is the local Host Partner.
NEW BERN, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Pollocksville survived a hurricane, but recovery has taken time

POLLOCKSVILLE, N.C. — Residents of North Carolina are waiting out hurricane season with fingers crossed, hoping no big storms impact our coast. The tiny town of Pollocksville is doing the same while working on recovery from Florence. Pollocksville has been through a lot, and Mayor Jay Bender has been...
POLLOCKSVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Water main break delays traffic on Simmons Street in New Bern

NEW BERN, Craven County — A water main break off Simmons Street in New Bern is causing some traffic delays. City Engineer Jordan Hughes said he hopes to have the main fixed before the end of the school day. He said they got the call about this 12-inch break...
NEW BERN, NC
newbernnow.com

Gregory Poole Scholarship Funds to Support Diesel Technology Program at Craven CC

Craven Community College (Craven CC) recently received a $1,000 scholarship donation from Gregory Poole Equipment Company of Raleigh. The funds will be used to support students in the college’s Diesel Technology program. “Our ongoing partnership with Gregory Poole has enabled many of our community members to learn the tricks...
NEW BERN, NC

