WITN
Eastern Carolina church hosts Grammy award-winning recording artist
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The sounds of award-winning recording artist David Phelps will be featured on Sunday, September 25 at the Unity Freewill Baptist Church in Greenville, at 6:00 pm. David Phelps has won several Dove and Grammy awards. He is perhaps best known as a member of the Gaither...
wcti12.com
ENC television legend Elinor Hawkins celebrates 95th birthday
NEW BERN, Craven County — An Eastern North Carolina television legend celebrated her 95th birthday. Elinor Hawkins spent more than 50 years reading to kids on Saturday mornings on News Channel 12's Telestory Time. Hawkins devoted her life to advocating for literacy in not just our area, but across...
WITN
Havelock Chili Festival celebrates 40th anniversary
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Havelock Chili Festival makes its return after two years due to the global pandemic. The Havelock community gathered at the Walter B Jones Park to celebrate 40-year anniversary of the Havelock Chili Festival. They brought back the festival with food, music, and, of course, the chili contest tradition.
NC town hosts first annual music festival for late mayor
In Washington's Harbor District, friends, families and local supporters gathered to raise money for a statue of the late mayor.
WITN
Fur Baby Feature: Meet Flannel
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We are wishing you a Happy Friday in the best way we know how, another Fur Baby Feature!. 2-year-old Flannel joined Maddie Kerth out on the patio on ENC at Three. He recently took a weekend away from the shelter with a foster family and he...
Stokes Family Farm opens for the fall season
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Stokes Family Farm on Friday was putting together the finishing touches on the farm, all in preparation to open for the fall season. It’s the fourth year running for the family farm, a community and family-friendly attraction with festivities all year round. This year, the farm has added some new additions […]
thecoastlandtimes.com
Winning Fast Play lottery ticket sold in eastern North Carolina worth more than $478,000 still unclaimed
Check your tickets! Fast Play players in North Carolina – especially those in the Greenville area – are advised to double-check any tickets they have to see if they are the winner of an unclaimed $478,964 jackpot, reports the North Carolina Education Lottery. The $478,964 jackpot won on...
Freeboot Friday has Uptown Greenville booming so far during football season
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s the last home football game for East Carolina University for the next three weeks. It also means it’s the last Freeboot Friday until October. During the first four weeks of the college football season, Freeboot Friday has also been taking place in Uptown Greenville. It’s not very often the Pirates […]
nomadlawyer.org
Jacksonville: 7 Best Places To Visit In Jacksonville, North Carolina
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Jacksonville North Carolina. Jacksonville is a city in the state of North Carolina. It is the 14th largest city in the state. It is located in Onslow County. As of the 2020 census, the population of Jacksonville is 72,723 people. Jacksonville is the county...
WITN
This year’s peanut season in ENC looks a little different
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Knowing when to dig their peanuts is one of the most important decisions a farmer can make and this year’s peanut season looks a little different for ENC farmers. For the first time in almost ten years, peanuts are ready to dig seven to ten days...
WITN
City of Greenville breaks ground on new Wildwood Park amenities
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Members of the Greenville community came out on Thursday to the groundbreaking ceremony at Wildwood Park for a new welcome center and play area. The expansion comes almost a year after the park opened in October 2021 but Greenville Recreation and Parks director Don Octigan says he’s excited for the community because the development has been in the works for quite some time.
Greenville restaurant owner helping Fiona victims
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Recovery efforts continue in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic after Hurricane Fiona slammed into the Caribbean Islands earlier this week. Greenville restaurant owner Jay Bastardo is collecting donations and supplies at both of his Villa Verde restaurants and at Harvey’s on Memorial Drive. He is a native of the Dominican […]
newbernnow.com
MetroNet, ABC Permits, Utilities, Appointments Among Items on New Bern BOA Meeting Agenda — Sept. 27
The Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 New Bern Board of Aldermen meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. You can also watch live on the City of New Bern’s Facebook page or watch later on City 3 TV. 1....
cbs17
Former ECU player Harold Varner III opens up about LIV tour
PINEHURST, N.C. (WNCN) — Former East Carolina star Harold Varner III makes no bones about it, his move to the LIV golf tour was all about the money. Varner opens up about the hate he’s receiving for making the move and why it took him so long to jump at the chance. You’ll be surprised to find out what he thinks of trophies and Green Jacket’s.
newbernnow.com
Participate in the New Bern CROP Hunger Walk this Sunday
The New Bern CROP Hunger Walk will be held this Sunday, Sept. 25 at Union Point Park. CROP Hunger Walks are community-based walk events held in cities and towns across the United States raising funds to support the global mission of Church World Service, a faith-based organization transforming communities around the globe through just and sustainable responses to hunger, poverty, displacement, and disaster. Faith Connection is the local Host Partner.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Pollocksville survived a hurricane, but recovery has taken time
POLLOCKSVILLE, N.C. — Residents of North Carolina are waiting out hurricane season with fingers crossed, hoping no big storms impact our coast. The tiny town of Pollocksville is doing the same while working on recovery from Florence. Pollocksville has been through a lot, and Mayor Jay Bender has been...
wcti12.com
Water main break delays traffic on Simmons Street in New Bern
NEW BERN, Craven County — A water main break off Simmons Street in New Bern is causing some traffic delays. City Engineer Jordan Hughes said he hopes to have the main fixed before the end of the school day. He said they got the call about this 12-inch break...
WITN
Carteret County residents encouraged to drop off hazardous materials at safety event
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Carteret County Solid Waste Division is encouraging Carteret County residents to dispose of unwanted household hazardous materials in a safe and environmentally conscious way at a household hazardous waste collection event. The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday,...
WITN
Greenville shelter expansion to offer housing for 30 more people
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A homeless shelter in Greenville is working on a new building. The pandemic along with the housing crisis have forced them to need more space, but it hasn’t been an easy road to get to this point. WITN talked to shelter leaders and people who...
newbernnow.com
Gregory Poole Scholarship Funds to Support Diesel Technology Program at Craven CC
Craven Community College (Craven CC) recently received a $1,000 scholarship donation from Gregory Poole Equipment Company of Raleigh. The funds will be used to support students in the college’s Diesel Technology program. “Our ongoing partnership with Gregory Poole has enabled many of our community members to learn the tricks...
