Penn State Football: Nittany Lions Up to No. 11 in Latest AP Poll

Penn State football survived yet another chaotic week across the country on Saturday afternoon to the tune of a 33-14 victory over Central Michigan, improving to 4-0 on the year and rising three spots to No. 11 in the latest AP Poll, which was released on Sunday afternoon. Elsewhere in...
State College

Ugly but Necessary, Win Illuminates Penn State Football’s Fix-It List

There are two different truths to take from Penn State’s 33-14 sleepwalk over Central Michigan on Saturday. The first, a self-evident observation: Penn State has plenty to work on. There’s no sugarcoating the slog everyone was subjected to on Saturday, the sort of game that makes you brush your teeth afterwards just to get the taste out of your mouth. After scoring 14 points in the open seven minutes, Penn State subjected everyone to something similar to the experience of watching a movie you know the ending to but features no interesting plot points and lasts several hours. It just sort of happened, and then it was done. And everyone was grateful.
Penn State Trustees OK Plan for Expanded Beer Sales at Beaver Stadium

Penn State’s Board of Trustees on Friday approved a plan to expand beer sales throughout Beaver Stadium during Penn State football games. A date for when sales will begin is still being finalized, according to a statement from the Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics. Penn State has held a public...
The Obligatory PSU Pregame Show: Penn State vs. Central Michigan

Penn State notched one of its biggest and most dominant wins in years by utterly dominating the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Nittany Lions now return home to host Central Michigan ranked 14th in the nation and building some serious momentum. Brandon Noble is back on the show this...
5 Storylines to Follow as Penn State Hosts Central Michigan

Penn State heads into the weekend looking to go 4-0 on the year after a difficult opening three weeks with road wins over Purdue and Auburn. The Nittany Lions will spend the next three weeks in State College before heading to Ann Arbor for a big time meeting against the Wolverines and look to improve to 5-0 over that span. While Penn State will need to upend Central Michigan and Northwestern in order to make that trip undefeated, that challenge is far more palatable than the opening three weeks and ostensibly far more manageable as well.
Staff Picks: What Brand Of Beer Should Be Sold In Beaver Stadium?

Raise your glass and have a drink for Penn State football…inside of Beaver Stadium?. Penn State Athletics is considering selling alcohol in Beaver Stadium, and it has us thinking about what kind of alcohol will be sold. From fan-favorite beer to local IPAs, our staff has some thoughts on what could be coming to the concourses.
Crumbl Cookies Sets Opening Date for State College Area Store

One of the most popular cookie chains in the nation will finally open its door in State College later this month. Crumbl Cookies will open its new State College location at 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, a spokesperson for the company confirmed. The store is located at 19 Colonnade Way in the former location of Jos. A. Bank, which closed in 2020.
WTAJ

Radar speed signs placed on Atherton Street in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Radar-controlled speed signs have been placed along Route 3014 on Atherton Street to remind drivers of work zone speed limits. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) placed two display boards along the roadway in an effort to help curb speeding which they say is a common type of aggressive driving. […]
Centre County Drops to Low COVID-19 Community Level

Centre County moved to the low community level for COVID-19 for the first time in three weeks as new cases of the virus continued to decline, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s latest update on Thursday night. The county was at the medium level last week and the...
PennDOT narrows 322 connector options to 3

BOALSBURG — And then there were three. Recently, PennDOT narrowed the nine options to three for the State College Area Connector project, which will provide the “missing link” for U.S. Route 322 as it comes into Happy Valley. The three preferred alternatives are all in the current...
