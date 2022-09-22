Read full article on original website
State College
Penn State Football in Love with Amor as Nittany Lions Look to Stabilize Special Teams
Of all the things that has made Penn State a formidable program in recent years, few of them have been as important as the Nittany Lions’ ability to punt, flipping the field and giving opponents long odds to finish a possession with a touchdown. Between the likes of Jordan...
State College
The Middle Third Will Once Again Determine Penn StateFootball’s Fate
Penn State football is hitting that treacherous part of its schedule where it really needs to make hay. And where James Franklin needs to earn his big bucks. The crux of the schedule. The meat of the order. The big boys. The gut check. They all are the same thing.
State College
Penn State Football: Nittany Lions Up to No. 11 in Latest AP Poll
Penn State football survived yet another chaotic week across the country on Saturday afternoon to the tune of a 33-14 victory over Central Michigan, improving to 4-0 on the year and rising three spots to No. 11 in the latest AP Poll, which was released on Sunday afternoon. Elsewhere in...
State College
Ugly but Necessary, Win Illuminates Penn State Football’s Fix-It List
There are two different truths to take from Penn State’s 33-14 sleepwalk over Central Michigan on Saturday. The first, a self-evident observation: Penn State has plenty to work on. There’s no sugarcoating the slog everyone was subjected to on Saturday, the sort of game that makes you brush your teeth afterwards just to get the taste out of your mouth. After scoring 14 points in the open seven minutes, Penn State subjected everyone to something similar to the experience of watching a movie you know the ending to but features no interesting plot points and lasts several hours. It just sort of happened, and then it was done. And everyone was grateful.
The 82′ Nittany Lion Football team honored at halftime of Penn State-Central Michigan game: video
Coach James Franklin and the Penn State football team faced off against Central Michigan today at noon, seeking their fourth win of the season. The Nittany Lions would go onto win 33-14 over the Chippewas and will return next week to Beaver Stadium to face the Northwestern Wildcats for a 3:30 p.m. kick-off.
It’s official: Penn State gets OK to expand alcohol sales at Beaver Stadium during games
Five trustees voted in opposition to the plan.
State College
Penn State Trustees OK Plan for Expanded Beer Sales at Beaver Stadium
Penn State’s Board of Trustees on Friday approved a plan to expand beer sales throughout Beaver Stadium during Penn State football games. A date for when sales will begin is still being finalized, according to a statement from the Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics. Penn State has held a public...
Penn State didn’t tell townships, EMS about stadium alcohol plans beforehand. Some have concerns
If approved Friday by the board of trustees, service would not begin Saturday when Penn State plays Central Michigan, a spokesperson wrote in an email.
State College
The Takeaway from Penn State’s Defense vs. Central Michigan? Turnovers. Lots of ’em￼
Every week in the Penn State defense’s meeting room inside Lasch Building, first-year D-coordinator Manny Diaz shows a tape of what the Man Who Invented the Turnover Chain calls havoc plays. The stuff that really terrifies offenses: interceptions, forced fumbles, fumble recoveries. It’s the kind of horror film that...
State College
The Obligatory PSU Pregame Show: Penn State vs. Central Michigan
Penn State notched one of its biggest and most dominant wins in years by utterly dominating the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Nittany Lions now return home to host Central Michigan ranked 14th in the nation and building some serious momentum. Brandon Noble is back on the show this...
State College
5 Storylines to Follow as Penn State Hosts Central Michigan
Penn State heads into the weekend looking to go 4-0 on the year after a difficult opening three weeks with road wins over Purdue and Auburn. The Nittany Lions will spend the next three weeks in State College before heading to Ann Arbor for a big time meeting against the Wolverines and look to improve to 5-0 over that span. While Penn State will need to upend Central Michigan and Northwestern in order to make that trip undefeated, that challenge is far more palatable than the opening three weeks and ostensibly far more manageable as well.
Onward State
Staff Picks: What Brand Of Beer Should Be Sold In Beaver Stadium?
Raise your glass and have a drink for Penn State football…inside of Beaver Stadium?. Penn State Athletics is considering selling alcohol in Beaver Stadium, and it has us thinking about what kind of alcohol will be sold. From fan-favorite beer to local IPAs, our staff has some thoughts on what could be coming to the concourses.
State College
Crumbl Cookies Sets Opening Date for State College Area Store
One of the most popular cookie chains in the nation will finally open its door in State College later this month. Crumbl Cookies will open its new State College location at 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, a spokesperson for the company confirmed. The store is located at 19 Colonnade Way in the former location of Jos. A. Bank, which closed in 2020.
playpennsylvania.com
State College Casino Opposition Mounting in Happy Valley; College Township Council Mulls Next Step
Strong opposition to the proposed casino at the Nittany Mall has manifested through hundreds of emails to the College Township Council in opposition to the proposed casino over the past several weeks. And also through extremely high turnout at the last two meetings of the College Township Council. Dozens of...
Cars and Coffee in Williamsport has its final show of the season
Williamsport, Pa. — Cars & Coffee held their last event of the season this morning in the Five Guys/Qdoba parking lot on the Golden Strip in Loyalsock. Coffee was a welcome hot drink on the brisk fall day, with a large crowd coming out to appreciate all the great rides. Check out our photo gallery below to see some of the cool cars!
Radar speed signs placed on Atherton Street in State College
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Radar-controlled speed signs have been placed along Route 3014 on Atherton Street to remind drivers of work zone speed limits. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) placed two display boards along the roadway in an effort to help curb speeding which they say is a common type of aggressive driving. […]
State College
Centre County Drops to Low COVID-19 Community Level
Centre County moved to the low community level for COVID-19 for the first time in three weeks as new cases of the virus continued to decline, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s latest update on Thursday night. The county was at the medium level last week and the...
State College
Police Looking for Person Who Posted Extremist Stickers Around Downtown State College
State College police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person who placed extremist stickers around the downtown earlier this week. The individual pictured above posted the stickers on public streetlight and traffic signal poles early Tuesday morning, police wrote in a statement on Friday. A department spokesperson...
State College
PennDOT narrows 322 connector options to 3
BOALSBURG — And then there were three. Recently, PennDOT narrowed the nine options to three for the State College Area Connector project, which will provide the “missing link” for U.S. Route 322 as it comes into Happy Valley. The three preferred alternatives are all in the current...
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall Foliage
The above photo is taken at State College, PA. The nature surrounding the college campus is just outstanding during the fall season. When we visited last year, we also hiked Mount Nittany, which I highly recommend if you find yourself in the area.
