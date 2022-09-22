ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
ifiberone.com

Suspects arrested in Cashmere murder investigation

CASHMERE — Two suspects are in jail after a person was shot and killed late Friday night in Cashmere. Deputies responded about 11 p.m. Friday to the 100 block of Aplets Way in downtown Cashmere after a victim had been shot. The victim died at the scene, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
CASHMERE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grant County, WA
City
Ephrata, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Grant County, WA
Crime & Safety
ifiberone.com

WSP: Pedestrian killed on SR 26 near Royal City was running in the road

ROYAL CITY — State troopers say a pedestrian who was struck by a car and killed on state Route 26 near Royal City Friday morning was running on the highway. Sean D. Whisenhunt, a 26-year-old Spokane resident, was reportedly running west in the eastbound lane of SR 26, just west of Dodson Road, when he was struck by an eastbound 2017 Honda Fit.
ROYAL CITY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government
ncwlife.com

Two arrested in Cashmere homicide investigation

CASHMERE — One person was shot dead late Friday in Cashmere and two men were in custody Saturday morning as Chelan County sheriff's deputies investigated the incident. Neither the victim nor the suspects were identified in a Saturday morning press release from the sheriff's office. Deputies said they were summoned about 11 p.m. Friday to the 100 block of Aplets Way, in the heart of downtown Cashmere, for a single victim with fatal gunshot wounds.
CASHMERE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Runner killed in early-morning Othello collision

OTHELLO, Wash. - Washington State Patrol has reported a deadly car versus pedestrian collision on State Route 26 from just before 6 a.m. on September 23. A 43-year-old man from Othello was driving east on SR 26 around Milepost 21 in his Honda Fit. Nearby, 26-year-old Sean Whisenhunt was running west in the eastern lanes. He was then reportedly hit by the Honda and found dead at the scene, according to WSP.
OTHELLO, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kpq.com

Both Drivers Dead In Othello Vehicle Crash

Two people are dead from a two vehicle crash on State Route 26 in Othello Monday night. The State Patrol says a 2002 Hyundai Elantra driven by 51-year-old Palemon Ambrocio Lauriano of Othello failed to yield while approaching SR 26 from a side road. Ambrocio Lauriano drove into the intersection...
OTHELLO, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy