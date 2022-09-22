CASHMERE — One person was shot dead late Friday in Cashmere and two men were in custody Saturday morning as Chelan County sheriff's deputies investigated the incident. Neither the victim nor the suspects were identified in a Saturday morning press release from the sheriff's office. Deputies said they were summoned about 11 p.m. Friday to the 100 block of Aplets Way, in the heart of downtown Cashmere, for a single victim with fatal gunshot wounds.

