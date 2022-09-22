Read full article on original website
kpq.com
Moses Lake Murder Suspect Arrested in Pennsylvania After Nationwide Warrant Issued for his Arrest
Alleged murder suspect Charles Bergman was found in Pennsylvania Friday night, after Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies issued a nationwide warrant for his arrest. Lincoln County Sheriff Gabe Gants wrote that his office reached out to the U.S. Marshal Service for assistance on arresting Bergman for the alleged murder of his wife Theresa Bergman.
kpq.com
Douglas County First Responders Tend to Two Brush Fires and Two Water Rescues Last Weekend
Douglas County Fire District #2 had a busy weekend after responding to two water rescues and two brush fires. On Saturday around 3 p.m., first responders were called out to a water rescue at Lincoln State Park after two jet skis crashed into each other. After 30 minutes of searching...
KHQ Right Now
Man running on SR-26 dies after running on highway, hit by car in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), a person who was running in the eastbound lane of SR-26 has died after being hit by a car. WSP said the 26-year-old man was running westbound near Royal City. The driver of the car who hit him was...
ifiberone.com
Suspects arrested in Cashmere murder investigation
CASHMERE — Two suspects are in jail after a person was shot and killed late Friday night in Cashmere. Deputies responded about 11 p.m. Friday to the 100 block of Aplets Way in downtown Cashmere after a victim had been shot. The victim died at the scene, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
ifiberone.com
Nationwide arrest warrant issued for husband of Moses Lake woman found dead in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY — A nationwide extradition arrest warrant has been issued for the husband of Moses Lake resident Theresa Bergman, found dead in a field Thursday in Lincoln County. Charles Bergman, 54, is wanted for first-degree murder in connection to his wife’s death, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s...
Missing Moses Lake Pair Takes Deadly Twist, Woman’s Body Found
The case of a missing Moses Lake couple has taken a deadly turn, as the woman's body has been found. They were last seen very early Sunday morning in Spokane. Missing woman found in a remote area of Lincoln County. The Grant County Sheriff's office reports that a missing 53-year-old...
ncwlife.com
Missing Moses Lake woman is believed to have been killed by her husband
The body of a 53-year-old Moses Lake woman who has been missing since Sunday was found by a farmer Thursday afternoon in Lincoln County and a nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for her husband’. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is seeking Charles Bergman, 54, on suspicion of first-degree...
ifiberone.com
WSP: Pedestrian killed on SR 26 near Royal City was running in the road
ROYAL CITY — State troopers say a pedestrian who was struck by a car and killed on state Route 26 near Royal City Friday morning was running on the highway. Sean D. Whisenhunt, a 26-year-old Spokane resident, was reportedly running west in the eastbound lane of SR 26, just west of Dodson Road, when he was struck by an eastbound 2017 Honda Fit.
ncwlife.com
Two arrested in Cashmere homicide investigation
CASHMERE — One person was shot dead late Friday in Cashmere and two men were in custody Saturday morning as Chelan County sheriff's deputies investigated the incident. Neither the victim nor the suspects were identified in a Saturday morning press release from the sheriff's office. Deputies said they were summoned about 11 p.m. Friday to the 100 block of Aplets Way, in the heart of downtown Cashmere, for a single victim with fatal gunshot wounds.
Spokane man struck, killed by car near Royal City
ROYAL CITY, Wash. — A Spokane man was struck and killed while running in Royal City. Washington State Patrol says Sean D. Whisenhunt was running in the eastbound lane of Highway 26 near Dodson Rd. when he was hit. The driver of the car was transported to Othello Community...
nbcrightnow.com
Runner killed in early-morning Othello collision
OTHELLO, Wash. - Washington State Patrol has reported a deadly car versus pedestrian collision on State Route 26 from just before 6 a.m. on September 23. A 43-year-old man from Othello was driving east on SR 26 around Milepost 21 in his Honda Fit. Nearby, 26-year-old Sean Whisenhunt was running west in the eastern lanes. He was then reportedly hit by the Honda and found dead at the scene, according to WSP.
27-Year-Old Juan Garcia Died, 1 Other Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Moses Lake (Moses Lake, WA)
According to the Moses Lake Police, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday. The officials reported that two vehicles were involved in a crash on the 6700 block of Randolph Road North East Moses Lake at around 12:30 p.m. Officials reported that 47-year-old Jeffrey Mask hit the driver’s side of...
ifiberone.com
Ephrata man faces assault charge after alleged inappropriate contact with deputy's daughter
EPHRATA - According to a probable cause affidavit released by the Ephrata Police Department, an Ephrata man is accused of having inappropriate contact with the step-daughter of a Grant County Sheriff's deputy. An August 6, 2022, the deputy's neighbors were hosting a birthday party at their home in Ephrata; the...
ifiberone.com
GoFundMe started for man on bicycle who was killed in hit-and-run near Othello
OTHELLO - A fundraiser to pay for the funeral of the bicyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run crash near Othello on Sept. 9 has been posted on GoFundMe. The fundraising page was started by the victim's niece, Celene Cortez of Rock Island. On the night of Sept. 9, Celene...
One dead, one in hospital after crash in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A 27-year-old Moses Lake man was killed in a two-vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon, September 20. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened in the 6700 block of Randolph Rd NE around 12:30 p.m. A Dodge Durango pulled out of the parking...
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Othello (Othello, WA)
According to the State Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in Othello on Monday night. The officials reported that 51-year-old Palemon Ambrocio Lauriano was driving a 2002 Hyundai Elantra and he failed to yield while approaching State Route 26 from a side road. Ambrocio Lauriano struck a 68-year-old Warden resident...
ifiberone.com
Deputies: Connell woman who once served as Mesa’s city clerk arrested for theft of city funds
PASCO - The former clerk of a small town in north Franklin County is behind bars this week. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release announcing the arrest Danni Lee Speelman of Connell. Speelman is the former Clerk/Treasurer for the City of Mesa. She was arrested on...
kpq.com
Both Drivers Dead In Othello Vehicle Crash
Two people are dead from a two vehicle crash on State Route 26 in Othello Monday night. The State Patrol says a 2002 Hyundai Elantra driven by 51-year-old Palemon Ambrocio Lauriano of Othello failed to yield while approaching SR 26 from a side road. Ambrocio Lauriano drove into the intersection...
ifiberone.com
Othello elementary teacher resigns after being put on administrative leave for alleged cyber-bullying of student
On Thursday, the Othello School District confirmed that a Hiawatha Elementary teacher who taught English has resigned after she was placed on administrative leave after allegedly shaming a student on social media for getting the answer to a grammatical question wrong. The teacher was put on administrative leave in May...
