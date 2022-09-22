ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
James Corden
E! News

Hilaria Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 7 With Alec Baldwin

Watch: Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7. The It's Complicated actor, 64, and wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their seventh child together, a baby girl named Ilaria Catalina Irena. The Living Clearly Method author, 38, confirmed their daughter's arrival on Set. 24, sharing an Instagram video which included the...
CELEBRITIES
Parade

COVID Strikes 'Dancing with the Stars'

Just days after the star-studded season 31 premiere of Dancing with the Stars, the production has been struck by a COVID outbreak. At this point it seems that all four cases affected the show's crew, not the celebrities or their pro partners. A DWTS spokesperson told Deadline that all individuals...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Hbo#House Of The Dragon
Parade

Brad Pitt Debuts Genderless Skincare Line

Brad Pitt is getting into the skincare business with his new genderless line, Le Domaine. Speaking exclusively with Vogue about the new venture, Pitt explained that it was greatly inspired by the Château Miraval winery in the south of France that he bought with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, in the early 2010s.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Parade

Lily Collins Shares Sneak Peek at 'Emily in Paris' Season 3

Emily in Paris fans, get ready to say "Bonjour" to Season 3. Lily Collins, 33, who stars in the campy Netflix series, has been back in France filming the show's upcoming season, and now she's giving fans an inside look at what to expect in "Saison Trois!" "Get ready for...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Hamsters Instagram Comic Inspires Adult Animation Series at Cartoon Forum

Adapted from the popular Instagram comics by Belgian cartoonist Laura Janssens, “Hamsters” was one of several TV show projects aimed at young adults pitched at this year’s edition of Cartoon Forum in Toulouse.  The 2D series tells the story of Philippe and Gio­van­ni, a couple of gay ham­sters who look at and comment on the world from their cage. Born during lockdown, the characters were inspired by the Dutch word “hamsteren” which means hoarding, as people started panic buying household essentials when the pandemic broke out. The pair have very different personalities which make them complementary: While Giovanni wants to live an Insta-perfect...
TV SERIES
Parade

Millie Bobby Brown Channels Country Energy in New Snap

Millie Bobby Brown said goodbye to summer with an impactful and stylish social media update. The 18-year-old Brit posted a moody photo on Instagram and captioned the image, "blue jean white t. In the photo, Brown's surroundings gave off a country vibe as the actress posed barefoot on an old...
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Jean Smart Shares Silly Snaps of Her Emmy Dressed Up in a Top Hat

Jean Smart is hilarious on-screen and off. The actress shared a photo of her fabulous new mantlepiece earlier today that had fans giddy with laughter. In a series of photos shared on Instagram, Smart showed off her new Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series–which she was awarded for a second year in recognition of her work on the HBO hit, Hacks.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Parade

54K+
Followers
13K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy