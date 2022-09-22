Read full article on original website
Internet Reacts After Kris Jenner Says She 'Forgot' She Owns a Beverly Hills Condo
Kris Jenner had the internet in a frenzy after admitting that she "kinda forgot" about her Beverly Hills Condo, as we all naturally do sometimes. The reality star, 66, made the confession during the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, where she visited the Beverly Hills pad with her daughter Khloé Kardashian after admitting she hadn't been there for quite some time.
Watch Snoop Dogg Embarrassingly Miss a 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' Puzzle He Should Have Known (Exclusive)
The wheel is ready. Pat and Vanna are ready. But do the celebrities know what they've signed up for? We will soon find out when season 3 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune premieres on Sunday, Sept. 25. The season premiere features Amanda Seales, Snoop Dogg and Mark Duplass playing for...
How Kim Kardashian Convinced Tyra Banks to Come Out of Retirement
Tyra Banks stunned in her latest appearance for Skims–no surprise there! Convincing the six-time SI Swimsuit model to come out of retirement wasn't so easy, but if anyone could do it, it's Kim Kardashian. Banks appeared on The Late Late Show on Sept. 22 and revealed the magic words...
Musician Greyson Chance Calls Ellen DeGeneres 'Manipulative' in New Interview
Musical artist Greyson Chance is opening up for the first time about his experience with Ellen DeGeneres, who he says left him traumatized and "abandoned." In a new bombshell interview with Rolling Stone, Chance—who was thrust into the music scene at age 12—recalled working with the talk show host, who initially helped launch him to fame.
Kanye West Apologizes for Causing 'Stress' to Kim Kardashian Following Divorce
Kanye West is apologizing for "any stress" he caused his ex-wife Kim Kardashian while adjusting to co-parenting in the wake of their divorce. Earlier this year, the Donda rapper, 45, targeted Kardashian, 41, in a series of online outbursts about their co-parenting relationship, while also harping on her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson in multiple scathing posts.
Heidi Klum Cheers on 18-Year-Old Daughter at Milan Fashion Week
Heidi Klum is a proud mom! Her 18-year-old daughter, Leni, debuted her fashion collab with About You at Milan Fashion week and Klum showed up to support — and, of course, strut her impeccable style. Leni modeled chunky platform thigh-high black boots paired with a sleeveless turtleneck and shorts...
Hilaria Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 7 With Alec Baldwin
Watch: Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7. The It's Complicated actor, 64, and wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their seventh child together, a baby girl named Ilaria Catalina Irena. The Living Clearly Method author, 38, confirmed their daughter's arrival on Set. 24, sharing an Instagram video which included the...
COVID Strikes 'Dancing with the Stars'
Just days after the star-studded season 31 premiere of Dancing with the Stars, the production has been struck by a COVID outbreak. At this point it seems that all four cases affected the show's crew, not the celebrities or their pro partners. A DWTS spokesperson told Deadline that all individuals...
Here's Why Swifties Think Taylor Swift Might Be Taking the Super Bowl Halftime Stage in 2023
Though she's one of the biggest stars in the world, Taylor Swift has never set foot on the iconic Super Bowl halftime stage. Swifties long ago accepted that they may never see the long-term partner of Diet Coke play the Pepsi-sponsored show, but our time may have finally come. Back...
Brad Pitt Debuts Genderless Skincare Line
Brad Pitt is getting into the skincare business with his new genderless line, Le Domaine. Speaking exclusively with Vogue about the new venture, Pitt explained that it was greatly inspired by the Château Miraval winery in the south of France that he bought with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, in the early 2010s.
Lily Collins Shares Sneak Peek at 'Emily in Paris' Season 3
Emily in Paris fans, get ready to say "Bonjour" to Season 3. Lily Collins, 33, who stars in the campy Netflix series, has been back in France filming the show's upcoming season, and now she's giving fans an inside look at what to expect in "Saison Trois!" "Get ready for...
One Direction—To the Bank! All About Harry Styles’ Impressive Net Worth
Harry Styles' net worth is not the same as it was when he was just one member of the then-world's biggest boy band. He may have become famous as part of One Direction but he’s doing big things all on his own. Not only is he now a successful solo artist, he also has several movies coming out just this fall alone!
Kerry Washington Wishes Her Former ‘Scandal’ Co-star a Happy Birthday With Trio of Smiley Selfies
Kerry Washington is sending all the birthday love to her good friend and former Scandal co-star, Katie Lowes, who turned 40 today!. Washington, 45, shared a series of goofy selfies with Lowes on her Instagram page in honor of the milestone, which included three wholesome pics of the former TV duo.
Pierce Brosnan Reveals What He Thought About Daniel Craig's Final 'Bond' Movie
Pierce Brosnan is getting brutally honest about Daniel Craig's performance as James Bond in the 2021 film No Time To Die. The actor, 69, appeared to throw a bit of shade at Craig's role as Bond in his latest film, marking his fifth and final time playing the legendary spy agent.
12 TV Shows And Movies That Nailed Fat Characters And 11 That Totally Failed
Please, no more fat suits.
Check Out Some of the Most Exciting Teasers, Trailers and Sneak Peeks From Netflix's Tudum Fan Event
Earlier today, Netflix released a slew of teasers, trailers, first looks, behind-the-scenes sneak peeks and more of the fan-favorite series and films that are in the works at their studios, and let's just say: things are looking good for streamers for the next several months!. From on set BTS footage...
Hilary Duff and Scott Hoying Recreate Iconic ‘Think Before You Speak’ Commercial on TikTok
Hilary Duff remains a nonproblematic queen in a new TikTok in collaboration with Pentatonix's Scott Hoying and his fiance Mark Manio. The trio recreated a ThinkB4YouSpeak campaign that Duff once did for GLSEN, a K-12 organization working to keep schools safe for LGBTQ+ students. The original commercial first aired during...
Hamsters Instagram Comic Inspires Adult Animation Series at Cartoon Forum
Adapted from the popular Instagram comics by Belgian cartoonist Laura Janssens, “Hamsters” was one of several TV show projects aimed at young adults pitched at this year’s edition of Cartoon Forum in Toulouse. The 2D series tells the story of Philippe and Giovanni, a couple of gay hamsters who look at and comment on the world from their cage. Born during lockdown, the characters were inspired by the Dutch word “hamsteren” which means hoarding, as people started panic buying household essentials when the pandemic broke out. The pair have very different personalities which make them complementary: While Giovanni wants to live an Insta-perfect...
Millie Bobby Brown Channels Country Energy in New Snap
Millie Bobby Brown said goodbye to summer with an impactful and stylish social media update. The 18-year-old Brit posted a moody photo on Instagram and captioned the image, "blue jean white t. In the photo, Brown's surroundings gave off a country vibe as the actress posed barefoot on an old...
Jean Smart Shares Silly Snaps of Her Emmy Dressed Up in a Top Hat
Jean Smart is hilarious on-screen and off. The actress shared a photo of her fabulous new mantlepiece earlier today that had fans giddy with laughter. In a series of photos shared on Instagram, Smart showed off her new Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series–which she was awarded for a second year in recognition of her work on the HBO hit, Hacks.
