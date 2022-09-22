ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Brazilian club Cruzeiro promoted after Ronaldo's investment

By MAURICIO SAVARESE
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yObJE_0i6FuAlh00

Less than year after former Brazil great Ronaldo got involved with the club, Cruzeiro has made it back into the country's top soccer league.

The Brazilian team clinched a top-four spot in the second division on Wednesday by beating Vasco da Gama 3-0 at the Mineirao Stadium. The top four teams in the league will all play in the first division next season.

“This is the icing on our cake. We worked a lot to deserve this,” Ronaldo told SporTV. “We will celebrate for a few days and then think about next year.”

The club, which is based in Belo Horizonte, was relegated in 2019 following a successful run over the last decade that included winning two of its four league titles in history. But then came a massive financial crisis, which police later said was fostered by the mismanagement of former executives. Analysts say Cruzeiro was at one time about 1 billion Brazilian reals (about $200 million) in debt.

Ronaldo, who won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002 and previously held the record for most goals scored at the tournament with 15, announced in December he had bought Cruzeiro’s soccer department. The move came after a new law was passed to foster investment in Brazilian soccer.

Local media reported that Ronaldo bought 90% of the shares for about 400 million Brazilian reals ($78 million).

Ronaldo soon promised dramatic changes in the club’s management and a return to the top league. He signed little known players and cut expenses to get Cruzeiro afloat.

Ronaldo is also an executive at Spanish club Valladolid, which was recently promoted as well.

“We are both in first division,” the Spanish club wrote on Twitter in congratulating Cruzeiro.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Is England vs Germany on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League fixture

The final round of games in the Nations League takes place this week and England’s last fixture comes at home to Germany.It hasn’t been a campaign that either team will look back on with much fondness, with Die Mannschaft so far winning just one of their five games and the Three Lions faring even worse - not a single victory and relegation already assured.Both Gareth Southgate and Hansi Flick will feel they have big issues to sort out, despite words said in public of late, before they head to the 2022 World Cup in November.Players on both sides will also...
SPORTS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
53K+
Followers
92K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy