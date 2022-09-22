Moody’s keeps West Haven’s bond rating after review

West Haven has kept its bond rating of Baa3, after risking it being pulled because of the lack of an audit.

Moody’s Investors Service reported Wednesday that the city’s rating on its general obligation bonds, which total $122 million, would remain the same, and that it had given the city a stable outlook.

Moody’s had begun a review of the city’s rating on July 21 because of “lack of sufficient information,” the firm said in a press release. Mayor Nancy Rossi said Thursday the issue was that the city’s previous auditor, CliffordLarsonAllen , had pulled out and the 12-month deadline for an audit had passed.

She said the city has hired PKF O”Connor Davies to complete the fiscal 2021 and 2022 audits.

“The confirmation reflects the city’s improved financial position as result of growth to cash and reserves and decreasing reliance on state administered municipal restructuring funds (MRF),” Moody’s said in its release.

“The likelihood of gradual improvement is enhanced by the increased presence of the Municipal Accountability Review Board (MARB), which amplified its oversight of the city following financial malfeasance by former employees and a political representative in an alleged effort to defraud the city of federal COVID relief dollars.”

Moody’s said the theft by former staffers Michael DiMassa and John Bernardo and DiMassa’s wife, Lauren Knox DiMassa, all of whom have pleaded guilty to related charges, along with the increased MARB scrutiny, “contributed to a delay of fiscal 2021 audit.”

“While the fiscal 2021 audit is still unavailable, the city has provided detailed unaudited information to both Moody’s and MARB that are of sufficient quality to maintain the rating pending receipt of the fiscal 2021 audit in November,” Moody’s said.

While a major deviation, once the audit is complete, would bring further review, Moody’s said, “Moody’s does not anticipate a substantive difference between the city’s unaudited and audited figures for fiscal 2021 because of the presence of MARB oversight and the redoubled efforts of new staff to strengthen the city’s financial reporting and controls.”

It added, “As a result of these operational challenges, governance is also a key driver of the city’s credit position.”

Rossi said that when CLA, which completed a successful and on-time audit for fiscal 2020, told her they had to withdraw as the city’s auditors, she asked why. “The only reasoning they gave to me is ‘West Haven is changing.’”

“Until they reaffirm the old rating, you’re still kind of sitting on the edge of your seat, if you will, because this would have been a big problem for us if you didn’t have a rating, especially a rating on investment-grade bonds,” Rossi said. “So we ended up getting back the rating that we had and we were very pleased that that did come through.”

She said she and her staff worked to provide unaudited information to Moody’s, which was accepted and the rating, which had been withdrawn, was returned.

Moody’s said factors that could upgrade the city’s rating include “consistent operating balance resulting in material improvement to cash and reserves, effective governance leading to the reduction MARB oversight [and] financial balance across all operating funds.”

A downgrade would be the result of “operating deficits resulting in decline to cash or reserves” or “demonstrated weakness of financial controls and reporting,” Moody’s said.

A Baa3 rating reflects a moderate credit risk in its obligations, which are considered medium grade and “may possess speculative characteristics.” However they show “an acceptable ability to repay short-term obligations,” according to Moody’s.

