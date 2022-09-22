ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Are Unsure About Potential New Rule Affecting Gameplay

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UIeW0_0i6FsKWX00

Executive producer Mike Davies got the gig in 2021 after Mike Richards was fired. He appeared on the new podcast called Inside Jeopardy! and discussed a potential new rule. After hearing the episode, fans are torn about how they feel if the new rule goes into effect soon.

Mike said that he wants to offer a cash bonus to contestants who answer the entire column under one topic. This could entice contestants to keep playing the same topic and answer harder and harder questions instead of skipping around the board.

‘Jeopardy!’ executive producer talks about a potential new rule

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EaPjg_0i6FsKWX00
JEOPARDY!, host Alex Trebek (left), 1984-, ©ABC / Courtesy Everett Collection

He explained, “I have been thinking about trying out, perhaps in one of our other tournaments this season, experimenting with giving out a cash bonus for contestants who run a category. It’s a moment in the studio, it’s a great thing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N1RFp_0i6FsKWX00
JEOPARDY, contestant Ken Jennings, 1984-. © Sony Pictures Television / Courtesy: Everett Collection

After hearing about the idea, Twitter users talked about the pros and cons of this potential new bonus. Some questioned if it would affect the game score but Mike said that it would be a separate cash bonus and shouldn’t affect who actually wins. Contestants would only win the bonus by answering all of the questions in a category in a row too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gmt0X_0i6FsKWX00
JEOPARDY!, 1984-present / Everett Collection

It would definitely affect strategy for many players. Mike added, “It might also give incentive to people who are trailing, to go into a category and get something from the game beyond their second or third place [consolation] prize.” What do you think about the potential new bonus? Would you like to see the iconic game show give it a try to change things up?

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Mayim Bialik Made This Change That Irritated Some Fans

Criticism continues to plague Mayim Bialik as Jeopardy! fans become irritated with a thing that the game show host recently changed. According to Looper, fans of the game show are now irritated with Bialik after she’s been referring to the first round of the show as being “Single Jeopardy”. How it usually works is that the first one is simply “Jeopardy” and the second round is “Double Jeopardy”. Of course, this random moment has got the fans talking – and not in a good way.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Mayim Bialik Makes Big Confession About Ken Jennings

Jeopardy! co-host Mayim Bialik shared some inside info about the show. She appeared on the “Inside Jeopardy!” podcast alongside co-host Ken Jennings. Both of the co-hosts have been officially and permanently named as the co-hosts of the beloved game show. They are the replacements for the late Alex Trebek, leaving some huge shoes to fill. The two had never done an interview together until the podcast, and they shared a lot with fans about the show.
TV SHOWS
tvinsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Not Happy After Ken Jennings Allows ‘Illegible’ Answer

Another week of Jeopardy! is underway, and another controversy followed Monday’s (September 19) episode after host Ken Jennings accepted a final answer that some fans deemed “illegible.”. The moment in question came during Final Jeopardy! when returning champion Emmett Stanton, who won last Friday’s game, wrote his answer...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Richards
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Could Season 20 Bring Back This Fan-Favorite Character?

It’s interesting to note that NCIS might be laying the groundwork for bringing back one of the show’s favorite characters. Are we about to get an Abby sighting on the CBS drama? That’s at least something showrunner Steven D. Binder might be alluding to here. He happened to sit down with TV Line for a little question-and-answer session.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gameplay
tvinsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Makes Disastrous Final Wager (VIDEO)

Jeopardy! is back and already delivering buzzworthy moments, as a contestant on Tuesday’s (September 13) episode made a final wager blunder so shocking that it lost her the entire game. The show’s 39th season kicked off on Monday with now permanent co-host Ken Jennings at the helm and reigning...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Dancing With the Stars: Two Longtime Pros Won't Be Back for Disney+ Season

Dancing With the Stars is cha-cha’ing its way over to Disney+… but a pair of longtime pro dancers won’t be coming along. Pro dancers Sharna Burgess and Lindsay Arnold both announced on Wednesday they will not be returning for the dance competition’s upcoming Season 31, its first on Disney+ after a lengthy run on ABC. As our sister site Deadline reported, Burgess revealed she won’t be back in a series of Instagram Stories, saying: “After long conversations and lots of thinking and really trying to sit with what was right, and many conversations with Deena Katz, who is our casting director...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
Variety

‘Chicago P.D.’ Showrunner on How Jesse Lee Soffer’s Exit Will Stay True to His Character and the Major Challenges Ahead for Hailey

The world of “Chicago P.D.” will look a bit different midway through Season 10 as Jesse Lee Soffer will say goodbye. While viewers are disappointed about the actor, who has portrayed Jay Halstead since the series’ debut, leaving the show, showrunner Gwen Sigan is focused on writing the big shift. “We’re all very sad about it. Jesse’s meant so much to this show, and you couldn’t ask for more professional and kind person to work with. So we’re all going to be so devastated,” she told Variety ahead of Wednesday’s premiere. “I think it just what he brings to the show...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Chicago Med’ Shake-Up: Guy Lockard and Sarah Rafferty Exit, Yaya DaCosta Rejoins Cast in Recurring Role

There are changes coming to Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. Both Guy Lockard and Sarah Rafferty, who portrayed Dr. Dylan Scott and Dr. Pamela Blake, respectively, are leaving NBC’s “Chicago Med,” Variety confirms. Additionally, Yaya DaCosta, who exited the show in 2021 after six seasons, has returned as April Sexton. During the Season 8 premiere Dylan chose to leave his job at the hospital following the death of Jo (Riley Voelkel), an undercover cop he became romantically involved with last season, who died in the ER. Co-showrunners Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov confirmed his exit. “Right now, we’ve finished that arc of his...
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Bosses Considering Big Rule Change

Jeopardy!‘s executive producer Mike Davies is toying with an interesting format change to help shake up the long-running game show, but not everybody is on board with the idea. Speaking on the Inside Jeopardy! podcast on Monday, September 19, Davies brought up the concept of offering cash bonuses to...
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Tino Franco’s Dad Slams The Bachelorette

Tino Franco‘s dad Joe Franco has opinions, and he’s not shy about sharing them. As viewers of The Bachelorette know, co-star Rachel Recchia recently visited some of her suitors’ hometowns and met their families. When Rachel met Tino‘s family for the first time, she didn’t receive the warmest of welcomes from his parents — especially Joe — […] The post Tino Franco’s Dad Slams The Bachelorette appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
170K+
Followers
8K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy