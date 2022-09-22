Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,623,379 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO