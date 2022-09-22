Read full article on original website
Auburn volleyball sweeps Alabama series on road
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Much like the lights inside Foster Auditorium, once the Tigers turned on, they weren’t going to stop shining. Led by freshman Madison Scheer, Auburn secured its second straight win over in-state rival Alabama, 3-1 (16-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-14). Aggressive serving from the Tide led to...
Derick Hall a difference-maker as Auburn survives Missouri
The difference-maker made the difference. Derick Hall pulled down a game-changing interception in the first quarter, marking Auburn’s first takeaway of the season, and giving Auburn’s offense a golden opportunity in a game where opportunities were rare. He recorded six total tackles, three of which went for a...
Report card: Auburn vs. Missouri
OFFENSE — F Auburn eked out win over Missouri, but its offense is hopeless and helpless. There are no excuses for how poorly Auburn is playing on offense, and Auburn is not in position to win any other SEC game this season because of its offense. DEFENSE — B-...
LEE: We’re all trapped in purgatory
You ever have one of those out-of-body experiences where time just stopped?. Maybe you’re in a Waffle House in Jacksonville, Fla. It’s 1 a.m., you’ve been there since midnight a.m., but you’re actually in another dimension, you’re still waiting on your waffles, the hands on the clock have not moved, and there’s no end in sight.
PHOTOS: Auburn football survives Missouri in overtime
Photos from the Auburn football game Saturday against Missouri in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn defeated the visiting Tigers 17-14 in overtime.
Picks and predictions: Auburn vs. Missouri
The Opelika-Auburn News sports staff makes its picks for Auburn’s game against Penn State, with predictions from Auburn beat writer Adam Cole, deputy editor Justin Lee and Auburn student Callie Stanford. 1. How many touches does Tank Bigsby get against Missouri?. JUSTIN LEE: There are no excuses for Tank...
Brotherly bond: Auburn’s DJ James, Missouri’s Kris Abrams-Draine together again
This Saturday is a date Kris Abrams-Draine has had circled for a long while. It’ll be a reunion for the Missouri defensive back, marking the first time the Mobile native is playing football in his home state since heading west in 2020, and he’ll have family and friends trekking the three hours north to be in the stands at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Coaching ties abound in Missouri’s first trip to Auburn
Bryan Harsin’s first head coaching job began a decade ago, states away from Alabama in Jonesboro, Ark. He landed the job at Arkansas State, taking over for Gus Malzahn — the former Auburn offensive coordinator who had left the A-State head coaching post at regular season’s end for the same role back on the Plains.
Pittman breaks school record as No. 1 Auburn High stays perfect with win over Ramsay
Auburn High head coach Keith Etheredge was about to break the postgame huddle with his team Friday night when one of his assistants leaned in and told him the news. Etheredge smiled and then announced it to the rest of the top-ranked Tigers: Clyde Pittman is now the school’s all-time leader in career touchdown passes.
Letters to the editor: Auburn should ditch Harsin and pay up front for a quality coach
In 2008, AU fired a 7-5 Tommy Tuberville and hired Gene Chizik, who was 5-7 at Iowa State. Despite Chizik winning a national championship at AU, he was an awful head coach so was fired following his disastrous 2012 season. Next up was an inexperienced Gus Malzahn who was terminated in 2020 with a massive buyout compliments of fired president Steven Leath. Recently departed Athletic Director Allen Greene then saddled AU with his own bad hire, Bryan Harsin, who likely won’t last until Christmas as the AU head coach.
Letters to the editor: I agree with Justin Lee about Auburn's first-and-10 mentality
I needed Justin Lee’s column this morning. Thank you for reminding us that a first-and-10 mentality beats a fourth-and-one mentality every time! You brought tears to my eyes as I read about the great Auburn men and women in our past. The band’s story with Penn State last week was such a great testament of Auburn greatness, devotion and pride.
Opelika falls to Theodore, suffers second straight loss
What were epic highs for the Opelika Bulldogs a couple weeks ago have now turned into lows, as the Bulldogs couldn’t hold off Class 6A Theodore at home Friday night, losing 34-24 to the Wildcats. Two weeks ago, the Bulldogs managed to knock off then-No. 1 Central-Phenix City in...
Clyde Pittman, Luke Tarver and Brandez Eason are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote
The sophomore Tarver rolled up 181 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries, while also adding four tackles and three assists at linebacker on defense for Chambers Academy in the Rebels’ 42-6 win over Bessemer Academy. Chambers Academy has ripped off four straight wins to get to 4-2. Brandez...
Central-Phenix City falls to IMG Academy in back-and-forth battle
PHENIX CITY — In a back-and-forth battle that saw the Red Devils competing until the fourth quarter, nationally known IMG Academy ran away late against Central-Phenix City with a 41-26 win. Central led 19-6 early and in the third quarter Central trailed only by one at 27-26 after a...
Watch now: Loachapoka’s JC Hart named O-A News Player of the Week
What he did: Hart rolled up two receiving touchdowns with 94 receiving yards while also recording a 46-yard punt return and an interception on defense. Better yet, he helped Loachapoka end an eight-game losing skid in the ever-important Battle of Highway 14. In his words: “We’re taking it one week...
Regional library asks Auburn Council for funds: 'Not all libraries are as generously funded as Auburn's'
The Auburn City Council voted unanimously last week to help fund multiple public libraries over a four-county area. “Even though this doesn’t directly benefit Auburn, I believe our workforce within Auburn is drawn from our surrounding counties,” Councilman Kelley Griswold said before the vote. “I see this as beneficial to near-term future workforce improvement, so I’ll be supporting this.”
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for September 25
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. Phillip "Neal" McCainMay 16, 1963 - September 23, 2022Phillip "Neal" McCain, 59, of Opelika, Alabama passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022…
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $559,000
Toland Construction is now building in Brentwood! Lot 48 will be complete in early September. The Cook plan overlooks the pond and offers three bedrooms, along with two-and-a-half bathrooms, all on one level. The open great room, kitchen, and dining space are the heart of the home. The kitchen features quartz countertops, island pendants, a herringbone backsplash, a decorative vent hood, & a large walk-in pantry. The great room features a gas fireplace and a wall of windows to capture the lovely view. Located on the back of the home, the master bedroom is a private retreat with hardwood floors, a seating nook, and views of the pond. Two additional bedrooms, a second full bath, & a linen closet are tucked into a private hallway. The laundry room sits near the owner's entry and offers a utility sink & an expansive counter. Garage storage is plentiful. Upgrades include flagstone on the covered porch, a zero-entry frameless shower, a fabulous custom master shower, & extensive landscaping.
'48 Hours' interview with Rick Ennis and story of Slesinski cold case to air Saturday
On Saturday, “48 Hours” will be airing an episode about the disappearance of Auburn resident Lori Ann Slesinski and the man convicted for her murder, Rick Ennis. Titled “A Man with a Past,” it will air at 9 p.m. CST on CBS and can be streamed on Paramount+. It contains portions of an interview with Ennis.
Opelika teen dies in one-car wreck on Saturday afternoon
An Opelika teen died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on Lee County Road 145. At about 2:48 p.m. Saturday, a 1993 Mazda Miata driven by Nicholas E. Northern, 19, left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned, according to a press release from the Opelika Post of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division.
