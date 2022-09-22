Read full article on original website
Related
12 TV Shows And Movies That Nailed Fat Characters And 11 That Totally Failed
Please, no more fat suits.
Queer Superhero Project at Cartoon Forum Promotes Diversity in Animation
Hotly anticipated LGBT-inclusive superhero animation project “My Superhero Husband” didn’t disappoint at this year’s Cartoon Forum, where the team delivered a pitch perfect pitch that drew enthusiasm from the large crowd gathered at the event. A witty, heartwarming superhero romcom in 2D about the troubles of juggling a job as a superhero, a husband, and a cat, the 10 x 22-minute series is the brainchild of Greek authors Alex Tagali and Mikaela Deligianni. “Whenever you see queer characters on TV nowadays, it’s all about how they’re scared about it, or how they are coming out, or it’s centered around their queerness, and we wanted to...
Careless Twin Falls Pet Owners Are Ruining Area Trails For Others
When it comes to living in Twin Falls, I honestly can't think of too much to complain about. I will say that I totally agree with one area resident who recently shared her opinion on area pet owners that seem to be contributing to the dirtying of several Twin Falls trails and recreation sites.
News Radio 1310 KLIX
Twin Falls, ID
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0