Hotly anticipated LGBT-inclusive superhero animation project “My Superhero Husband” didn’t disappoint at this year’s Cartoon Forum, where the team delivered a pitch perfect pitch that drew enthusiasm from the large crowd gathered at the event. A witty, heartwarming superhero romcom in 2D about the troubles of juggling a job as a superhero, a husband, and a cat, the 10 x 22-minute series is the brainchild of Greek authors Alex Tagali and Mikaela Deligianni. “Whenever you see queer characters on TV nowadays, it’s all about how they’re scared about it, or how they are coming out, or it’s centered around their queerness, and we wanted to...

