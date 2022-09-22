Read full article on original website
Related
Passenger killed in Palmer Township crash identified
A passenger killed in a crash Thursday afternoon near Palmer Park Mall has been identified as a 56-year-old woman from Phillipsburg. Krishna Devi was pronounced dead at the scene following the single-vehicle accident around 3 p.m. on Park Avenue between Hackett and Gruver avenues, near the mall, said police and Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek. The cause of death was from multiple blunt forced injuries and it was ruled accidental, Lysek said.
28-year-old Pa. man killed in head-on crash on Route 222: Coroner
Route 222 in Maidencreek Township was closed for five hours after a fatal head-on crash Friday morning involving a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer, Berks County emergency officials said. Christopher Lee Rankin, 28, formerly of Boyertown, was pronounced dead at 8:58 a.m. by Berks County Deputy Coroner Terry Straka. Rankin...
WFMZ-TV Online
Elk once lost in Northampton County is now found
LEHIGH TWP., Pa. -- An escaped elk in Northampton County has been found and returned to its owners. Lehigh Township police posted this picture of the elk on Facebook Saturday. The elk got loose after heavy wind knocked down a tree and damaged the owner's fence. The animal had been...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Crash Log - 09/25/2022
TOWER CITY - This crash occurred around 3:30pm, on Tuesday, September 13th, 2022 in the 300 Unit Block of East Grand Avenue. State Police say an unknown vehicle was traveling west and side swiped a legally parked Nissan Rogue. The driver continued without stopping. Anyone with information on this incident...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMZ-TV Online
One person shot, killed in area of Allentown park
Allentown Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the area of Stevens Park Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened around 2:50 p.m. in the area of 6th and Tilghman streets. Police said a male was found dead at the scene. Authorities have yet to release his name or age. Police did not specify if any suspects have been identified.
WFMZ-TV Online
Early morning fire in Northampton
EASTON, Pa. -- A family is homeless after an early morning fire in Northampton County. Crews were called to the 1000 block of Spring Garden Street, at the intersection of Wood Street in Easton, just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The fire is now under control. No injuries were reported.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown accident involving bicycle and motor vehicle
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- An accident involving a bicycle and a motor vehicle occurred at 3rd and Walnut. The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. They are expected to recover at this time. The incident is being investigated by Allentown's traffic division. Stay tuned to...
sauconsource.com
Grant Will Help Restore Portion of Fry’s Run in Williams Township
A local stream will receive some TLC thanks to a Wildlands Conservancy grant for $120,000 awarded by the state’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), state Sen. Lisa Boscola (D-18) announced earlier this month. According to a Sept. 6 news release from Boscola’s office, the 900-foot section of...
WFMZ-TV Online
1 dead after crash in Bucks
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. - One person is dead after a crash in Bucks County Friday afternoon. The crash happened at Springfield Street and Bethlehem Pike(Route 309) in Springfield Township around 4:30 p.m., according to county dispatchers. Dispatchers say the road is closed in the area of the crash. Traffic is...
sanatogapost.com
Troopers Investigate Union Township Hit-Run Accident
UNION TOWNSHIP PA – A 34-year-old Elverson woman is being investigated, but has not yet been charged, for her potential involvement in a hit-and-run accident that occurred in Union Township, Berks County, according to a Friday (Sept. 23, 2022) report from Pennsylvania State Police at the Troop L Barracks in Reading.
Do not approach elk loosed by wind in Northampton County, cops say
Lehigh Township police early Saturday alerted residents to an elk loose in the Northampton County community. The police department posted at 1:47 a.m. to Facebook about the elk roaming the township after wind took down a tree that damaged its owner’s fence. A photo with the post showed a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man, 28, killed in crash on Route 222 in Maidencreek
MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. — Authorities have identified the man who died in a crash that closed a stretch of Route 222 between Reading and Allentown for several hours on Friday. Christopher Lee Rankin, 28, formerly of Boyertown, died at the scene of the crash, which involved his car and a tractor-trailer.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fatal crash closes stretch of Route 222 in Maidencreek
MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. — A fatal crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer closed the main route of travel between Berks County and the Lehigh Valley for several hours Friday. The crash was reported shortly after 8 a.m. on Route 222 in the area of Burgert Lane in Maidencreek...
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Man Killed In I-95 Work Zone Crash Earlier This Month
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on September 13, 2022, in the Wilmington area as Michael Faust, 50, of Collingdale, Pennsylvania. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision that occurred in the Wilmington area on...
Allentown firefighters rescue person trapped in burning home Friday, deputy chief says
Allentown firefighters rescued a person trapped in a burning home early Friday, according to the city’s deputy fire chief. Allentown Deputy Fire Chief Christian Williams said two people were injured in the Allentown fire and are being treated at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Salisbury Township. Williams said firefighters arrived...
wrnjradio.com
No injuries reported after garage fire in Hunterdon County
WEST AMWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – There were no injuries after a garage fire Friday in West Amwell Township, according to a post on the West Amwell Fire Company’s Facebook page. The fire was reported at 5:15 p.m. at a residence on Mt Airy-Harbourton Road. The fire...
No injuries after early morning house fire in Easton displaces 2 adults, 3 children (PHOTOS)
A house fire early Saturday morning in Easton’s West Ward displaced two adults and three children who were home when the blaze broke out, the city’s fire chief reports. Chief Henry Hennings said he was called to the fire about 3:30 a.m. on Wood Avenue at Spring Garden Street, and five additional fire departments assisted the city on the two-alarm blaze.
Man dead after fire in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A man is dead after flames broke out at a home in Scranton Saturday afternoon. Crews were called to the 500 block of North Main Avenue in the city's west side. Heavy fire and smoke were visible when crews arrived on the scene. Officials say a...
Noxen woman re-sentenced for 2010 fatal crash
WILKES-BARRE — A woman from Noxen was re-sentenced to state prison Friday on multiple probation violations stemming from a fatal crash in 2010. Luzerne County Judge Fred A. Pierantoni II re-sentenced Caitlyn Marie Hermanofski, 34, to one-to-two years, seven months in prison for the drug and alcohol induced crash that killed Joseph Hauze, of Ashley, on state Route 309 in Fairview Township on June 8, 2010. Hauze died during surgery two weeks after the crash.
sauconsource.com
Woman Stole Pieces of Slate Patio from Neighbor’s Yard: Police
Some of the materials used to create a patio in a Riegelsville borough yard were desirable enough to be stolen by a neighbor, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin. In a recently-issued news release, police said eight pieces of slate of varying shapes and sizes along with white mortar chunks were taken from the yard of a home in the 200 block of Linden Lane on Sept. 8.
Comments / 1