A passenger killed in a crash Thursday afternoon near Palmer Park Mall has been identified as a 56-year-old woman from Phillipsburg. Krishna Devi was pronounced dead at the scene following the single-vehicle accident around 3 p.m. on Park Avenue between Hackett and Gruver avenues, near the mall, said police and Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek. The cause of death was from multiple blunt forced injuries and it was ruled accidental, Lysek said.

PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO