Khloé Kardashian holds her baby for the first time and talks Tristan Thompson drama: ‘I get to move on’

Khloé Kardashian can be seen sharing a sweet moment with her new son in a new episode of season 2 of ‘The Kardashians.’

“Ever since December it’s been this dark cloud looming over me,” the reality star says in the episode, holding her newborn baby for the first time.

“Every day I’ve been feeling depressed and sad and now that my son is here I get to move on and I get to enjoy. It’s almost like I get to close this chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me.”

Kim Kardashian can also be seen in the emotional footage, with the famous family welcoming the new baby. “His first kiss!” Kim says in the footage, giving him a little kiss, before the baby starts to cry.

“Now I finally get to start the healing process,” Khloé says to the camera. “Now I finally get to start enjoying my life with two kids now and figuring it out.” She also takes a moment to call her daughter True on FaceTime. “Do you want to see someone?” Khloé says, to which she responds “My baby brother.”

Previously in the episode she explains where she stands amid the cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson. “We did an embryo transfer like days before Thanksgiving, and I found out about Tristan’s situation the first week of December. It’s just so close. I wouldn’t want anyone to think I did this after the fact. Why would I want to have a baby with someone who is having a baby with somebody else?”

“Tristan and I are having another baby,” the 38-year-old reality star previously says. “It’s supposed to be a really exciting time, and it’s just a difficult experience.” She also revealed that it has been “a difficult time” in her life. “But it’s the start of something positive and happy and beautiful.”