ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

WVU Medicine Children's Hospital holds ribbon cutting in Morgantown, West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — In an ideal world, the new, state-of-the-art, nine-story, 150-bed WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital wouldn’t have patients. “While we would prefer all children be healthy and never need the services we’re able to provide, we are honored each time a family entrusts us with the care of their child,” said Michael A. Grace, president of WVU Hospitals. “We hope you never need us, but always know we are here for you if you do.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bridgeport, WV
Society
City
Bridgeport, WV
City
Morgantown, WV
Bridgeport, WV
Sports
WVNews

Late goal sinks WVU in Mountain State Derby

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia men’s soccer team fell at No. 4 Marshall, 1-0, on Saturday night at Hoops Family Field. An 85th-minute goal was the difference as the Mountaineers dropped their second straight road fixture. The two clubs each finished with nine shots on the night while WVU held a 3-2 edge in shots on goal.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

84th Mountain State Forest Festival set to return next weekend to Elkins, West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — For the first time since 2019, the Mountain State Forest Festival will have the streets of Elkins abuzz with activity. One of the largest and oldest festivals in the state, the Mountain State Forest Festival has been sorely missed during its absence. The festival’s theme this year, Mountain Mosaic, focuses on remembering past festivals amid the grand return.
ELKINS, WV
WVNews

Birth announcements

MOORE — A daughter, Abigail Ellianna Moore, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, was born Aug. 19, 2022, at WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown to Adriel Everett Moore and Robert Moore of Clarksburg. Sibling is Jace, age 5 years. Paternal grandparents are Buck and Lisa Moore, Clarksburg. Maternal grandparents are Jody and Kristen Everett, Flemington.
CLARKSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Of Nursing#Charity#Blaineturner Advertising#United Health Foundation#Pete Dye Golf Club#Bta
WVNews

Royalty Banquet kicks off 80th Preston County Buckwheat Festival

KINGWOOD — The 80th Annual Preston County Buckwheat Festival kicked off Sunday with the annual Royalty Banquet, sponsored by the Xi Tau Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. The invitation only event is the first time the court appear in their official festival finery, and provides a chance to say thank you before the busy week ahead.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Photo Gallery III: West Virginia Mountaineers - Virginia Tech Hokies

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Another look back at West Virginia's 33-10 domination of Virginia Tech on Thursday night. The Mountaineers evened their record at 2-2 and retained the Black Diamond trophy with the win. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content....
BLACKSBURG, VA
WVNews

Jerry Dove Memorial 5K honors fallen law enforcement officers

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — More than 50 runners and walkers braved chilly temps Saturday morning at the FBI Criminal Justice Information Services Division campus for the annual Jerry Dove Memorial 5K. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the first time in three years that organizers have been...
CLARKSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Charities
WVNews

This week in Mountaineer sports history

Sept. 26, 1953 — Sophomore fullback and future NFL star with the Rams and Bears, Joe Marconi ran for 104 yards (19 carries) to lead West Virginia to a 17-7 season-opening win at 17th-ranked Pitt. Mountaineer coach Art “Pappy” Lewis’ 1953 team (8-2) was one of the greatest all-time WVU gridiron squads and one of only three (with Don Nehlen’s 1984 and 1988 squads) that defeated both Pitt and Penn State in the same season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

RCB volleyball team advances to bracket play, but falls to Brooke

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A .500 record in pool play was enough for the Robert C. Byrd volleyball team to qualify for the bracket pool. But once there, the Brooke volleyball team’s front-row hitters were too much for the Flying Eagles as they fell 25-16, 25-15 to the Bruins in the quarterfinals of bracket play of the first Byrd Cage Classic Volleyball Tournament on Saturday at RCB.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Donald Harless Tucker

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Donald Harless Tucker, 82, of Jane Lew, peacefully went to be with his Lord on Saturday, September 24, 2022. He was born on July 8, 1940, in Thornton, WV, and attended Grafton High School.
JANE LEW, WV
WVNews

William Taylor

TERRA ALTA — William James Taylor, 85, of Terra Alta, died Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at the Garrett Regional Medical Center in Oakland, Md. He was born July 9, 1937 in Terra Alta and was a son of the late Kenneth Leroy and Janet (Tower) Taylor.
TERRA ALTA, WV
WVNews

Marriage licenses

The following marriage licenses were recorded recently by the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Khristian Dale Adkins, 23, Shinnston, and Parris Arianna Parsons, 22, Shinnston.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Abanikanda scores 4 TDs, No 24 Pitt beats Rhode Island 45-24

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tailback Israel Abanikanda rushed for four touchdowns and quarterback Kedon Slovis was solid in his return from injury as No. 24 Pittsburgh beat Rhode Island 45-24 on Saturday. The Panthers (3-1) have been searching for a top-tier running game since Qadree Ollison and Darrin Hall both...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy