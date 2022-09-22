Read full article on original website
WVNews
WVU Medicine Children's Hospital holds ribbon cutting in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — In an ideal world, the new, state-of-the-art, nine-story, 150-bed WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital wouldn’t have patients. “While we would prefer all children be healthy and never need the services we’re able to provide, we are honored each time a family entrusts us with the care of their child,” said Michael A. Grace, president of WVU Hospitals. “We hope you never need us, but always know we are here for you if you do.”
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, Health Dept. set to provide bivalent vaccines this week
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — After more than a month of waiting for the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine, the Marion County Health Department has received its first shipment of the new shots, and residents will be able to take them starting Monday. Both the Pfizer and Moderna versions of the...
WVNews
West Virginia University's game at Texas will kick off at 7:30 p.m.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — After West Virginia's 33-10 win at Virginia Tech and Texas' loss to Texas Tech, the Big 12 Conference has slotted the WVU at Texas game on Oct. 1 for 7:30 p.m. The game will be televised on FS1.
WVNews
Marvis 'Butch' Dean Nichols Kesling
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Marvis “Butch” Dean Nichols Kesling, 88, of Anmoore, formerly …
WVNews
Late goal sinks WVU in Mountain State Derby
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia men’s soccer team fell at No. 4 Marshall, 1-0, on Saturday night at Hoops Family Field. An 85th-minute goal was the difference as the Mountaineers dropped their second straight road fixture. The two clubs each finished with nine shots on the night while WVU held a 3-2 edge in shots on goal.
WVNews
Lambert's Winery offering fall event for entire family in Lewis County, West Virginia
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Fall is finally here, and several events are coming up in Lewis County, including some new ones like Lambert's Winery Sip and Pick Sunday. Beginning at 11 a.m. Oct. 9, Sip and Pick Sundays are family friendly with activities, professional fall photos, music, pumpkin picking, wood-fired pizza, wine tasting, face painting and more.
WVNews
84th Mountain State Forest Festival set to return next weekend to Elkins, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — For the first time since 2019, the Mountain State Forest Festival will have the streets of Elkins abuzz with activity. One of the largest and oldest festivals in the state, the Mountain State Forest Festival has been sorely missed during its absence. The festival’s theme this year, Mountain Mosaic, focuses on remembering past festivals amid the grand return.
WVNews
Birth announcements
MOORE — A daughter, Abigail Ellianna Moore, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, was born Aug. 19, 2022, at WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown to Adriel Everett Moore and Robert Moore of Clarksburg. Sibling is Jace, age 5 years. Paternal grandparents are Buck and Lisa Moore, Clarksburg. Maternal grandparents are Jody and Kristen Everett, Flemington.
WVNews
Royalty Banquet kicks off 80th Preston County Buckwheat Festival
KINGWOOD — The 80th Annual Preston County Buckwheat Festival kicked off Sunday with the annual Royalty Banquet, sponsored by the Xi Tau Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. The invitation only event is the first time the court appear in their official festival finery, and provides a chance to say thank you before the busy week ahead.
WVNews
Photo Gallery III: West Virginia Mountaineers - Virginia Tech Hokies
BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Another look back at West Virginia's 33-10 domination of Virginia Tech on Thursday night. The Mountaineers evened their record at 2-2 and retained the Black Diamond trophy with the win. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content....
WVNews
West Virginia volleyball can't make 2-0 set lead stick in loss to Texas Tech
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University volleyball team (6-7) fell to Texas Tech (12-2) in five sets to open Big 12 Conference play at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, on Saturday. The Mountaineers came out of the gate strong, taking the first two sets by scores of 27-25...
WVNews
Jerry Dove Memorial 5K honors fallen law enforcement officers
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — More than 50 runners and walkers braved chilly temps Saturday morning at the FBI Criminal Justice Information Services Division campus for the annual Jerry Dove Memorial 5K. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the first time in three years that organizers have been...
WVNews
This week in Mountaineer sports history
Sept. 26, 1953 — Sophomore fullback and future NFL star with the Rams and Bears, Joe Marconi ran for 104 yards (19 carries) to lead West Virginia to a 17-7 season-opening win at 17th-ranked Pitt. Mountaineer coach Art “Pappy” Lewis’ 1953 team (8-2) was one of the greatest all-time WVU gridiron squads and one of only three (with Don Nehlen’s 1984 and 1988 squads) that defeated both Pitt and Penn State in the same season.
WVNews
RCB volleyball team advances to bracket play, but falls to Brooke
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A .500 record in pool play was enough for the Robert C. Byrd volleyball team to qualify for the bracket pool. But once there, the Brooke volleyball team’s front-row hitters were too much for the Flying Eagles as they fell 25-16, 25-15 to the Bruins in the quarterfinals of bracket play of the first Byrd Cage Classic Volleyball Tournament on Saturday at RCB.
WVNews
Donald Harless Tucker
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Donald Harless Tucker, 82, of Jane Lew, peacefully went to be with his Lord on Saturday, September 24, 2022. He was born on July 8, 1940, in Thornton, WV, and attended Grafton High School.
WVNews
Democratic Women of Harrison County meet at new headquarters
The Democratic Women of Harrison County met at the new Democratic Headquarters Sept. 18. The meeting was opened by the president, Diane Singleton. Members recited The Lord’s Prayer and pledged to the flag.
WVNews
William Taylor
TERRA ALTA — William James Taylor, 85, of Terra Alta, died Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at the Garrett Regional Medical Center in Oakland, Md. He was born July 9, 1937 in Terra Alta and was a son of the late Kenneth Leroy and Janet (Tower) Taylor.
WVNews
Marriage licenses
The following marriage licenses were recorded recently by the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Khristian Dale Adkins, 23, Shinnston, and Parris Arianna Parsons, 22, Shinnston.
WVNews
Abanikanda scores 4 TDs, No 24 Pitt beats Rhode Island 45-24
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tailback Israel Abanikanda rushed for four touchdowns and quarterback Kedon Slovis was solid in his return from injury as No. 24 Pittsburgh beat Rhode Island 45-24 on Saturday. The Panthers (3-1) have been searching for a top-tier running game since Qadree Ollison and Darrin Hall both...
