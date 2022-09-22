ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OR

Comments / 0

Related
kpic

Eugene PD hold 5k fundraiser for Special Olympics athletes

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Run with the Cops 5k was held Sunday at Dorris Ranch, held in partnership with law enforcement torch run and Eugene Springfield Special Olympics. The fundraising event looks to help raise money for Special Olympics athletes in the area. With Law enforcement from the...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, OR
Government
City
Springfield, OR
Local
Oregon Government
kpic

Ghost guns seized after two different shootings

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Late on Thursday night at 11:30 p.m. the Eugene Police Department responded to a "shots fired" call near Walnut Lane and Harlow Road in Eugene. Springfield Police were able to assist in the incident because it was near the Gateway area. Then at 11:33 p.m. witnesses...
SPRINGFIELD, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy