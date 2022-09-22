Read full article on original website
WKRC
Man shot in the back in Winton Terrace
WINTON TERRACE, Ohio (WKRC) - A shooting in Winton Terrace left one man wounded. Cincinnati Police say he was shot in the back. It happened around one Sunday afternoon on Topridge Place near Emery Park. No word on his condition. Anyone with information about the shooting should call crime stoppers...
WKRC
Police investigating shooting in the West End
WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a shooting in the West End Saturday night. It happened on David Street near Pinecone Lane around 8 p.m. No information has been released on any victims. Authorities have also not said if they have any suspects.
WKRC
Man injured in shooting near Washington Park
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was injured in a shooting in OTR on Saturday evening. Police say the victim was shot in the leg Saturday on Race and 15th streets. Officials say the person was in stable condition and that bullets went into a nearby restaurant, Fillo, and an apartment building. No one in either building was hurt.
WLWT 5
Police investigating after pedestrian struck in Bridgetown North
BRIDGETOWN NORTH, Ohio — According to Hamilton County Dispatch, police are responding after a pedestrian was struck by a car on Sunday night. The victim was struck at the intersection of Lawrence Road and Marcella Drive in Bridgetown North near Oak Hills High School around 7:49 p.m. At this...
WKRC
Police asking for help finding suspect in Corryville shooting that paralyzed man
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police want help tracking down a suspect in a shooting that left a man paralyzed. The shooting happened on West Corry Street in Corryville in August. Court documents say Richawn Walker waited in his vehicle in the parking lot of a Walgreen's, and fought with the victim before shooting him.
WLWT 5
Full body camera footage released after police shoot stabbing suspect Thanksgiving Day
CINCINNATI — Ten months after a police shooting in Westwood, body camera footage is providing a closer view of the tense moments leading up to it. Cincinnati police typically release a portion of body camera footage within 24 hours of a critical incident. That was the case last November after police shot and used a Taser on a man in a Westwood apartment building.
1 taken to hospital after stabbing in Dayton; Police investigating
DAYTON — One person has been taken to the hospital after a reported stabbing in Dayton early Saturday morning. Police responded to the 1800 block of Auburn Avenue after a woman called police saying her friend was stabbed, according to Montgomery County Dispatch. >>Witness: Man stabbed to death after...
Fox 19
1 dead following Friday crash in Mt. Airy
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Speeding appears to be a factor in a crash that killed one person late Friday. Douglas Brooks Jr., 51, died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center following a crash on Colerain Avenue near the intersection of W North Bend Road, the Cincinnati Police Department announced early Saturday.
Fox 19
Middletown police release videos as investigation into dismembered body continues
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown police released a pair of videos Thursday in connection with their investigation into the murder and dismemberment of a man. Police say, John Havens, 34, came to the Middletown Division of Police lobby around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and asked to speak to an officer about a homicide near the intersection of Stone Path Drive and Stone Path Court, Spokesperson Missy Knight wrote in a news release.
Fox 19
Inmate escapes Brown County Jail through malfunctioning security door
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Brown County inmate is back in custody after he attempted to escape through a malfunctioning security door, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Department. Craig Senteney, 21, exited through the door, climbed a security fence and then fled from the jail at approximately...
Fox 19
Blue Ash police trying to ID man who stole packages from retirement facility
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are trying to identify a suspect they say got inside a retirement home facility and stole packages from them. The person seen in photos from Blue Ash tried once to get inside the facility but was unsuccessful. Instead of leaving, police said he waited.
Teens charged with vandalizing Liberty park
Two teenage boys are facing criminal charges, accused of vandalizing bathrooms and a maintenance building at a Liberty park.
WLWT 5
Police investigating after USPS mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Fairview
CINCINNATI — Postal crimes continue to plague the Greater Cincinnati area. Investigators confirm to WLWT that a gun was pulled in the latest robbery Wednesday afternoon around 2500 Halstead Street in the Fairview neighborhood. According to postal inspector Nicole Lutz of the Cincinnati Field Office, postal assets were taken...
Active shooter at Ohio high school was a hoax, police say
Several law enforcement agencies converged on a high school in Cincinnati Friday morning after receiving reports of an active shooting, only to discover the entire thing was a “hoax.”
Fox 19
Police: Man took up skirt photos of 15-year-old girl at Springdale Dave and Buster’s
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - A man faces criminal charges after allegedly taking pictures up a teen’s skirt at Dave and Buster’s. Springdale police say it happened while Jeffrey Hayes, 39, was at the entertainment venue with his own children on Sept. 10. The alleged victim was 15 years...
Police in Cincinnati declare reports of active shooter at Princeton High School a hoax
School officials at Princeton High School in Cincinnati, Ohio say Friday's reports of an active shooter were not credible. The Sharonville Police Department responded to reports of a shooter, but after arrival, confirmed it was a false alarm. The high school has around 1,600 students. The Cincinnati Police Department sent...
WATCH: Cruiser cam captures police pursuit in Dayton; 1 taken into custody
DAYTON — New cruiser cam footage has been released of a police chase that happened in Dayton Thursday night. The pursuit started near Lexington Avenue and Salem Avenue after Dayton police were dispatched to reports of a vehicle taken in an aggravated robbery, according to police. >> Active shooter...
WLWT 5
Police: All clear given at Princeton High School, report of active shooter is false
CINCINNATI — Police have given the all clear at Princeton High School after the school was put on lockdown due to a report of an active shooter that was found to be a hoax, according to Sharonville police. The call came in around 10 a.m. Sharonville Police said they...
Cincinnati Police Arrest 14-Year-Old Boy for Killing a Teen in Over-the-Rhine Despite Recent Anti-Violence Measures
The entertainment area has seen sweeping changes from the city after an Aug. 7 shooting left nine people hospitalized.
Trenton man orders breakfast sandwich, robs Dunkin’
On the morning of Sept. 12, Ronald Runyon ordered a sandwich from the Dunkin' Donuts located at 2430 Kings Mills Road.
