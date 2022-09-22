ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

birchrestaurant.com

Best Restaurants In Texarkana, TX

Texarkana, Texas is a mid-sized city in eastern Texas. With its small town feel, it offers the best combination of city living and a quaint southern hamlet. Though it might not be the first place that comes to mind when planning a trip, Texarkana does have a host of cultural, natural, and historical points of interest. While there, you can take in a show at the Perot theater, stroll around the Four States Auto Museum, take part in a ghost walk, or browse the large farmers market.
TEXARKANA, TX
txktoday.com

Multi-Jurisdiction Police Chase Ends on Lake Drive in Texarkana

On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Atlanta Police Department Dispatch received a call concerning a reckless driver on East Main Street with the caller reporting that the vehicle was making multiple U-turns in the roadway and then sitting in the roadway with the hazard lights flashing. The caller reported that this had been happening for several minutes prior to reporting it to the police.
ATLANTA, TX
KSLA

Texarkana Regional Airport named 2022 Arkansas Airport of the Year

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Leaders at the Texarkana Regional Airport are flying on cloud nine after being named the 2022 Arkansas Airport of the Year. Airport manager Paul Merhlich says around 75 commercial and general aviation airports were up for the honor, but Texarkana soared above the competition. “This is...
TEXARKANA, AR
Texarkana, AR
Texarkana, AR
Arkansas Traffic
magnoliareporter.com

Wreck at 82-North Washington intersection kills one, injures four

A Stamps driver died and four people were hurt when two vehicles collided at the U.S. 82-County Road 13 intersection about 8:48 p.m. Saturday. The wreck happened just north of Wilkins Stadium as the Southern Arkansas-Henderson State football game was ending. Emergency vehicles worked their way around people and vehicles streaming out of the stadium.
STAMPS, AR
inforney.com

Texarkana, TX Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country

Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
TEXARKANA, TX
Majic 93.3

Dam Work Continues at Wright Patman Lake Some Areas Closed

If you have been out to Wright Patman Lake recently you may have noticed several facilities including the spillway area have been closed. According to the Fort Worth District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers maintenance has been needed in many areas including its stilling basins that have to be properly maintained every 10 years. Routine maintenance began on September, 2, and the work that is being done, if all goes well, should be completed by the end of the month. Water has to be drawn down and dewatered in order to do what is needed to complete the work.
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Stop the Violence rally calls for change in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Nearly a dozen families in Texarkana who have lost loved ones to gun violence came together Saturday evening to find solutions and save lives. A large crowd gathered in Bramble Park for the "Stop the Violence" rally. Organizer Shawntell Young started the annual community rally after losing...
TEXARKANA, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Fall ‘Framed’ Wreath Workshop Saturday In Texarkana

'The Vault' in Wake Village Texas will have a 'Fall Framed Wreath Workshop' on Saturday. This great event will let you make your own Framed Fall Wreath. There will be snacks and materials will be provided and you will be able to take home your fall framed wreath creation. This is what The Vault had to say about this upcoming event:
TEXARKANA, AR
bossierpress.com

Sobriety Checkpoint Makes Eight Arrests

Deputies with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office conducted a sobriety checkpoint Saturday night to early. Sunday morning arresting eight individuals for either driving under the influence or on warrants. Bossier Sheriff deputies with assistance from troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop -G, officers. with the Haughton Police Department, and the...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

Woman arrested for allegedly burning down Marion County home

JEFFERSON, Texas (KETK) – One woman was arrested for arson after a home in Jefferson burned “completely to the ground,” police announced. The Jefferson Police Department arrested 37-year-old Letissue Mapps and took her to the Marion County Jail for arson and criminal trespassing on Wednesday. Police responded to a house fire on 107 Alford Street […]
MARION COUNTY, TX
swarkansasnews.com

DQ man sentenced for 2019 wreck fatal to two locals

The De Queen man involved in a 2019 fatal wreck has been sentenced to 50 years in prison. Hugo Hernandez, 25, was recently sentenced in Sevier County Circuit Court on two counts of negligent homicide and a single count of felony battery. The homicide charges carried a sentence of 20...
DE QUEEN, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Good Time Oldies 107.5 plays hit music from the ’60s and ’70s that makes you feel good in Texarkana, Texas and provides the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

