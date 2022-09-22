Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
birchrestaurant.com
Best Restaurants In Texarkana, TX
Texarkana, Texas is a mid-sized city in eastern Texas. With its small town feel, it offers the best combination of city living and a quaint southern hamlet. Though it might not be the first place that comes to mind when planning a trip, Texarkana does have a host of cultural, natural, and historical points of interest. While there, you can take in a show at the Perot theater, stroll around the Four States Auto Museum, take part in a ghost walk, or browse the large farmers market.
East Texas woman arrested after police chase injures officer
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman was arrested after a police chase that injured an officer. Ashley Nicole Winston, 30, of Texarkana was taken into custody on Wednesday after the Atlanta Police Department got a call about a reckless driver in the city on East Main Street. The caller said the car […]
txktoday.com
Multi-Jurisdiction Police Chase Ends on Lake Drive in Texarkana
On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Atlanta Police Department Dispatch received a call concerning a reckless driver on East Main Street with the caller reporting that the vehicle was making multiple U-turns in the roadway and then sitting in the roadway with the hazard lights flashing. The caller reported that this had been happening for several minutes prior to reporting it to the police.
KSLA
Texarkana Regional Airport named 2022 Arkansas Airport of the Year
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Leaders at the Texarkana Regional Airport are flying on cloud nine after being named the 2022 Arkansas Airport of the Year. Airport manager Paul Merhlich says around 75 commercial and general aviation airports were up for the honor, but Texarkana soared above the competition. “This is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
magnoliareporter.com
Wreck at 82-North Washington intersection kills one, injures four
A Stamps driver died and four people were hurt when two vehicles collided at the U.S. 82-County Road 13 intersection about 8:48 p.m. Saturday. The wreck happened just north of Wilkins Stadium as the Southern Arkansas-Henderson State football game was ending. Emergency vehicles worked their way around people and vehicles streaming out of the stadium.
inforney.com
Texarkana, TX Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
KSLA
Caddo Parish Animal Services offers free rabies shots, microchipping
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Animal Services provided free rabies shots and free microchipping to pets with owners who live in the parish. The department said this was an effort to protect the area’s pet population. ”The importance of the rabies, of course we live in northwest...
Texarkana Police Arrest Three Men in Connection to Recent Commercial Burglaries
Texarkana Arkansas and Texarkana Texas Police have made several arrests in connection to some recent burglaries at local businesses on the Arkansas side of Texarkana. The Texarkana Arkansas Criminal Investigation Division was able to make these arrests because of felony warrants that were issued for these suspects. According to a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dam Work Continues at Wright Patman Lake Some Areas Closed
If you have been out to Wright Patman Lake recently you may have noticed several facilities including the spillway area have been closed. According to the Fort Worth District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers maintenance has been needed in many areas including its stilling basins that have to be properly maintained every 10 years. Routine maintenance began on September, 2, and the work that is being done, if all goes well, should be completed by the end of the month. Water has to be drawn down and dewatered in order to do what is needed to complete the work.
KTBS
Stop the Violence rally calls for change in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Nearly a dozen families in Texarkana who have lost loved ones to gun violence came together Saturday evening to find solutions and save lives. A large crowd gathered in Bramble Park for the "Stop the Violence" rally. Organizer Shawntell Young started the annual community rally after losing...
Boil water notice is in effect for parts of Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Officials have announced that a boil water notice is in effect for parts of Marion County. The notice is in effect for residents east of Big Oaks Subdivision on FM 729 to the Alley Creek Park area, all county roads off of FM 729 within this service area, Deer Cove, […]
Officials say claim that Daingerfield student had gun on school bus was ‘unfounded’
DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KETK) – Officials with Daingerfield ISD said a claim on Wednesday that a student was in possession of a gun on a school bus was determined to be unfounded. “There was never a gun on the bus,” officials said. The district’s police office received an emergency call around 4:10 p.m. about the allegation, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fall ‘Framed’ Wreath Workshop Saturday In Texarkana
'The Vault' in Wake Village Texas will have a 'Fall Framed Wreath Workshop' on Saturday. This great event will let you make your own Framed Fall Wreath. There will be snacks and materials will be provided and you will be able to take home your fall framed wreath creation. This is what The Vault had to say about this upcoming event:
bossierpress.com
Sobriety Checkpoint Makes Eight Arrests
Deputies with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office conducted a sobriety checkpoint Saturday night to early. Sunday morning arresting eight individuals for either driving under the influence or on warrants. Bossier Sheriff deputies with assistance from troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop -G, officers. with the Haughton Police Department, and the...
East Texas man arrested for firearm smuggling, organized crime
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested Wednesday night for firearm smuggling after the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said he was a wanted burglary suspect. Officials said Daniel Moore, 35 of Jefferson, is a suspect in a burglary on Heskell Oney Road, and was hiding out a friend’s house. Since the […]
Woman arrested for allegedly burning down Marion County home
JEFFERSON, Texas (KETK) – One woman was arrested for arson after a home in Jefferson burned “completely to the ground,” police announced. The Jefferson Police Department arrested 37-year-old Letissue Mapps and took her to the Marion County Jail for arson and criminal trespassing on Wednesday. Police responded to a house fire on 107 Alford Street […]
cenlanow.com
Affidavit: East Texas woman confessed to faking pregnancy, cutting baby from New Boston mother’s body
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The East Texas woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and removing her unborn child from her body confessed to the crime and admitted to pretending to be pregnant in order to claim the baby as her own, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KTAL.
What New Texarkana Business Is Under Construction And Now Hiring?
I can't remember exactly when it was, it seems like a year or so ago, that a new gas station/travel center chain announced they were moving to town and that they had purchased the property next to Guaranty Bank at the Nash Exit off I-30. Then we went for a long time and heard nothing...
swarkansasnews.com
DQ man sentenced for 2019 wreck fatal to two locals
The De Queen man involved in a 2019 fatal wreck has been sentenced to 50 years in prison. Hugo Hernandez, 25, was recently sentenced in Sevier County Circuit Court on two counts of negligent homicide and a single count of felony battery. The homicide charges carried a sentence of 20...
A&M-Texarkana to Hold Full-Scale Emergency Response Drill on October 7
It's always good to be prepared in case of an emergency. That's why Texas A&M University-Texarkana will be having a full-scale emergency response plus a full campus evacuation drill. During the drill that will take place on Friday, October 7 there will be participants from local, state, and federal authorities....
Good Time Oldies 107.5
Texarkana, AR
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
730K+
Views
ABOUT
Good Time Oldies 107.5 plays hit music from the ’60s and ’70s that makes you feel good in Texarkana, Texas and provides the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://goodtimeoldies1075.com/
Comments / 1