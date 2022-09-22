ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Former DHS director sentenced to 32 years in prison for his role in welfare fraud scheme

JACKSON, Miss. — A key figure inMississippi's massive welfare fraud scandal pleaded guilty Thursday to federal and state charges. Former Department of Human Services Director John Davis pleaded guilty to five counts of conspiracy and 13 counts of fraud against the government in Hinds County Circuit Court. Judge Adrienne Wooten sentenced Davis to 32 years in state prison, and ordered him to pay restitution.
Former MDHS director Davis sentenced for fraud

State Auditor Shad White and Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens announced Thursday that former Director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services John Davis has pleaded guilty to his role in Mississippi’s largest public fraud scheme. Davis has also agreed to fully cooperate with and assist law enforcement authorities in the prosecution of any and all other criminal defendants.
