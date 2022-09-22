Read full article on original website
Related
WAPT
Former DHS director sentenced to 32 years in prison for his role in welfare fraud scheme
JACKSON, Miss. — A key figure inMississippi's massive welfare fraud scandal pleaded guilty Thursday to federal and state charges. Former Department of Human Services Director John Davis pleaded guilty to five counts of conspiracy and 13 counts of fraud against the government in Hinds County Circuit Court. Judge Adrienne Wooten sentenced Davis to 32 years in state prison, and ordered him to pay restitution.
desotocountynews.com
Former MDHS director Davis sentenced for fraud
State Auditor Shad White and Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens announced Thursday that former Director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services John Davis has pleaded guilty to his role in Mississippi’s largest public fraud scheme. Davis has also agreed to fully cooperate with and assist law enforcement authorities in the prosecution of any and all other criminal defendants.
mageenews.com
Mississippi Tax Preparer Sentenced to Prison for Filing False Client Returns
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. A Mississippi man was sentenced today to 27 months in prison for preparing false tax returns for his clients. According to...
Mississippi man who reportedly burned cross in his yard to intimidate Black neighbors indicted in federal court. He could face up to 20 years in jail, if convicted.
A Mississippi man accused of burning a cross in his front yard to intimidate a Black family that lived next door faces up to 20 years in jail after being indicted in federal court. Alex Cox, 23, of Gulfport has been charged with one count of criminal interference with the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Judge says Yazoo City police can’t keep confiscated guns
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A judge is clarifying an initiative announced by Yazoo City police about the confiscation of weapons found on minors. Police Chief Kenneth Hampton previously said any gun found in possession of a minor would be confiscated by the police department, regardless of who owns it. The gun wouldn’t be released […]
Jackson mayor responds to lawsuit filed against him and his city
Several residents from Jackson, Mississippi, have filed a class action lawsuit against the city, the mayor, the former mayor and several others regarding water issues in Jackson, according to the suit filed last week. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba responds.
Officials seek help in identifying young male found deceased on Mississippi interstate
Officials from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are asking for the public’s in identifying a male found deceased on the interstate. Officials report that the African American male was found near mile marker 73 on Interstate 59 in Forrest County. He was wearing red and white striped pants,...
WDAM-TV
Mississippi Department of Human Services cracks down on SNAP-EBT fraud
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County woman faces jail time after reports of SNAP (EBT) fraud on Friday, Sept. 16. The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) said it’s cracking down on fraudulent activity. “We know that families are struggling, so we know that SNAP, MDHS understands...
RELATED PEOPLE
actionnews5.com
‘Big shoes to fill,’ New DA appointed by Mississippi governor
HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves was in Hernando Friday afternoon to announce his selection to lead the state’s Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP), the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff, and the D.A.’s Office for the 17th Circuit Court District. Reeves selected Lynn Posey to...
WDAM-TV
Shad White addresses welfare fraud at meeting of Covington GOP Women
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi State Auditor Shad White spoke Wednesday in Covington County and had some new comments about the ongoing civil lawsuit to recover money from the state welfare scandal. Last week, texts were released showing former governor Phil Bryant and Brett Favre allegedly worked together to channel...
WDAM-TV
Gov. Tate Reeves discusses how Mississippi plans to help expecting mothers
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A month after the U.S. Supreme Court ended the right to an abortion, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves boasted about the state’s role in the decision at the Neshoba County Fair. “I’m proud to live in a state where people are not afraid to stand...
Customer Service Center opens for Mississippi P-EBT eligible families
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A new customer support center is now open for families with questions about receiving Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer benefits. About 466,000 Mississippi children will be eligible to receive benefits in October. The Mississippi Department of Human Services added a customer service chat function to the P-EBT webpage. A live customer […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLBT
Things To Know for Friday, September 23
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. The state fair kicks off two weeks from today and state...
WLBT
Mayor Lumumba states his case for referendum on Jackson’s garbage collection contract; attorney says that option is illegal
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The future of trash pickup in Jackson remains in limbo. Since April, Richard’s Disposal has been collecting trash. So far, the company still hasn’t been paid. Some council members say it’s because they were never awarded a valid contract. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba...
Mississippi woman accused of shooting 4-year-old arrested
Investigators believe Brown fired a handgun during an altercation with others at the apartment complex, and she inadvertently struck the child.
Two brothers found guilty for 2019 Ridgewood Road homicide
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two brothers were found guilty in connection to a Jackson homicide that happened in August 2019. After a four day trial, Jerome Thomas and Jordan Terry were found guilty of first-degree murder and a drive-by shooting. Prosecutors said Thomas and Terry killed 29-year-old Earnest Myers after a dispute at a grocery […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Four die in head-on crash on U.S. 61 in Issaquena County
ISSAQUENA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two adults and two teenagers died in a head-on crash that happened on U.S. 61 in Issaquena County on Saturday, September 24. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said a Honda Accord occupied by driver Thomas Williams Jr., 39, of Jackson, and passenger Thomas K. Williams, 17, was traveling […]
Update: Coroner confirms four people killed in 1 a.m. head-on collision on Mississippi highway
The Warren County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that four individuals were killed in a two-car wreck on U.S. 61 North late Saturday night. Deputy Warren County Coroner Kelda Bailess confirmed two fatalities from each vehicle involved in the accident. There were no other vehicle occupants. The Warren County Sheriff’s...
Hundreds attend Mississippi’s first medical cannabis patient seminar
Mississippi’s first medical cannabis patient seminar was an overwhelming success, as hundreds of patients, caregivers, practitioners, dispensaries, cultivators, and advocates packed Oxford’s Hampton Inn Conference Center. Attendees and residents were lining up in advance before the event even started. Angie Calhoun, Founder and CEO of the Mississippi Cannabis...
WLBT
Brothers who shot man after argument at Jackson grocery store found guilty of murder
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two brothers have been found guilty of murder after shooting a man in the neck following a fight at a Jackson grocery store in 2019. After a four-day jury trial at the Circuit Court of Hinds County, Jerome Thomas and Jordan Terry were found guilty of first-degree murder and drive-by shooting.
WATN Local Memphis
Memphis, TN
20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Memphis local newshttps://www.localmemphis.com/
Comments / 0