Old Glory Ranch
Old Glory Ranch — a Texas hill country wedding venue and special event facility — is located near Austin, Texas in the picturesque town of Wimberley, Texas. We have hosted memorable, stunning weddings and receptions for hundreds of discerning couples since 1997.
Central Texas man makes Top 25 in US Mullet Championship
But there's much more to this competition than just the hairstyle. It benefits a charity that gives back to veterans.
Apple Picking near Austin
No seriously, you can find apples in Texas. We wouldn't clickbait y'all. While we may not have wood-covered bridges along winding country roads draped in gold and rose-colored leaves, we do have dedicated farms pushing out apples for Texans to enjoy each fall. Apples may not want to grow in Texas, but is there anything more Texan than deciding they will anyways?
September 2022 one of the driest on record in Austin
September is typically our 4th wettest month of the year with almost 3.5" of rain in an average year in Austin.
3 North Texas bakeries among best in Texas: Report says
North Texas is home to many of the best things in Texas, the Dallas Mavericks, Cowboys, Stars, Wings, FC Dallas, and that's just the sports teams. Food is one of the categories North Texas takes deep pride in and there's no shortage of great bakeries in the region.
Austin Chronicle announces Best of Austin Restaurants winners
The Austin Chronicle has announced the winners of the 2022 Best of Austin Restaurants issue. Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow sits down with the Chronicle's Sarah Wolf and Melanie Haupt at Tiki Tatsu-Ya to talk about the winners.
Texas Tree Challenge celebrates 150th Anniversary of Arbor Day
For the past 150 years, Arbor Day has been celebrated by tree lovers everywhere. The day is all about planting trees, which can have a huge impact on everything from the weather to equity.
Hours away from a cold front bringing welcome change
Overnight lows in the 50s are possible later this week. -- Nick Bannin
Texas Tales: Remembering ButterKrust Bakery
Even in fifth grade, I had some level of awareness that white bread was not the healthiest thing for a kid to eat. Not that it ever stopped me, but still…. Three years earlier, my mother had returned to college to finish her undergraduate degree. One day she came home from class, presumably a health or nutrition course for education majors, and pronounced to her wide-eyed 8-year-old that white bread was worthless.
Texas grape growers believe herbicide is killing their vineyards
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas grape growers believe herbicide carried through the air from nearby cotton farms is killing their crops. "Look at these next plants. You know how dead that is?" It's just one more dead viognier vine for grape grower Cliff Bingham, the owner of Bingham Family Vineyards.
New exhibit at UT showcases Brazilian art, activism
The University of Texas at Austin's opened an exhibit yesterday at the Visual Arts Center that showcases 10 Brazilian visual artists who engage with Brazil's political and cultural history through their work.
18 dams in Central Texas now classified as in 'poor condition' by the State
AUSTIN, Texas — With all the growth in Central Texas, one of our challenges is aging infrastructure, which includes dams. The KVUE Defenders found that there are 18 State-regulated dams in Central Texas which the State considers to be in "poor condition” with safety and structural concerns. The...
Matthew McConaughey teases future presidential run
Though McConaughey didn't make any specifications on the possibility of running for president, he did say he'd consider it in the future and he'd "be arrogant not to."
United States Department of Veterans AffairsIs Opening In Killeen Texas
Here in Killeen, Texas we definitely want to make sure that our soldiers are well taken care of. Fort Hood is the largest base and down to the street from most cities in Central Texas, we take a lot of pride in knowing that the majority of Central Texas consists of the military.
Cedar Park’s first female Eagle Scout reflects on trailblazing accomplishment
Kate Pape's accomplishment comes just 3 years after Scouts BSA, formerly just Boy Scouts of America, began accepting older girls. The previous year the organization opened its cub scout programs to younger girls.
American adds new nonstop from Austin to Memphis, taking off in January
American Airlines is expanding its nonstop flight options out of Austin, with a new seasonal route to Memphis set to take off early next year.
3 Pflugerville ISD students charged in fire at district facility
Three high school students face arson charges in connection with a fire that occurred earlier this month at PACE, according to the Pflugerville Independent School District.
Governor Newsom Called Governor Abbott Dumb as He Flies into Texas Today
California Governor Gavin NewsomScreenshot from Twitter. California Governor Gavin Newsom is flying into Texas on Saturday since he seems to believe he will win his re-election with ease. The governor has money to spend, so he is using the money flying into Texas to share his views mainly targeting Governor Greg Abbott.
These Texas chocolate shops named among best chocolate shops in the nation
Chocolate, everybody loves it... unless you don't and that's okay.
Austin Italian Restaurants – 10 Best Italian food places near you for pizzas, pastas & more!
It’s no doubt that pizza is automatically categorized as Italian. You may even be a frequent pizza delivery stop for Domino’s delivery guy. But what about pasta and other carbs that come from the family of Italian cuisine? If you’ve been neglecting the options, check out these Austin Italian restaurants.
