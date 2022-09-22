ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Orioles take step toward potential sale

The Baltimore Orioles’ messy ownership situation does not appear close to a resolution, but a new report suggests that there has been interesting movement regarding the situation. Orioles ownership enlisted Goldman Sachs to assess the prospects for selling the team, according to Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic. However, there...
Braves have no one but themselves to blame for Ronald Acuña Jr. issues

The Atlanta Braves are slowly falling apart approaching the postseason, and they just lost one of their best players in the lineup. The Atlanta Braves are slowly falling apart approaching the postseason, and they just lost one of their best players to an injury. Slugger Ronald Acuña Jr. is out of the lineup for the third game in a row, and the Braves are to blame for bringing him back before he was fully healed.
Braves: Matt Olson’s comments about recent slump are worrying

Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson is enduring the worst slump of his life. In fact, it’s not all that close. Said slump could only come at a worse time if it were the postseason. Thankfully for the Braves, Olson has a little over a week to figure things out. Good luck!
Barry Bonds reveals how close Yankees were to signing him

During an appearance on the “KayRod Cast,” Barry Bonds talked about how close he was to signing with the New York Yankees. When it comes to the New York Yankees, they have shwon that they are able to bring in the big-name stars. That has helped them win World Series titles over the years. But did they miss out on one of the top stars of the 1990’s and 2000’s?
