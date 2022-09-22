Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Local Fairytale-Themed Psychic Fair Invites You to "Embrace Your Inner Child"Dianna CarneyDartmouth, MA
This Free Harvest Festival Promises Fireworks, Food Trucks, & More Family Fun!Dianna CarneyWareham, MA
Disabled Retiree Who Lost Home Receives Settlement In Tax BattleTaxBuzzNew Bedford, MA
New "Mobile Adventures Van" Will Bring Outdoor Play & Nature-Based Crafts to Local CommunitiesDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
Related
Martha's Vineyard Times
Traffic, parking raised during Meshacket hearing
The Martha’s Vineyard Commission resumed its public hearing on the Meshacket Commons affordable housing project focusing on parking and traffic, as well as pedestrian and bicycle safety on that stretch of Edgartown-West Tisbury Road in Edgartown. Meshacket Commons is an affordable housing project with 36 rental and four homeownership...
theweektoday.com
Marion Town Administrator finalist for job in Middleboro
Marion Town Administrator James McGrail is one of four finalists for the position of Town Manager for Middleboro. McGrail has been Marion’s Town Administrator since 2019. Before that, he was the director of facilities for Sandwich schools from 2018 to 2019 and the executive director of South Shore Country Club in Hingham from 2010 to 2018.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Responding with the ‘holy yes’
In a joint service Thursday evening, leaders and members from St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, West Tisbury’s First Congregational Church, Tisbury’s Unitarian Universalist Church, and Grace Episcopal Church, in Edgartown to reflect on last week’s unexpected arrival of nearly 50 Venezuelan migrants. Among the approximately 50 people...
capecod.com
Gas main break reported in Chatham
CHATHAM – Firefighters were called to a natural gas main break in Chatham sometime before 10:30 AM Saturday. The break was reported on Doane Road off Old Harbor Road (Route 28). Fire crews evacuated houses in the area until National Grid could arrive to shut off the gas. Further details were not immediately available.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC6.com
More Massachusetts communities hit with contaminated water
PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — Nearly two weeks after Mansfield issued a boil water order, more Massachusetts communities found themselves with contaminated water. On Thursday, North Attleborough schools turned off their water fountains ahead of the town announcing a boil water advisory. Shortly after, Plainville saw itself issuing the same...
capecod.com
Bourne firefighters rescue people from MMA elevator, respond to motorcycle crash
BOURNE – A car and motorcycle collided in the rotary on the Cape side of the Bourne Bridge shortly before 6:30 PM Sunday. One person was transported to Falmouth Hospital for evaluation. The motorcycle had to be towed from the scene. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
capecod.com
Bicyclist critically injured in Brewster
BREWSTER – A person was critically injured in a bicycle accident in Brewster around 7:30 PM Friday. The incident happened on Main Street (Route 6A) by the Ocean’s Edge complex. MedFlight was not immediately available so the victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Brewster Police are investigating the incident.
Report: These are the South Coast towns predicted to be underwater in the not-too-distant future
A 10-year storm could flood more than a quarter of buildings in Wareham by 2050, the report noted. Rising tides are expected to flood several communities along the South Coast within the next 30 years, impacting the fishing industry and further eroding iconic — and ecologically rich — salt marshes, according to a new report.
RELATED PEOPLE
How a Massachusetts Gas Station Diesel/Gas Mix-Up Caused Thousands in Damage
Massachusetts saw gas prices reach historic highs in 2022 with prices topping out at over five dollars a gallon. But one Massachusetts gas station caused its customers a lot of money at the pump, and it wasn't the price per gallon. Recently we saw a Facebook post about a gas...
capecod.com
Dennis Transfer Station Changing Operating Hours
DENNIS – The Dennis Transfer Station is changing its operating hours. As of October 10, the station will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 8am to 4pm. The station will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. This will be the new permanent schedule for the facility. Town officials said...
capecodwave.com
Martha’s Vineyard, Political Symbol – An Essay
CAPE COD – This time, a spotlight shone on this region because the governor of Florida used his state’s money to fly asylum-seeking migrants from Venezuela, who were in Texas, to Martha’s Vineyard. It is as bizarre as it sounds. “Literally, none of this makes sense,” said...
newbedfordguide.com
Rascally Great Horned Owl in West Wareham injured for a second time
“On Thursday Sept. 22nd, WDNR Officers responded to a “Woodsy” area of West Wareham to look for a reported owl that could not fly. After a brief search during the rapidly deteriorating weather we captured a repeat customer of WDNR “Hoo” appeared to be injured again…
IN THIS ARTICLE
arlboston.org
ARL Assists in Barnstable County Overcrowding Situation
ARL works with owners, local animal control to remove 19 cats from overcrowding situation. The Animal Rescue League of Boston’s (ARL) Field Services Department recently worked with local animal control and a family in need of assistance to help remove 19 cats from an overcrowding situation in Barnstable County.
fallriverreporter.com
Coyote taken home by Massachusetts family thinking he was a lost dog, rehabbed and returned to wild
A coyote that gave a local family a big surprise when they took home what they believed to be a small dog has been returned to the wild. According to the New England Wildlife Center in Weymouth, the above Eastern Coyote pup was separated from his family in May and was found wandering and distressed by the side of a busy road. He was then accidentally taken home by a southern Massachusetts family after they mistakenly identified him as a lost puppy.
Rhode Islanders Capture Light In Sky
EAST PROVIDECE, R.I. (WPRI) — From North Kingstown to Barrington, many 12 News viewers captured a beam of light moving through the sky Saturday evening. Viewers started sending in reports after noticing the display around 7:45pm tonight. The light in the sky is being described as something that looks like a meteor or a comet. […]
capecod.com
Man seriously injured in fall from deck in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A man was injured after reportedly falling about 8 feet from a deck in Falmouth. It happened on Wedgewood Drive shortly after noon Thursday. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
country1025.com
Police In Massachusetts Arrest Man… For Wedding Proposal
Before you get outraged by that headline – read on – it’s a good thing!. The events were chronicled on the Whitman Police Department’s Facebook page. I’ll share what was written, and creatively written with lots of heart and humor I must add, in just a sec. Before I copy/paste that I just want to say THANK YOU to the Whitman Police Department. This isn’t something you see every day. It’s not something we should see every day. And actually they make it clear that this is a “one-and-done” situation. DO NOT flood them (or any police department) with copycat requests. Now, back to the thank you. Seeing this humanity and connection is fantastic. And to Wayne & Kristen, congratulations! On the proposal… and on the happy tears you gave me and hopefully more people so I’m not happy tear-ing alone. Alright… on to the copy/paste. This is all from the Whitman Police Department from their Facebook page from here on out! (Video of the proposal is below the description from the PD.)
capecod.com
Four-vehicle crash snarls eastbound traffic on Route 6 in Dennis
DENNIS – A four-vehicle crash snarled eastbound traffic on Route 6 in Dennis. The crash happened shortly after 11 AM by the lane drop after Route 134 (Exit 78). One person was evaluated for possible injuries. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Cape Wide News...
capecod.com
Investigation underway after body found on Brewster beach
BREWSTER – Brewster Police called for State Police detectives assigned to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s office to investigate after a body was discovered on a beach in Brewster Saturday morning. The incident happened behind the Ocean’s Edge complex. No other details were immediately available. CWN...
To Do List: Harvest Day, Film Festival, Classic Car Show
BOSTON – It is a perfect weekend to celebrate fall in a very New England way with events at a cranberry bog and activities that include harvest demonstrations and wagon rides. It's all part of our To Do List!AUTUMN HARVEST DAY AT THE BOGS Kick off fall with wagon rides around the cranberry bogs, live music, face painting and a host of other activities for the whole family during the Autumn Harvest Day at the Bogs in Middleboro.https://bensonspond.square.site/product/autumn-harvest-day-at-the-bogs-sept-24th/77When: September 24 Where: The Barn on Bensons Pond Cost: $10, kids under 2 are freeBOSTON FILM FESTIVALThis year marks the 38th edition...
Comments / 0