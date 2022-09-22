ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Tisbury, MA

Martha's Vineyard Times

Traffic, parking raised during Meshacket hearing

The Martha’s Vineyard Commission resumed its public hearing on the Meshacket Commons affordable housing project focusing on parking and traffic, as well as pedestrian and bicycle safety on that stretch of Edgartown-West Tisbury Road in Edgartown. Meshacket Commons is an affordable housing project with 36 rental and four homeownership...
EDGARTOWN, MA
theweektoday.com

Marion Town Administrator finalist for job in Middleboro

Marion Town Administrator James McGrail is one of four finalists for the position of Town Manager for Middleboro. McGrail has been Marion’s Town Administrator since 2019. Before that, he was the director of facilities for Sandwich schools from 2018 to 2019 and the executive director of South Shore Country Club in Hingham from 2010 to 2018.
MARION, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Responding with the ‘holy yes’

In a joint service Thursday evening, leaders and members from St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, West Tisbury’s First Congregational Church, Tisbury’s Unitarian Universalist Church, and Grace Episcopal Church, in Edgartown to reflect on last week’s unexpected arrival of nearly 50 Venezuelan migrants. Among the approximately 50 people...
EDGARTOWN, MA
capecod.com

Gas main break reported in Chatham

CHATHAM – Firefighters were called to a natural gas main break in Chatham sometime before 10:30 AM Saturday. The break was reported on Doane Road off Old Harbor Road (Route 28). Fire crews evacuated houses in the area until National Grid could arrive to shut off the gas. Further details were not immediately available.
CHATHAM, MA
West Tisbury, MA
Government
City
Edgartown, MA
Edgartown, MA
Government
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
West Tisbury, MA
ABC6.com

More Massachusetts communities hit with contaminated water

PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — Nearly two weeks after Mansfield issued a boil water order, more Massachusetts communities found themselves with contaminated water. On Thursday, North Attleborough schools turned off their water fountains ahead of the town announcing a boil water advisory. Shortly after, Plainville saw itself issuing the same...
PLAINVILLE, MA
capecod.com

Bicyclist critically injured in Brewster

BREWSTER – A person was critically injured in a bicycle accident in Brewster around 7:30 PM Friday. The incident happened on Main Street (Route 6A) by the Ocean’s Edge complex. MedFlight was not immediately available so the victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Brewster Police are investigating the incident.
BREWSTER, MA
Richard Olsen
capecod.com

Dennis Transfer Station Changing Operating Hours

DENNIS – The Dennis Transfer Station is changing its operating hours. As of October 10, the station will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 8am to 4pm. The station will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. This will be the new permanent schedule for the facility. Town officials said...
DENNIS, MA
capecodwave.com

Martha’s Vineyard, Political Symbol – An Essay

CAPE COD – This time, a spotlight shone on this region because the governor of Florida used his state’s money to fly asylum-seeking migrants from Venezuela, who were in Texas, to Martha’s Vineyard. It is as bizarre as it sounds. “Literally, none of this makes sense,” said...
NANTUCKET, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Rascally Great Horned Owl in West Wareham injured for a second time

“On Thursday Sept. 22nd, WDNR Officers responded to a “Woodsy” area of West Wareham to look for a reported owl that could not fly. After a brief search during the rapidly deteriorating weather we captured a repeat customer of WDNR “Hoo” appeared to be injured again…
WAREHAM, MA
#W T#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#The West Tisbury Police
arlboston.org

ARL Assists in Barnstable County Overcrowding Situation

ARL works with owners, local animal control to remove 19 cats from overcrowding situation. The Animal Rescue League of Boston’s (ARL) Field Services Department recently worked with local animal control and a family in need of assistance to help remove 19 cats from an overcrowding situation in Barnstable County.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Coyote taken home by Massachusetts family thinking he was a lost dog, rehabbed and returned to wild

A coyote that gave a local family a big surprise when they took home what they believed to be a small dog has been returned to the wild. According to the New England Wildlife Center in Weymouth, the above Eastern Coyote pup was separated from his family in May and was found wandering and distressed by the side of a busy road. He was then accidentally taken home by a southern Massachusetts family after they mistakenly identified him as a lost puppy.
WEYMOUTH, MA
WPRI 12 News

Rhode Islanders Capture Light In Sky

EAST PROVIDECE, R.I. (WPRI) — From North Kingstown to Barrington, many 12 News viewers captured a beam of light moving through the sky Saturday evening. Viewers started sending in reports after noticing the display around 7:45pm tonight.  The light in the sky is being described as something that looks like a meteor or a comet. […]
BARRINGTON, RI
capecod.com

Man seriously injured in fall from deck in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A man was injured after reportedly falling about 8 feet from a deck in Falmouth. It happened on Wedgewood Drive shortly after noon Thursday. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News...
FALMOUTH, MA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Cars
country1025.com

Police In Massachusetts Arrest Man… For Wedding Proposal

Before you get outraged by that headline – read on – it’s a good thing!. The events were chronicled on the Whitman Police Department’s Facebook page. I’ll share what was written, and creatively written with lots of heart and humor I must add, in just a sec. Before I copy/paste that I just want to say THANK YOU to the Whitman Police Department. This isn’t something you see every day. It’s not something we should see every day. And actually they make it clear that this is a “one-and-done” situation. DO NOT flood them (or any police department) with copycat requests. Now, back to the thank you. Seeing this humanity and connection is fantastic. And to Wayne & Kristen, congratulations! On the proposal… and on the happy tears you gave me and hopefully more people so I’m not happy tear-ing alone. Alright… on to the copy/paste. This is all from the Whitman Police Department from their Facebook page from here on out! (Video of the proposal is below the description from the PD.)
WHITMAN, MA
capecod.com

Four-vehicle crash snarls eastbound traffic on Route 6 in Dennis

DENNIS – A four-vehicle crash snarled eastbound traffic on Route 6 in Dennis. The crash happened shortly after 11 AM by the lane drop after Route 134 (Exit 78). One person was evaluated for possible injuries. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Cape Wide News...
DENNIS, MA
capecod.com

Investigation underway after body found on Brewster beach

BREWSTER – Brewster Police called for State Police detectives assigned to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s office to investigate after a body was discovered on a beach in Brewster Saturday morning. The incident happened behind the Ocean’s Edge complex. No other details were immediately available. CWN...
BREWSTER, MA
CBS Boston

To Do List: Harvest Day, Film Festival, Classic Car Show

BOSTON – It is a perfect weekend to celebrate fall in a very New England way with events at a cranberry bog and activities that include harvest demonstrations and wagon rides. It's all part of our To Do List!AUTUMN HARVEST DAY AT THE BOGS Kick off fall with wagon rides around the cranberry bogs, live music, face painting and a host of other activities for the whole family during the Autumn Harvest Day at the Bogs in Middleboro.https://bensonspond.square.site/product/autumn-harvest-day-at-the-bogs-sept-24th/77When: September 24 Where: The Barn on Bensons Pond Cost: $10, kids under 2 are freeBOSTON FILM FESTIVALThis year marks the 38th edition...
BOSTON, MA

