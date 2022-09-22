ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloversville, NY

WRGB

Traffic stop turns into drug, other charges for Albany man

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man is facing a list of charges following a traffic stop by deputies from the Albany County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say 28-year-old Issiah I. Cain was found to be the driver of a vehicle that was stopped by deputies on September 24th in the area of Lark Street.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Man in custody after crashing car into AT&T store, reportedly damaging property with a bat

NISKAYUNA. NY (WRGB) — Emergency crews were on the scene at the AT&T store at Mohawk Commons after a car crashed through the store front this morning. Just after 11 a.m. on Sunday, Niskayuna Police say they responded to a report that a person was inside the AT&T store damaging property with a baseball bat. More information revealed the person crashed a car into the front doors of the store. When they arrived, police took Steven Carrion, 29, of Troy, into custody without further incident.
NISKAYUNA, NY
WRGB

Amsterdam woman accused of welfare fraud, says sheriff's office

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, an Amsterdam woman is accused, charged with welfare fraud. Investigators say Jennalee Ralston is accused of filing for public assistance and did not disclose all the people living in the home. She is also accused of failing to disclose amounts of income and employment within the household.
AMSTERDAM, NY
WRGB

Electric City makes way for more electric vehicles

The world of electric vehicles is making its mark on the Electric City!. Sunday the city of Schenectady hosted a National Drive Electric and Sustainability Fair. The event is for electric vehicle drivers to showcase their cars and experiences with potential drivers. The fairs are happening all over the country...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

49th annual Adirondack balloon festival kicks off

QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) — Colorful hot air balloons are expected to take to the skies this weekend!. The 49th annual Adirondack balloon festival kicked off Thursday night with a block party in Glens Falls. This is just a glimpse of some of the fun. The Adirondack balloon festival continues...
GLENS FALLS, NY
WRGB

Week 4: Friday Night Lights Highlights

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — It's Week 4 of Friday Night Lights and we traveled around the area to see how our high school football matchups played out. The first week of real football weather did not disappoint, from high scoring affairs to defensive games, this week was an interesting one.
SCHENECTADY, NY

Community Policy