Traffic stop turns into drug, other charges for Albany man
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man is facing a list of charges following a traffic stop by deputies from the Albany County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say 28-year-old Issiah I. Cain was found to be the driver of a vehicle that was stopped by deputies on September 24th in the area of Lark Street.
Man in custody after crashing car into AT&T store, reportedly damaging property with a bat
NISKAYUNA. NY (WRGB) — Emergency crews were on the scene at the AT&T store at Mohawk Commons after a car crashed through the store front this morning. Just after 11 a.m. on Sunday, Niskayuna Police say they responded to a report that a person was inside the AT&T store damaging property with a baseball bat. More information revealed the person crashed a car into the front doors of the store. When they arrived, police took Steven Carrion, 29, of Troy, into custody without further incident.
Charges pending in fatal head on collision that claimed life of Cairo woman
TOWN OF ATHENS, NY (WRGB) — The Greene County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a head-on collision that claimed the life of a Cairo woman. According to investigators, at around 6:00 PM on September 24th, deputies responded to a crash on State Route 9W in the town of Athens.
Amsterdam woman accused of welfare fraud, says sheriff's office
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, an Amsterdam woman is accused, charged with welfare fraud. Investigators say Jennalee Ralston is accused of filing for public assistance and did not disclose all the people living in the home. She is also accused of failing to disclose amounts of income and employment within the household.
NYS Sheriff's Association addressing gun law confusion following reenactment cancelations
CAPITAL REGION (WRGB) — This weekend the Rogers Island Military Camp historic re-enactment was supposed to take place in Fort Edward. The event which has happened in Washington County for the last 25 years was canceled as concerns over New York state gun laws grew; event organizers feared they could be arrested.
Electric City makes way for more electric vehicles
The world of electric vehicles is making its mark on the Electric City!. Sunday the city of Schenectady hosted a National Drive Electric and Sustainability Fair. The event is for electric vehicle drivers to showcase their cars and experiences with potential drivers. The fairs are happening all over the country...
49th annual Adirondack balloon festival kicks off
QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) — Colorful hot air balloons are expected to take to the skies this weekend!. The 49th annual Adirondack balloon festival kicked off Thursday night with a block party in Glens Falls. This is just a glimpse of some of the fun. The Adirondack balloon festival continues...
Display unveiled to honor Gold Star Families who lost a loved one in the line of duty
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — As part of Gold Star Mother and Family Day, the Albany International Airport unveiled a display to honor those families who have lost a loved one in the military in the line of duty. The ceremony took place on the observation deck on the last...
Pumpkins aplenty! Saratoga County kicks off the fall season with Giant Pumpkinfest
Saratoga County kicked off the Autumn season with its annual Giant Pumpkinfest. Pumpkins, big and small, were on display from local growers in downtown Saratoga Springs on Saturday morning. “What better way to welcome Fall to our beautiful region than with a day of fun activities and a bit of...
Week 4: Friday Night Lights Highlights
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — It's Week 4 of Friday Night Lights and we traveled around the area to see how our high school football matchups played out. The first week of real football weather did not disappoint, from high scoring affairs to defensive games, this week was an interesting one.
