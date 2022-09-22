Read full article on original website
3 non-chain thrift stores that are making a difference in the Hill Country
One person's trash is another's treasure in the Hill Country.
fox7austin.com
Austin Chronicle announces Best of Austin Restaurants winners
The Austin Chronicle has announced the winners of the 2022 Best of Austin Restaurants issue. Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow sits down with the Chronicle's Sarah Wolf and Melanie Haupt at Tiki Tatsu-Ya to talk about the winners.
Water leak cost a local family hundreds of dollars while out of town; what they want you to know
Pflugerville resident Jon Browning explained he typically pays a little over $70 for their water use every month, but in September, just one bill was $439.94.
PayMore bringing technology purchasing, recycling service to Round Rock in October
PayMore will open its first Texas franchise location in Round Rock in October at 399 W. Louis Henna Blvd., Ste. D, Round Rock. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) PayMore will open its first Texas franchise location in Round Rock in October at 399 W. Louis Henna Blvd., Ste. D, Round Rock. The New York-based company will buy new, used and broken electronics to be securely recycled or traded for other merchandise. If a device cannot be purchased from a user, PayMore will still take the device for recycling, free of charge. www.paymore.com.
austinot.com
Austin Italian Restaurants – 10 Best Italian food places near you for pizzas, pastas & more!
It’s no doubt that pizza is automatically categorized as Italian. You may even be a frequent pizza delivery stop for Domino’s delivery guy. But what about pasta and other carbs that come from the family of Italian cuisine? If you’ve been neglecting the options, check out these Austin Italian restaurants.
Good News Network
Sustainable 3D-Printed Ranch House Wins Award and Takes Just Two Weeks to Construct (Watch Time Lapse)
A team consisting of architects and engineers are cleaning up on the homebuilding award circuit with House Zero, a 3D-printed house that seamlessly blends traditional and futuristic design. A demonstration project found in Austin, the 2,045-square-foot, midcentury modern, three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths ranch house was designed with natural wood,...
Lockhart's Black's Barbecue ordered by Labor Department to repay $230K in tips to servers
One of the oldest and most popular barbecue chains in Texas has been ordered to repay a lot of money to its servers. Dating back to the Depression, Black’s Barbecue in Lockhart
Vincent’s on the Lake to close citing economy, low lake levels
On Friday, Vincent's on the Lake announced it would be closing. The restaurant, a waterfront dining location on Lake Travis, made the announcement on its Facebook page.
austin.com
Top Free Austin Events Happening This Weekend: September 23 through September 25, 2022
Fall is officially here, and while the temperatures are still scorching hot, Austin is ready for all of the FREE fall fun that is in store! From San Marcos’ Mermaid Fest to fall gardening, here are the top FREE things happening around Austin this weekend. This list contains a...
fox7austin.com
Salvation Army Angel Tree applications open through end of October
AUSTIN, Texas - The Salvation Army has opened applications for its annual Angel Tree program through the end of October. Children whose families meet the financial eligibility requirements and who are or will be 12 or younger on Christmas Day are eligible. Families must complete an online application and upload...
Texas Tree Challenge celebrates 150th Anniversary of Arbor Day
For the past 150 years, Arbor Day has been celebrated by tree lovers everywhere. The day is all about planting trees, which can have a huge impact on everything from the weather to equity.
Some are turning to plasma donations to help make ends meet in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — As rent increases, people are forced to find secondary means to make ends meet. At least that’s the case for lifelong Austinite Paris Williams. With six kids, and a job at TJ Maxx, he has gotten thrifty with the way he can make ends meet. He donates plasma twice a week.
tribeza.com
The Best Dive Bars in Austin
Named after a Johnny Cash tune, Mean Eyed Cat is an endearing joint with a sense of humor. With tributes to the I Walk the Line singer all over its walls, a pet-friendly outdoor patio, plenty of parties and live music events and Metcalf BBQ serving hearty meats next door, this bar has it all. Be sure to try the Mean Marg, a spicy take on the classic cocktail.
Report: These are the best mini golf courses in Texas, Austin location makes list
Remember, just tap it in and that it's all in the hips! Be sure to channel your inner Happy Gilmore and Shooter McGavin on Wednesday, September 21, as you might just hit the mini golf course with some of your friends on Miniature Golf Day!
Terry Black's BBQ throws shade at Black's Barbecue ahead of Lockhart opening
It's uncle vs. nephews in an ongoing Central Texas barbecue showdown.
A mortgage banker walks us through the math on purchasing a 'mid-price' Austin home
So you want to buy a house?To anyone trying to get on the "housing ladder," it's been a discouraging couple of years as prices skyrocketed in a market crowded with buyers bidding against each other for just about any available home.Things may be calming down, with the Austin Board of REALTORS reporting fewer sales and more available homes this summer.Mortgage rates have more than doubled in the last year, from around 3% to well over 6% on a 30-year fixed rate loan, getting even more of a bump this week after the Federal Reserve raised bank rates on Wednesday.So how...
With Everyone Mad at Mermaids in 2022, Maybe You Should Check Out the Texas Mermaid Fest
Love mermaids? Well then you need to make your way down to the mermaid capital of Texas. For some reason, the world has gone mad over the race of mermaid. Without a doubt, my favorite reaction to the new 'Little Mermaid' trailer is that little girl above. Sadly, some people are legit angry at mermaids now. Hopefully this weekend's Mermaid Fest is still a go. Oh, you don't know about Mermaid Fest?
fox7austin.com
1,000-plus water violation warnings issued as pipe repair work steps up
CEDAR PARK, Texas - Repair work on the raw water intake that feeds the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority started Wednesday. Progress was made Thursday to the point that officials hope the repair project may be completed a little ahead of schedule. However, residents in Cedar Park and Leander are still being warned not to violate the new water conservation rules.
Boil water notice issued for Plum Creek water system customers
Texas Water Utilities announced a Boil Water Notice on Saturday for customers in the Plum Creek water system located in eastern Hays County.
Hours away from a cold front bringing welcome change
Overnight lows in the 50s are possible later this week. -- Nick Bannin
