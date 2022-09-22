Read full article on original website
WKRC
Police investigating shooting in the West End
WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a shooting in the West End Saturday night. It happened on David Street near Pinecone Lane around 8 p.m. No information has been released on any victims. Authorities have also not said if they have any suspects.
At least 1 person in custody after police chase in Dayton
DAYTON — At least one person was taken into custody following a police chase in Dayton Saturday evening, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>Man initially ID’d as suspect in Amber Alert arrested after pursuit in Greenville. The chase began around 7 p.m. and took place...
At least 1 person shot in Trotwood
TROTWOOD — At least one person was shot in Trotwood Saturday night. >>At least 1 person in custody after police chase in Dayton. The shooting happened around 8:09 p.m. in the 5800 block of Lorimer Street, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was located at...
1 taken to hospital after stabbing in Dayton; Police investigating
DAYTON — One person has been taken to the hospital after a reported stabbing in Dayton early Saturday morning. Police responded to the 1800 block of Auburn Avenue after a woman called police saying her friend was stabbed, according to Montgomery County Dispatch. >>Witness: Man stabbed to death after...
Clearcreek Twp. sergeant to return to supervisor role after internal review of July shooting
CLEARCREEK TWP. — The Clearcreek Twp. Police sergeant involved in the July officer-involved shooting will now return to her supervisor role. Police Chief John Terrill announced Friday that the department concluded a review of all “applicable” police internal policies related to the incident. The department said both Sgt. Nicole Cordero and Officer Eric Ney followed appropriate policy guidelines.
Police ask for help identifying multiple theft suspects
KETTERING — Kettering Police Department is asking the public for help identifying three theft suspects. In a social media post KPD shows pictures of two women and a man at an area store. Police said the two women are suspected of stealing a credit card that the man then...
WISH-TV
Docs: Richmond man charged as police investigate man’s shooting
WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — As police investigate a man’s shooting in Richmond, charges have been filed against a man for unlawfully carrying a handgun with a prior conviction and resisting arrest. Prosecutors in Wayne County have charged 21-year-old Chandler Walker in the case. While Walker has not...
WATCH: Cruiser cam captures police pursuit in Dayton; 1 taken into custody
DAYTON — New cruiser cam footage has been released of a police chase that happened in Dayton Thursday night. The pursuit started near Lexington Avenue and Salem Avenue after Dayton police were dispatched to reports of a vehicle taken in an aggravated robbery, according to police. >> Active shooter...
VIDEO: Police release dash cam footage of pursuit of man who also prompted Amber Alert in Greenville
GREENVILLE — UPDATE @ 7:45 p.m. (Sept. 23, 2022):. Kirt Kiser, the driver of the SUV involved in Wednesday’s Amber Alert that originated in Greenville and a police pursuit involving Greenville police on Thursday afternoon, is now in the Darke County Jail on a felony charge stemming from the latter incident.
2 inmates escape in Brown County, both back in custody
Two inmates are back in police custody after escaping from the Brown County Jail, according to the Sheriff's Office.
sciotopost.com
Southern Ohio Couple Kills and Dismembers Family Member
MIDDLETOWN – A man entered a police station and asked to speak to an officer on September 20th confessing to a murder and a dismemberment. According to the Middletown Police department on September 20, 2022, a subject later, identified as John Havens, 34, entered the Middletown Division of Police lobby requesting to speak to an officer. Mr. Havens gave officers detailed information about a homicide at 5635 Stone Path Drive.
Fox 19
Man accused of robbing Warren County Dunkin’ Donuts at gunpoint
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An arrest has been made in connection with a Dunkin’ Donuts armed robbery investigation. Ronald Runyon is facing an aggravated robbery charge, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Around 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 12, Runyon allegedly went through the drive-thru at the...
WLWT 5
Investigators suspect off-duty Hamilton police officer was drunk when crashing into woman's SUV
OXFORD, Ohio — Bruised and on crutches, Laura Farnsworth showed up at the Area I courthouse in Oxford Thursday for Hamilton police Sgt. Casey Johnson's preliminary hearing. "I guess I just don't want him to get away with it with drinking and driving and hitting me. I'm just mad," Farnsworth said.
1 firefighter hospitalized, 2 injured while putting out fire in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple firefighters were injured while trying to put out a fire in Springfield. According to a release from the City of Springfield, firefighters with the Springfield Fire Rescue Division were on the scene of a fire at a home on Rice St. Sunday afternoon. Two teams of firefighters were on the […]
Fox 19
Police: False report of active shooter at Princeton HS, possibly part of a bigger hoax
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Sharonville police say reports of an active shooter at Princeton High School are “false” and they are investigating this now as possibly part of a bigger “hoax.”. Lt. Walter Cordes tells FOX19 NOW police are receiving reports of similar incidents in other districts.
1 firefighter hospitalized, 2 others hurt, after fire in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — One Springfield firefighter was taken to Miami Valley Hospital and two other firefighters were hurt while battling a fire in Springfield Sunday, according to a news release. >>PHOTOS: 1 firefighter hospitalized, 2 others hurt, after fire in Springfield. Crews were called to the 600 block of Rice...
Man initially ID’d as suspect in Amber Alert arrested after pursuit in Greenville
GREENVILLE — Kirt Kiser, initially called a suspect in Wednesday’s statewide Amber Alert, was arrested Thursday after leading officers on a chase through Greenville, according to police. The investigation started with a welfare check on Kiser, who was showing signs of “erratic behavior,” police told News Center 7′s...
Teens charged with vandalizing Liberty park
Two teenage boys are facing criminal charges, accused of vandalizing bathrooms and a maintenance building at a Liberty park.
wrtv.com
Hundreds show to honor Richmond K-9 Officer Seara Burton at visitation
RICHMOND — Hundreds of people gathered outside Richmond's City Hall building Sunday to honor and remember fallen police officer Seara Burton. Before the visitation, a flag presentation ceremony was done and the flag, along with a shadow box, was placed at a memorial near her casket. Funeral services will...
Fox 19
Tri-State man sentenced in 2018 deadly swatting case
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A North College Hill man pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy and one count of obstructing justice following a swatting incident that led to the death of a man in Wichita, Kansas, said a news release from the Department of Justice, District of Kansas. On September...
