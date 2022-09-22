ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, OH

WKRC

Police investigating shooting in the West End

WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a shooting in the West End Saturday night. It happened on David Street near Pinecone Lane around 8 p.m. No information has been released on any victims. Authorities have also not said if they have any suspects.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

At least 1 person in custody after police chase in Dayton

DAYTON — At least one person was taken into custody following a police chase in Dayton Saturday evening, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>Man initially ID’d as suspect in Amber Alert arrested after pursuit in Greenville. The chase began around 7 p.m. and took place...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

At least 1 person shot in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — At least one person was shot in Trotwood Saturday night. >>At least 1 person in custody after police chase in Dayton. The shooting happened around 8:09 p.m. in the 5800 block of Lorimer Street, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was located at...
TROTWOOD, OH
WHIO Dayton

Clearcreek Twp. sergeant to return to supervisor role after internal review of July shooting

CLEARCREEK TWP. — The Clearcreek Twp. Police sergeant involved in the July officer-involved shooting will now return to her supervisor role. Police Chief John Terrill announced Friday that the department concluded a review of all “applicable” police internal policies related to the incident. The department said both Sgt. Nicole Cordero and Officer Eric Ney followed appropriate policy guidelines.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WISH-TV

Docs: Richmond man charged as police investigate man’s shooting

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — As police investigate a man’s shooting in Richmond, charges have been filed against a man for unlawfully carrying a handgun with a prior conviction and resisting arrest. Prosecutors in Wayne County have charged 21-year-old Chandler Walker in the case. While Walker has not...
RICHMOND, IN
sciotopost.com

Southern Ohio Couple Kills and Dismembers Family Member

MIDDLETOWN – A man entered a police station and asked to speak to an officer on September 20th confessing to a murder and a dismemberment. According to the Middletown Police department on September 20, 2022, a subject later, identified as John Havens, 34, entered the Middletown Division of Police lobby requesting to speak to an officer. Mr. Havens gave officers detailed information about a homicide at 5635 Stone Path Drive.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Man accused of robbing Warren County Dunkin’ Donuts at gunpoint

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An arrest has been made in connection with a Dunkin’ Donuts armed robbery investigation. Ronald Runyon is facing an aggravated robbery charge, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Around 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 12, Runyon allegedly went through the drive-thru at the...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
wrtv.com

Hundreds show to honor Richmond K-9 Officer Seara Burton at visitation

RICHMOND — Hundreds of people gathered outside Richmond's City Hall building Sunday to honor and remember fallen police officer Seara Burton. Before the visitation, a flag presentation ceremony was done and the flag, along with a shadow box, was placed at a memorial near her casket. Funeral services will...
RICHMOND, IN
Fox 19

Tri-State man sentenced in 2018 deadly swatting case

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A North College Hill man pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy and one count of obstructing justice following a swatting incident that led to the death of a man in Wichita, Kansas, said a news release from the Department of Justice, District of Kansas. On September...
WICHITA, KS

