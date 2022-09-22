ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 1

Related
coloradosun.com

Opinion: Camp Hale deserves national monument designation

Sept. 21 marked the 10th anniversary of the designation of Chimney Rock, in southwest Colorado, as a national monument. Designated through the use of the Antiquities Act in 2012, this archaeological treasure is now preserved for future generations to reflect and make spiritual connections, learn from, and enjoy, while visiting with respect.
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Colorado man sentenced to 30 months in prison for role in Jan. 6 riot

A Colorado man was sentenced Friday to two and a half years in prison for his involvement in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to a Department of Justice news release. Thomas Patrick Hamner, 48, of Peyton, fought with police officers alongside a crowd of...
PEYTON, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy