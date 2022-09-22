Read full article on original website
Related
coloradosun.com
Littwin: If you’re nostalgic for Colorado’s purple-state days, you should avoid recent polls
For those of you who remember fondly the halcyon days when Colorado had its all-too-brief moment as a purple swing state, a time in which all things political seemed possible, we have what looks like really bad news. In the latest polling, this from Emerson College, Jared Polis is leading...
coloradosun.com
What’s Working: Colorado home prices are still up even as real estate market experiences sales slump
Inflation was on the brain this week, especially at the state Capitol. The rising interest rates — the Federal Reserve upped them again Wednesday — had the legislative budget committee learning “the risk of a recession in the next 18 months” is 50% higher than in June.
coloradosun.com
Opinion: Camp Hale deserves national monument designation
Sept. 21 marked the 10th anniversary of the designation of Chimney Rock, in southwest Colorado, as a national monument. Designated through the use of the Antiquities Act in 2012, this archaeological treasure is now preserved for future generations to reflect and make spiritual connections, learn from, and enjoy, while visiting with respect.
coloradosun.com
Colorado man sentenced to 30 months in prison for role in Jan. 6 riot
A Colorado man was sentenced Friday to two and a half years in prison for his involvement in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to a Department of Justice news release. Thomas Patrick Hamner, 48, of Peyton, fought with police officers alongside a crowd of...
Comments / 1