Buffalo, NY

NBC Sports

Ravens defender shares his take on hit that caused Mac Jones' injury

The New England Patriots are monitoring Mac Jones' health for the second time in three weeks. Jones suffered a painful-looking ankle injury Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens on the Patriots' last play from scrimmage, an interception to cornerback Marcus Peters. Jones' left ankle appeared to get caught under the weight of Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell, who brought the quarterback to the turf right after his throw.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Lamar Jackson takes a shot at his critics after Ravens beat Patriots

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has heard the criticism and he thinks it's unwarranted. And you know what? He's right. One of the constant critiques of Jackson's skill set is his ability as a pocket passer. But through the first three games of the 2022 NFL season, it's extremely hard to justify those concerns.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Tom Brady wears awesome throwback T-shirt before Bucs game

Tom Brady turned back the clock ahead of Sunday's game vs. the Green Bay Packers. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback showed up to Raymond James Stadium wearing a T-shirt with one of his high school yearbook photos on it. Underneath the photo was a quote that read, "Greatness lasts forever."
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

What we learned as Jimmy G struggles in ugly loss to Broncos

DENVER — The new/old look 49ers took the field Sunday night for the first time this season. Jimmy Garoppolo officially reclaimed his old starting job after second-year quarterback Trey Lance was lost for the season with a fracture and ligament damage to his right ankle. Garoppolo struggled mightily in...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Rondale Moore out again for Cardinals

Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore will miss another game. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Friday that Moore has been ruled out for Sunday’s home game against the Rams. Moore has not played yet in 2022 because of a hamstring injury that he suffered in practice in the days before the season opener.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports

Middle Tennessee uses big plays to stun No. 25 Miami, 45-31

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Chase Cunningham passed for 408 yards and three touchdowns, including a 98-yarder to DJ England-Chisholm, and Middle Tennessee State stunned No. 25 Miami 45-31 for its first win in 21 tries against ranked opponents. England-Chisholm caught two passes – the first of them being a...
MURFREESBORO, TN
NBC Sports

Ravens LB calls out Mac Jones' trash talk after beating Patriots

Mac Jones doesn't hesitate to bark at opposing players. Just ask Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen. Queen dropped a potential interception on a pass from Jones early in the third quarter of Sunday's game at Gillette Stadium, and on the next play, Patriots running back Damien Harris punched in a 2-yard rush that gave New England a 20-14 lead at the time.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

WATCH: Bills OC Ken Dorsey explodes in booth after last-second loss

The Buffalo Bills lost to the Miami Dolphins in dramatic fashion on Sunday. After completing a pass in the final seconds while trailing 21-19, quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills offense rushed to the line to spike the ball for a field goal attempt. The only problem was that time expired before they could even snap it.
NBC Sports

Report: 49ers, Commanders had Jimmy G trade parameters in place

Everything happens for a reason, or so they say. That much certainly appears true for the 49ers, who had the parameters of a trade agreement in place back in early March that would have sent quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the Washington Commanders, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday, citing sources.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Rob Gronkowski attends Buccaneers home opener; agent isn’t aware of any change in his plans

The Buccaneers could use a few good pass catchers. There’s one who’s available for any team to sign. Tight end Rob Gronkowski. Gronk, according to JoeBucsFan.com, attended the regular-season home opener against the Packers. Per the report, there have been discussions about a potential return. The issue, however, is “sensitive” because tight end Kyle Rudolph had been a healthy scratch in the first two games of the year.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Eagles starting offensive lineman questionable vs. Commanders

Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson missed Friday’s practice with a foot injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Commanders. This is a surprise addition to the injury report. Dickerson was one of several players listed as limited on Thursday with rest designations, but then...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Eagles overreactions: Weird trend emerging amid hot start

The Eagles are 3-0, they're one of the best teams in the entire league, and they... have some stuff they need to work on, because that's how it goes. I don't want to come off as a true Negadelphian because the Birds did so much well on Sunday. The first half was a roller coaster of delightful football on both sides. Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown looked like stars while the defensive line demolished Carson Wentz.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

New details on Mac Jones' injury suggest possible IR stint

The New England Patriots might be without their starting quarterback for the next few weeks. Mac Jones is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain during Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. While it's good news the 24-year-old's X-rays were negative, Jones could be placed on injured reserve if his MRI on Monday confirms the initial diagnosis.
NFL

