The Eagles are 3-0, they're one of the best teams in the entire league, and they... have some stuff they need to work on, because that's how it goes. I don't want to come off as a true Negadelphian because the Birds did so much well on Sunday. The first half was a roller coaster of delightful football on both sides. Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown looked like stars while the defensive line demolished Carson Wentz.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO