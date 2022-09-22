HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a dreary end to the weekend, the forecast looks much better for most of the last week of September. Parts of the region will have to dodge a few more scattered rain chances in the coming hours, but most of those should move out early tonight. There might even be a few rumbles of thunder in there at times. Skies will gradually clear and temperatures will drop into the low to mid-50s by morning. Some fog is possible in spots.

HAZARD, KY ・ 14 HOURS AGO