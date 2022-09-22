ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazard, KY

wymt.com

Dreary with scattered rain chances early, skies clear overnight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a dreary end to the weekend, the forecast looks much better for most of the last week of September. Parts of the region will have to dodge a few more scattered rain chances in the coming hours, but most of those should move out early tonight. There might even be a few rumbles of thunder in there at times. Skies will gradually clear and temperatures will drop into the low to mid-50s by morning. Some fog is possible in spots.
wymt.com

2022′s final Levisa Fork Paddlefest hits the waters of Dewey Lake

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The final Levisa Fork Paddlefest kicked off on Sept. 24, but on a different route than normal. Kayakers hit the waters of Dewey Lake due to low water levels on the Levisa Fork, but Prestonsburg Tourism Executive Director Samantha Johnson says, although the lake may be more difficult for some, folks were still just as excited.
PRESTONSBURG, KY
wymt.com

WYMT recognized as 2022 WeatherReady Nation Ambassador of Excellence

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Jackson congratulated the WYMT team for their work during the historic flash flooding of July 2022. “There is no doubt that numerous lives were saved during the flooding because of the information shared by the WYMT News team throughout the night and into the next day. The NWS is thankful for their partnership and for their dedication to the areas they serve,” officials with the NWS said.
JACKSON, KY
City
Hazard, KY
wklw.com

Day Time Closures Scheduled for KY 581 Johnson County

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists of a two-day temporary daytime closure on KY 581 In Johnson County. Crews will be repairing multiple cross drains in the Tutor Key area at mile point 3.26 (.63 miles West of KY 993 and 3.2 miles North of KY 40) beginning next week.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

51st annual Sorghum Festival held in Morgan County

WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Folks flocked to Morgan County on Saturday for the 51st annual Sorghum Festival. The festival is known for sorghum production, but also a tent stretching almost the length of a football field, which is back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. “Well it’s...
MORGAN COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Missing Powell County teen located

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The teens mother tells WKYT he has been located safe. ORIGINAL: The Powell County Sheriff’s Department has been trying to locate a missing teen. 17-year-old Hunter Collins has been missing for over 48 hours as of Saturday morning. According to relatives, he was...
POWELL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Police searching for stolen trailer in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Floyd County are asking for your help to find a stolen utility trailer. In a Facebook post on Trooper Michael Coleman’s page, Kentucky State Police in Pikeville are looking for a 2016 Homesteader trailer that was stolen from the Bull Creek Flea Market near Prestonburg between September 18th and September 23rd.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Michaels craft store opens in London

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The crafters of Southeast Kentucky will now have a place to cater all of their crafting needs. Saturday marked the grand opening of the Michaels craft store in the London Shopping Center. This store is unique considering it features a self checkout area, whereas many of the other Michael’s stores in the state do not.
LONDON, KY
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wymt.com

One dead following crash in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is dead following a crash in Laurel County. It happened Sunday afternoon around 2 p.m. on Slate Lick Church Road near London. Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office say a Kia Soul SUV left the road and struck a tree. The...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
salyersvilleindependent.com

Plans announced to complete parkway to Prestonsburg

Prestonsburg, Ky. (Sept. 19, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state and local officials to announce plans for the final section of the Mountain Parkway Expansion in Eastern Kentucky – delivering on a decades-old promise to complete a four-lane parkway from Winchester to far Eastern Kentucky. While...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
WBKO

Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.

Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man that went missing and was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20. A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

World Chicken Festival honors late London police officer during parade

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - World Chicken Festival goers lined the streets of London on Saturday to watch beauty queens, unique cars and other parade participants roll down the streets. But for one Laurel County family, this year’s festival has a bigger meaning than ever before. “It’s very exciting, he...
LONDON, KY
wymt.com

Former police officer dies in Bell County

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky police department lost a former member of their family this weekend. On Saturday, officials with the Pineville Police Department announced the death of Kenny Shaw. In a Facebook post, we’re told Shaw was with the department for 6 years and was not only...
BELL COUNTY, KY
middlesboronews.com

State pledges funds to help rebuild infrastructure in Bell County

Bell and Harlan counties are the beneficiaries of $244,950 in awards to improve infrastructure by resurfacing three roads and extending water service to unserved households. The announcement of the funding was made this week by Gov. Andy Beshear. Beshear also recommended that Kingdom Come State Park receive $200,000 in funding...
BELL COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

Kentucky State Police Post 11 Announces New Commander in London, Kentucky

London, KY (September 21, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 11, London welcomes Captain James Ryan Catron as the new commander. Captain Catron is a 20- year veteran, began his career with the Kentucky State Police in 2002 as a member of Cadet Class 79. Captain Catron is a native of Knott County, KY where he currently resides with his wife Kayla.
LONDON, KY
wymt.com

‘I didn’t have him there this time’: Floyd County family recovering from flooding after death of father, husband

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In late July, severe flooding damaged many homes, businesses, and other properties in the Wayland community of Floyd County. “Out of all the flooding that I’ve dealt with, that was the worst,” said Michael Caudill, whose home received damage from flood waters. “I’ve never seen water rise as quick and come in as quick as what that did.”
FLOYD COUNTY, KY

