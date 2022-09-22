Read full article on original website
Dreary with scattered rain chances early, skies clear overnight
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a dreary end to the weekend, the forecast looks much better for most of the last week of September. Parts of the region will have to dodge a few more scattered rain chances in the coming hours, but most of those should move out early tonight. There might even be a few rumbles of thunder in there at times. Skies will gradually clear and temperatures will drop into the low to mid-50s by morning. Some fog is possible in spots.
2022′s final Levisa Fork Paddlefest hits the waters of Dewey Lake
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The final Levisa Fork Paddlefest kicked off on Sept. 24, but on a different route than normal. Kayakers hit the waters of Dewey Lake due to low water levels on the Levisa Fork, but Prestonsburg Tourism Executive Director Samantha Johnson says, although the lake may be more difficult for some, folks were still just as excited.
All proceeds from 2022 Fall Knott County Horse Trail Ride to aid in long-term flood recovery
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One of Knott County’s biggest events will be kicking off Sunday, Oct. 2, but this year, event organizers are working to do more than just offer attendees an escape from post-flood life. This year’s Fall Knott County Horse Trail Ride will be used as...
WYMT recognized as 2022 WeatherReady Nation Ambassador of Excellence
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Jackson congratulated the WYMT team for their work during the historic flash flooding of July 2022. “There is no doubt that numerous lives were saved during the flooding because of the information shared by the WYMT News team throughout the night and into the next day. The NWS is thankful for their partnership and for their dedication to the areas they serve,” officials with the NWS said.
Local church holds service at Carr Creek campgrounds for flood victims living in trailers
CARR CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - Summit Community Church in Hazard held their Sunday service at Carr Creek for flood victims staying on the campgrounds. Even with rain showers that rushed the service, church members were eager to support survivors. “Thankfully a lot of people from the church came today and...
Day Time Closures Scheduled for KY 581 Johnson County
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists of a two-day temporary daytime closure on KY 581 In Johnson County. Crews will be repairing multiple cross drains in the Tutor Key area at mile point 3.26 (.63 miles West of KY 993 and 3.2 miles North of KY 40) beginning next week.
Johnson County farm celebrates National Alpaca Farm Days, invites folks to ‘feel the fleece’ and have some fun
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Lavender Springs Alpaca raises its alpacas and shears them in early spring to create some very soft and very warm socks, gloves, hats, and more. On Sept. 24 and 25, the farm invited folks out to interact with the animals and have some fun with several more activities.
51st annual Sorghum Festival held in Morgan County
WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Folks flocked to Morgan County on Saturday for the 51st annual Sorghum Festival. The festival is known for sorghum production, but also a tent stretching almost the length of a football field, which is back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. “Well it’s...
WKYT 27
Missing Powell County teen located
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The teens mother tells WKYT he has been located safe. ORIGINAL: The Powell County Sheriff’s Department has been trying to locate a missing teen. 17-year-old Hunter Collins has been missing for over 48 hours as of Saturday morning. According to relatives, he was...
‘Her spirit’s being felt’: Ally Davis Memorial Blood Drive brings in donations for second year
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Ally Davis was always an advocate for change, leading the charge and lifting an arm for those in need. “She was a fighter, from birth. She loved everybody,” said her father Barry Davis. “You know, it doesn’t seem real, at this point, that she’s gone.”
Police searching for stolen trailer in Floyd County
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Floyd County are asking for your help to find a stolen utility trailer. In a Facebook post on Trooper Michael Coleman’s page, Kentucky State Police in Pikeville are looking for a 2016 Homesteader trailer that was stolen from the Bull Creek Flea Market near Prestonburg between September 18th and September 23rd.
Michaels craft store opens in London
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The crafters of Southeast Kentucky will now have a place to cater all of their crafting needs. Saturday marked the grand opening of the Michaels craft store in the London Shopping Center. This store is unique considering it features a self checkout area, whereas many of the other Michael’s stores in the state do not.
One dead following crash in Laurel County
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is dead following a crash in Laurel County. It happened Sunday afternoon around 2 p.m. on Slate Lick Church Road near London. Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office say a Kia Soul SUV left the road and struck a tree. The...
Plans announced to complete parkway to Prestonsburg
Prestonsburg, Ky. (Sept. 19, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state and local officials to announce plans for the final section of the Mountain Parkway Expansion in Eastern Kentucky – delivering on a decades-old promise to complete a four-lane parkway from Winchester to far Eastern Kentucky. While...
Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.
Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man that went missing and was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20. A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.
World Chicken Festival honors late London police officer during parade
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - World Chicken Festival goers lined the streets of London on Saturday to watch beauty queens, unique cars and other parade participants roll down the streets. But for one Laurel County family, this year’s festival has a bigger meaning than ever before. “It’s very exciting, he...
Former police officer dies in Bell County
PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky police department lost a former member of their family this weekend. On Saturday, officials with the Pineville Police Department announced the death of Kenny Shaw. In a Facebook post, we’re told Shaw was with the department for 6 years and was not only...
State pledges funds to help rebuild infrastructure in Bell County
Bell and Harlan counties are the beneficiaries of $244,950 in awards to improve infrastructure by resurfacing three roads and extending water service to unserved households. The announcement of the funding was made this week by Gov. Andy Beshear. Beshear also recommended that Kingdom Come State Park receive $200,000 in funding...
Kentucky State Police Post 11 Announces New Commander in London, Kentucky
London, KY (September 21, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 11, London welcomes Captain James Ryan Catron as the new commander. Captain Catron is a 20- year veteran, began his career with the Kentucky State Police in 2002 as a member of Cadet Class 79. Captain Catron is a native of Knott County, KY where he currently resides with his wife Kayla.
‘I didn’t have him there this time’: Floyd County family recovering from flooding after death of father, husband
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In late July, severe flooding damaged many homes, businesses, and other properties in the Wayland community of Floyd County. “Out of all the flooding that I’ve dealt with, that was the worst,” said Michael Caudill, whose home received damage from flood waters. “I’ve never seen water rise as quick and come in as quick as what that did.”
