cbs4local.com
Deadly crash leaves one person dead in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police responded to a deadly pedestrian crash this morning on the east side of El Paso. Special traffic investigators were called out to Montana and Admiral in the overnight hours. No further details have been given by authorities at this time. The investigation is...
cbs4local.com
NMSP investigating deaths of 2 people in Las Cruces as possible 'murder-suicide'
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State Police identified two individuals who were found dead at a Las Cruces apartment complex Wednesday. The bodies of Emilia Rueda, 20, and Carlos Esparza, 19, were found at 1491 Alamo St, police confirmed. "At this point, it appears likely that this...
cbs4local.com
El Paso pets participate in a 3k walk and run along with their owners
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Today El Paso pets and owners participated in a free dog friendly 3k walk and run hosted by Live Active El Paso in partnership with Animal Services. Those who attended got the chance to run and walk alongside each other at the Westside Community...
cbs4local.com
Woman dies after getting hit by truck in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One woman is dead after getting hit by a truck in south-central El Paso on Friday. The incident happened around 9:45 a.m. at St. Vrain and San Antonio Street. The woman was identified as 57-year-old Maria Lorena Ponce Velasquez. Officials said a 2018 Chevrolet...
cbs4local.com
Cannabis buffers between dispensaries and residential areas considered for removal
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — The city of Las Cruces considered removing the requirement for cannabis businesses to keep a 300 foot distance between other cannabis shops and single family residential areas. CBS4 on your side spoke with Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima who told us the city proposed...
cbs4local.com
3K walk/run pet event to be held in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 3K walk/run pet event will be held in west El Paso on Saturday. The city of El Paso's Live Action and Animal Services is hosting the event. The event begins at 8 a.m. at the Westside Community Park located at 7400 High Ridge Drive.
cbs4local.com
El Paso to offer 1 millionth vaccine in 'Petco Love's vaccinated and love initiative
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Animal Services and Petco Loves continue their series of pet wellness clinics, with another free opportunity for pet owners to get their pets vaccinated and microchipped on Sunday. During the event, one pet will be the 1-Millionth vaccinated pet in the...
cbs4local.com
Doña Ana County is applying for multi-million dollar grant from USDOT
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Doña Ana County is in the process of submitting an application for a $40 million grant from the United States Department of Transportation. If the USDOT grants the award, the county plans to design and construct an overpass bridge to help alleviate traffic backup in the area.
cbs4local.com
El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for September 25
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
cbs4local.com
Car Seat Safety Program kicks off Saturday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A program to help parents make sure they are using a car seat properly Kicks off Saturday. University Medical Center will host the event on "National Seat Check Saturday". The event will held on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the El...
cbs4local.com
Socorro Independent School District to buy body cameras for police officers
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The Socorro Independent School District is hoping to buy 54 body cameras for its police force. The costs of the program will over $100,000, but none of the money will come from taxpayer dollars. The funding will come from a grant from the State...
cbs4local.com
Police need your help identifying teens involved in car burglary
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are asking for your help identifying teens responsible for breaking into vehicles in the far east side of El Paso. The suspects are wanted after being caught on security cameras in the residential area of Lomas Del Este August 8. At least four...
cbs4local.com
Star on Franklin Mountain goes black to return brighter
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The star on the mountain will be off for some days. The El Paso Chamber, the group that operates the star, announced it underwent maintenance Friday. El Pasoans can expect the star to shine brighter on October 1, explained Andrea Hutchins, President and CEO...
cbs4local.com
CBS4 on your side gets answers for customer, waiting weeks for reimbursement from Circle K
On August 20th, customers at Circle K in northeast El Paso filled their gas tanks with what they thought was fuel. After multiple customers reached out, CBS4 went looking for answers. CBS4 then learned that water got into the fuel tanks, causing customers to pump gas diluted with water into...
cbs4local.com
NMSU enhances financial literacy education with goal to prevent large student loan debt
It’s been a month since President Biden announced that millions of federal borrowers will receive up to $20,000 in student loan relief. New Mexico State University is working hard to educate and prevent large student loan debt in the first place. Over 3400 students at NMSU received federal student...
cbs4local.com
La Union Maze opens this weekend with alien invasion theme
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — La Union Maze in Dona Ana County is set to open this weekend for the Fall with a theme that's out of this world. This year's maze design includes an alien and a flying saucer. "We have our main maze, which is on 12...
cbs4local.com
'Sad to see him gone like this': Family, friends remember Abe Romero at public viewing
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Friends, family and members of the community on Friday paid their respects to Abe Romero, the Organ Mountain High School football player who passed away on Sept. 17. A public viewing was held Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Baca's Funeral Chapels...
cbs4local.com
Suspected robber wearing clown mask admitted he was involved in shooting
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The arrest report for a suspect who was wearing a clown mask provided details in the alleged robbery from Tuesday outside a plasma donation center. The victim, Jose Miguel Herrera, was seating in the driver seat, alongside his passenger, outside a plasma clinic when...
cbs4local.com
Game of the Week: Canutillo gets the win over Parkland on the Eagle's blue turf
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Game of the Week for week five of high school football is Canutillo versus Parkland. Canutillo Eagles beat the Parkland Matadors 35-7 on the Eagle's blue turf. Highlights. Parkland started off with the ball early with the handoff to Isaiah Beasley for a...
