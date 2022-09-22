ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

Deadly crash leaves one person dead in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police responded to a deadly pedestrian crash this morning on the east side of El Paso. Special traffic investigators were called out to Montana and Admiral in the overnight hours. No further details have been given by authorities at this time. The investigation is...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso pets participate in a 3k walk and run along with their owners

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Today El Paso pets and owners participated in a free dog friendly 3k walk and run hosted by Live Active El Paso in partnership with Animal Services. Those who attended got the chance to run and walk alongside each other at the Westside Community...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Woman dies after getting hit by truck in south-central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One woman is dead after getting hit by a truck in south-central El Paso on Friday. The incident happened around 9:45 a.m. at St. Vrain and San Antonio Street. The woman was identified as 57-year-old Maria Lorena Ponce Velasquez. Officials said a 2018 Chevrolet...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

3K walk/run pet event to be held in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 3K walk/run pet event will be held in west El Paso on Saturday. The city of El Paso's Live Action and Animal Services is hosting the event. The event begins at 8 a.m. at the Westside Community Park located at 7400 High Ridge Drive.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Doña Ana County is applying for multi-million dollar grant from USDOT

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Doña Ana County is in the process of submitting an application for a $40 million grant from the United States Department of Transportation. If the USDOT grants the award, the county plans to design and construct an overpass bridge to help alleviate traffic backup in the area.
SANTA TERESA, NM
cbs4local.com

El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for September 25

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Car Seat Safety Program kicks off Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A program to help parents make sure they are using a car seat properly Kicks off Saturday. University Medical Center will host the event on "National Seat Check Saturday". The event will held on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the El...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Police need your help identifying teens involved in car burglary

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are asking for your help identifying teens responsible for breaking into vehicles in the far east side of El Paso. The suspects are wanted after being caught on security cameras in the residential area of Lomas Del Este August 8. At least four...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Star on Franklin Mountain goes black to return brighter

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The star on the mountain will be off for some days. The El Paso Chamber, the group that operates the star, announced it underwent maintenance Friday. El Pasoans can expect the star to shine brighter on October 1, explained Andrea Hutchins, President and CEO...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

La Union Maze opens this weekend with alien invasion theme

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — La Union Maze in Dona Ana County is set to open this weekend for the Fall with a theme that's out of this world. This year's maze design includes an alien and a flying saucer. "We have our main maze, which is on 12...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Suspected robber wearing clown mask admitted he was involved in shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The arrest report for a suspect who was wearing a clown mask provided details in the alleged robbery from Tuesday outside a plasma donation center. The victim, Jose Miguel Herrera, was seating in the driver seat, alongside his passenger, outside a plasma clinic when...
EL PASO, TX

