SUBLETTE COUNTY — The criminal case against Chett Logan Whitman, 25, was bound over to the 9th District Court last week after the Eden man waived his right to a probable cause hearing. Whitman’s preliminary hearing — where a judge determines if there’s sufficient evidence to bind a felony case to a higher court — was rescheduled from Aug. 24 to Sept. 19 “to give the defense more time,” according to court records. Friends of Meeks recently put out a call on social media for the public to attend the hearing, but Whitman’s attorney, Rives White, filed the waiver on Sept. 16, helping his client avoid such a confrontation.

DANIEL, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO