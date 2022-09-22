Read full article on original website
Related
sweetwaternow.com
Wyoming Transportation Commission Awards over $15 Million in Contracts
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded over $15 million in contracts for five Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its September 15 business meeting. A $5.18 million bid was awarded to Casper-based Casper Electric Inc. for a project involving electrical, structure, and other work on a 1-mile...
Water authority to present options for Colorado River Basin water crisis
The state’s top water authority will outline Wyoming’s role in the ongoing Colorado River Basin water crisis, including voluntary conservation and efficiency programs, at a public meeting Tuesday in Pinedale. Though Wyoming declined to commit specific volumes to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s call for 2023 water savings,...
pinedaleroundup.com
Whitman waives preliminary hearing
SUBLETTE COUNTY — The criminal case against Chett Logan Whitman, 25, was bound over to the 9th District Court last week after the Eden man waived his right to a probable cause hearing. Whitman’s preliminary hearing — where a judge determines if there’s sufficient evidence to bind a felony case to a higher court — was rescheduled from Aug. 24 to Sept. 19 “to give the defense more time,” according to court records. Friends of Meeks recently put out a call on social media for the public to attend the hearing, but Whitman’s attorney, Rives White, filed the waiver on Sept. 16, helping his client avoid such a confrontation.
Comments / 0