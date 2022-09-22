Read full article on original website
Shakur Stevenson Secures Dominant Decision Over Robson Conceicao, Titles Remain Vacant
NEWARK, New Jersey – Shakur Stevenson didn’t defend his 130-pound championships Friday night, but he battered Robson Conceicao for most of their 12-round fight to ensure Conceicao couldn’t win those two titles, either. The unbeaten Stevenson dominated Conceicao throughout their bout at Prudential Center in Stevenson’s hometown...
Oscar Valdez Says Stevenson's Defense is on Another Level, Will Beat Conceicao
Former two-division champion Oscar Valdez was in Las Vegas last weekend to catch the Canelo Alvarez-Gennadiy Golovkin trilogy bout. Canelo got off to a strong start and closed the books on the rivalry with a decisive unanimous decision victory at the T-Mobile Arena. After the fight, speculation began on who...
Mayweather Says He Would Fight Jake Paul in a Real Fight; Paul Vows To Stop Him in Six
Floyd Mayweather apparently likes the idea of trading punches—and making money—with yet another Paul brother. The Hall of Fame boxer offered a backhanded compliment of sorts to the YouTube-turned-boxer over the weekend ahead of Mayweather’s scheduled exhibition fight against RIZIN mixed martial artist Mikiru Asakura Sunday in a pay-per-view bout in Saitama, Japan.
Hearn on Joshua-Fury Talks: Contract Was All Over the Place; Gut Feeling is Fury Fights Charr
Eddie Hearn’s confidence in a proposed fight between Anthony Joshua and WBC titlist Tyson Fury is waning fast. Hearn, the head of Matchroom Boxing, has been reviewing a contract for the pivotal all-British heavyweight showdown since he received it from Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions last week — but Hearn, while still somewhat positive that the fight can happen, has been dismayed by Fury’s recent outburst on social media and the fact that the contract was “all over the place.”
Floyd Mayweather Drops, Stops Mikuru Asakura At End Of 2nd Round In Exhibition
Floyd Mayweather ended what developed into a firefight in the second round of their three-round exhibition by stopping Japanese mixed martial artist Mikuru Asakura at the end of that round Sunday in Saitama, Japan. The 45-year-old Mayweather dropped Asakura just before the bell sounded to end the second round. He...
Daily Bread Mailbag: Canelo-Golovkin, Charlo-Tszyu, Spence-Crawford, More
The Daily Bread Mailbag returns with Stephen 'Breadman' Edwards tackling topics such as Jermell Charlo vs. Tim Tszyu, the trilogy bout between Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin, Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence, and more. Look, GGG lost to a very good fighter and he was the smaller guy going...
Shakur Stevenson On Facing Devin Haney: We're Gonna Stop Growing And It'll Happen
NEWARK, New Jersey – By the time Shakur Stevenson makes his entry into the lightweight division, the unbeaten former two-division champion assumes Devin Haney will be nearing his jump to the junior welterweight limit of 140-pounds. Eventually, however, Stevenson sees an intriguing fight with Haney in his future. The...
Wilder On Usyk Possibly Attending His Showdown Against Helenius: "I Hope He Takes Notes"
Oleksandr Usyk quickly sifted through the heavyweight landscape before coming to one overarching realization, practically no one was worthy of his time. Just a few short weeks ago, Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) solidified his placement as one of the premier fighters in the world with yet another victory over Anthony Joshua. Shortly after sending the British star back to the drawing board, Usyk claimed that unless he was sharing the ring with Tyson Fury, he found it unnecessary to continue his career.
Usyk Says Fury is 'Afraid' to Fight Him for Undisputed; Plans to Fight Three More Times
Oleksandr Usyk believes Tyson Fury wants no part of him. The WBA, WBO, and IBF unified heavyweight champion from Ukraine called out Fury, the WBC titlist, to a full unification fight last month immediately after defeating Anthony Joshua in their 12-round heavyweight title rematch in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Fury responded...
Chris Arreola Believes Andy Ruiz Can Compete With Tyson Fury And Oleksandr Usyk
While there were moments in which the crowd that filled the Crypto.com Arena stood on their feet and applauded loudly, for the majority of Andy Ruiz Jr.'s showdown against Luis Ortiz, spectators grew restless. Still, even with the protracted lack of action at times, Ruiz’s patience eventually paid off. With...
Henry Lebron Out-Boxes Andy Vences, Takes Unanimous Decision On Stevenson-Conceicao Card
NEWARK, New Jersey – Henry Lebron fended off an often-aggressive Andy Vences to remain undefeated Friday night. Puerto Rico’s Lebron landed the more effective punches for much of their eight-round, 130-pound bout and won it by unanimous decision on the Shakur Stevenson-Robson Conceicao undercard at Prudential Center. Lebron won decisively on the cards of judges Ron McNair (78-74), Robin Taylor (79-73) and Paul Wallace (80-72), who scored it a shutout for the sharp southpaw.
Christian Carto To Face Hector Sosa in Main Slot at 2300 Arena
A night of boxing comes to the 2300 Arena on Saturday, October 1st as Philly favorite, bantamweight Christian Carto takes part in the eight-round main event against once-beaten Hector Andres Sosa. The eight-bout card is promoted by King's Promotions. Carto of Philadelphia is 19-1 with 13 knockouts. The 25 year-old...
Anthony Cacace Edges Michael Magnesi By Split Decision To Win IBO Title
Anthony Cacace has had so much bad luck over the last couple of years, but things might just be turning his way after he lifted the IBO super-featherweight title with a split decision over Michael Magnesi on the Joyce-Parker bill in Manchester. It is nearly three years since Cacace won...
Cheavon Clarke Batters Marcos Nicolas Karalitzky In 4th Round Stoppage In Nottingham
Cheavon Clarke continues to go a little deeper in each pro fight but still finds ways to close the show. The unbeaten cruiserweight battered Argentina’s Marcos Nicolas Karalitzky en route to a fourth-round stoppage win Saturday evening at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England. No knockdowns were scored in the contest but Karalitzky was unable to defend himself as referee Kevin Parker stopped the bout at 2:21 of round four.
Amanda Serrano Decisions Sarah Mahfoud To Unify WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO Titles
Amanda Serrano added to her enormous collection of world title belts as she unified the WBC, WBO and IBF (plus the IBO) featherweight titles with a wide unanimous decision over Sarah Mahfoud on the Joyce-Parker card in Manchester. If Serrano’s fight with Katie Taylor earlier this year was a big...
Shakur Stevenson-Robson Conceicao: LIVE RESULTS From Prudential Center
NEWARK, New Jersey – Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington’s precision, speed and power carried him to another easy victory Friday night. The undefeated featherweight prospect from Brooklyn clearly out-pointed Chile’s Jose Argel in their six-rounder on the Shakur Stevenson-Robson Conceicao undercard at Prudential Center. The 25-year-old Carrington (5-0, 3 KOs) scored a shutout on the cards of judges Ron McNair (60-54), Robin Taylor (60-54) and Paul Wallace (60-54).
Mahfoud: I Really Respect Amanda, Look Forward To Standing In Front Of Her In The Ring
Sarah Mahfoud is unbothered by the general lack of attention paid to her part in this weekend’s unification bout. Most of the focus has been placed on Amanda Serrano, the record-setting seven division titlist who faces Denmark’s Mahfoud this Saturday on BT Sport Box Office in the U.K. and ESPN+ in the U.S. from AO Arena in Manchester, England. The ratio of coverage heavily in favor of the Brooklyn-bred, Puerto Rican southpaw is understandable, as Serrano is coming off an historic fight with Ireland’s Katie Taylor and has long served as boxing royalty.
Hearn on Fury-Joshua Negotiations: There is Still A lot To Be Done
Eddie Hearn, promoter for Anthony Joshua, is not responding to the pressure from WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. On Saturday night, Fury was ringside in Manchester and told local reporters that Joshua had until Monday to sign their bout agreement. After weeks of discussions, Fury's team sent a contract to...
Warren Says TV Broadcasters To Meet To Discuss Fury-Joshua, Expects Decision ‘One Way or Another’
A resolution in the ongoing contract saga for an all-British heavyweight fight between Anthony Joshua and WBC titlist Tyson Fury appears to be in the near, near offing. Frank Warren, the head of Queensberry Promotions, which promotes Fury, indicated in a recent interview that a key meeting with “TV broadcasters” will be held Monday and suggested that the outcome of that assembly may make or break a deal to see whether or not two of the biggest heavyweights names today will fight in December.
Golovkin-Lara: WBA Formally Orders Title Consolidation Clash
Gennadiy Golovkin’s return to the middleweight division comes with his next assignment in tow. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the WBA has formally ordered a title consolidation clash between Kazakhstan’s Golovkin and Erislandy Lara. Both sides were notified Friday afternoon to enter an assigned 30-day negotiation period and reach a deal by no later than October 23 to avoid a purse bid hearing.
