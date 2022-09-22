Sarah Mahfoud is unbothered by the general lack of attention paid to her part in this weekend’s unification bout. Most of the focus has been placed on Amanda Serrano, the record-setting seven division titlist who faces Denmark’s Mahfoud this Saturday on BT Sport Box Office in the U.K. and ESPN+ in the U.S. from AO Arena in Manchester, England. The ratio of coverage heavily in favor of the Brooklyn-bred, Puerto Rican southpaw is understandable, as Serrano is coming off an historic fight with Ireland’s Katie Taylor and has long served as boxing royalty.

