Boxing Scene

Mayweather Says He Would Fight Jake Paul in a Real Fight; Paul Vows To Stop Him in Six

Floyd Mayweather apparently likes the idea of trading punches—and making money—with yet another Paul brother. The Hall of Fame boxer offered a backhanded compliment of sorts to the YouTube-turned-boxer over the weekend ahead of Mayweather’s scheduled exhibition fight against RIZIN mixed martial artist Mikiru Asakura Sunday in a pay-per-view bout in Saitama, Japan.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Hearn on Joshua-Fury Talks: Contract Was All Over the Place; Gut Feeling is Fury Fights Charr

Eddie Hearn’s confidence in a proposed fight between Anthony Joshua and WBC titlist Tyson Fury is waning fast. Hearn, the head of Matchroom Boxing, has been reviewing a contract for the pivotal all-British heavyweight showdown since he received it from Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions last week — but Hearn, while still somewhat positive that the fight can happen, has been dismayed by Fury’s recent outburst on social media and the fact that the contract was “all over the place.”
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Daily Bread Mailbag: Canelo-Golovkin, Charlo-Tszyu, Spence-Crawford, More

The Daily Bread Mailbag returns with Stephen 'Breadman' Edwards tackling topics such as Jermell Charlo vs. Tim Tszyu, the trilogy bout between Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin, Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence, and more. Look, GGG lost to a very good fighter and he was the smaller guy going...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Wilder On Usyk Possibly Attending His Showdown Against Helenius: "I Hope He Takes Notes"

Oleksandr Usyk quickly sifted through the heavyweight landscape before coming to one overarching realization, practically no one was worthy of his time. Just a few short weeks ago, Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) solidified his placement as one of the premier fighters in the world with yet another victory over Anthony Joshua. Shortly after sending the British star back to the drawing board, Usyk claimed that unless he was sharing the ring with Tyson Fury, he found it unnecessary to continue his career.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shakur Stevenson
Boxing Scene

Henry Lebron Out-Boxes Andy Vences, Takes Unanimous Decision On Stevenson-Conceicao Card

NEWARK, New Jersey – Henry Lebron fended off an often-aggressive Andy Vences to remain undefeated Friday night. Puerto Rico’s Lebron landed the more effective punches for much of their eight-round, 130-pound bout and won it by unanimous decision on the Shakur Stevenson-Robson Conceicao undercard at Prudential Center. Lebron won decisively on the cards of judges Ron McNair (78-74), Robin Taylor (79-73) and Paul Wallace (80-72), who scored it a shutout for the sharp southpaw.
NEWARK, NJ
Boxing Scene

Christian Carto To Face Hector Sosa in Main Slot at 2300 Arena

A night of boxing comes to the 2300 Arena on Saturday, October 1st as Philly favorite, bantamweight Christian Carto takes part in the eight-round main event against once-beaten Hector Andres Sosa. The eight-bout card is promoted by King's Promotions. Carto of Philadelphia is 19-1 with 13 knockouts. The 25 year-old...
COMBAT SPORTS
#Wbc#Wbo#Las Vegas#Boxing#Combat#Stevenson Overweight#Conceicao Fight#Espn#Njsacb
Boxing Scene

Cheavon Clarke Batters Marcos Nicolas Karalitzky In 4th Round Stoppage In Nottingham

Cheavon Clarke continues to go a little deeper in each pro fight but still finds ways to close the show. The unbeaten cruiserweight battered Argentina’s Marcos Nicolas Karalitzky en route to a fourth-round stoppage win Saturday evening at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England. No knockdowns were scored in the contest but Karalitzky was unable to defend himself as referee Kevin Parker stopped the bout at 2:21 of round four.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Shakur Stevenson-Robson Conceicao: LIVE RESULTS From Prudential Center

NEWARK, New Jersey – Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington’s precision, speed and power carried him to another easy victory Friday night. The undefeated featherweight prospect from Brooklyn clearly out-pointed Chile’s Jose Argel in their six-rounder on the Shakur Stevenson-Robson Conceicao undercard at Prudential Center. The 25-year-old Carrington (5-0, 3 KOs) scored a shutout on the cards of judges Ron McNair (60-54), Robin Taylor (60-54) and Paul Wallace (60-54).
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Mahfoud: I Really Respect Amanda, Look Forward To Standing In Front Of Her In The Ring

Sarah Mahfoud is unbothered by the general lack of attention paid to her part in this weekend’s unification bout. Most of the focus has been placed on Amanda Serrano, the record-setting seven division titlist who faces Denmark’s Mahfoud this Saturday on BT Sport Box Office in the U.K. and ESPN+ in the U.S. from AO Arena in Manchester, England. The ratio of coverage heavily in favor of the Brooklyn-bred, Puerto Rican southpaw is understandable, as Serrano is coming off an historic fight with Ireland’s Katie Taylor and has long served as boxing royalty.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Hearn on Fury-Joshua Negotiations: There is Still A lot To Be Done

Eddie Hearn, promoter for Anthony Joshua, is not responding to the pressure from WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. On Saturday night, Fury was ringside in Manchester and told local reporters that Joshua had until Monday to sign their bout agreement. After weeks of discussions, Fury's team sent a contract to...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Warren Says TV Broadcasters To Meet To Discuss Fury-Joshua, Expects Decision ‘One Way or Another’

A resolution in the ongoing contract saga for an all-British heavyweight fight between Anthony Joshua and WBC titlist Tyson Fury appears to be in the near, near offing. Frank Warren, the head of Queensberry Promotions, which promotes Fury, indicated in a recent interview that a key meeting with “TV broadcasters” will be held Monday and suggested that the outcome of that assembly may make or break a deal to see whether or not two of the biggest heavyweights names today will fight in December.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Golovkin-Lara: WBA Formally Orders Title Consolidation Clash

Gennadiy Golovkin’s return to the middleweight division comes with his next assignment in tow. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the WBA has formally ordered a title consolidation clash between Kazakhstan’s Golovkin and Erislandy Lara. Both sides were notified Friday afternoon to enter an assigned 30-day negotiation period and reach a deal by no later than October 23 to avoid a purse bid hearing.
COMBAT SPORTS

