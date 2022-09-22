Read full article on original website
Even the City of Greensboro appears to be confused about the expenditure of the $59.4 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds the city received. A press release from the City of Greensboro on Friday, Sept. 23 lists $2.4 million in projects approved for funding by the City Council at the Tuesday, Sept. 20 meeting and states, “These projects join the Council’s previously approved projects, which now total $27,537,000, and account for 46 percent of funds made possible by the City’s $59.43 million ARP award.
The Greensboro City Council had five annexations and original zoning requests and two rezoning requests on the agenda at the Tuesday, Sept. 20 meeting. The City Council approved every request, all but two by unanimous votes. Both of the rezoning requests had opposition, as did one of the annexations and...
On Thursday, Sept. 22, the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce announced its congratulations for the eight minority business owners that graduated from the Scale to Excel program. That initiative is meant to assist minority business owners by providing things like executive education, management know-how, and a support system that will help expand their businesses and take them to the next level.
