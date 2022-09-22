Read full article on original website
spectrumlocalnews.com
15,000 evictions were filed across N.C. last month; housing advocates expect that to increase
DURHAM, N.C. — Nearly 15,000 evictions were filed across the state in August. That’s almost double the number filed during the same time last year. Nearly 15,000 evictions were filed across the state last month. The director of the Durham Eviction Diversion Program said it could get worse...
Guilford County billion-dollar school bond for repairs and upgrades put on hold
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County’s request for approval of a $1.7 billion bond package that was passed by voters in the May primary election was put on hold. The North Carolina Local Government Commission needs some questions answered before approving the bond funding. According to Commissioner Ryan...
wfmynews2.com
Guilford Co. Sheriff's Office seeking to hire new detention officers
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office is seeking qualified applicants to join their team as detention officers. Information sessions on how to become a certified detention officer will be available. There have already been three information sessions. A fourth session will be held Wednesday, September 28...
WXII 12
Guilford County student assaults Assistant Principal and officer, deputies say
JAMESTOWN, N.C. — A student assaulted an assistant principal and officer after refusing to leave the classroom, deputies said. The Guilford County Sheriff's Office reported an incident at Ragsdale High School Wednesday afternoon. A student caused a disturbance in class and refused to leave after the teacher told them...
Triad leaders trying to curb juvenile gun violence
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Across the state, we’re seeing an increase in the number of children committing crimes with firearms, and those kids are getting younger and younger. The state’s deputy secretary over juvenile justice, William Lassiter, said about 20 percent of all juvenile crimes in North Carolina involve guns. In 2018, it was only […]
NC inmate charged with having escape tool after walking out of cell, deputies say
A Forsyth County inmate was charged on Thursday with having an escape tool after walking out of his jail cell, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff's Office news release.
NC inmate sentenced to 2.5 years for attempting to escape prison
62-year-old Charles Asher was sentenced to 2.5 years (30 months) for attempting to escape from the Federal Correctional Institution in Butner, North Carolina (“FCI Butner”).
Greensboro neighbors fight plans for future daycare
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The idea of transforming a house into a daycare turned into a heated discussion during the Greensboro City Council meeting. The controversial rezoning hearing lasted more than one hour Tuesday evening. Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan told attendees it was the longest hearing city leaders have considered in a while. “If that house is […]
Prime Tobacco and Vape shop burglarized in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are looking for a man who burglarized a Burlington business early Sunday morning. Burlington police said they got a call about an alarm going off at Prime Tobacco and Vape shop on 2761 South Church Street. When officers arrived, they found a damaged front door...
Town council meeting called to address brown water coming out of faucet
RAMSEUR, N.C. — Ramseur Town Council held an emergency meeting Friday to address concerns about brown drinking water. Town officials said the issue is improving and the water is safe to drink. Yet many people in the town are holding off. The discoloration in the water has many factors...
cbs17
2 moms brawl in parking lot at Chatham County high school, deputies say
PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two mothers were arrested this week after they got into a fight at a Chatham County high school, deputies said. The incident was reported Tuesday morning at in the parking lot of Northwood High School in Pittsboro, according to a news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.
'Life has a way of humbling you' | Forsyth County Sheriff speaks on the Salvation Army and the impact it had on his family
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. is teaming up with the Salvation Army Center of Hope to help people facing homelessness. They will be holding 'Home Plus 22' on September 30 at Bailey Park from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The event will feature live music,...
School bus crashes into city bus in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — 2 buses were involved in a crash on Friday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 4:58 p.m on Friday, officers came to the 2300 block of North Patterson Avenue after getting reports of a vehicle crash. Investigators say that the driver of a Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school bus was distracted […]
WXII 12
A place to call home: She lived in foster care until she couldn’t and is now making a difference
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A statewide, youth-led association made up of people ages 14 to 24 years old who have lived in foster care, a group home, or mental health placement, is looking to expand its footprint with a new chapter in Forsyth County. SaySo stands for Strong Able...
cbs17
Durham felon arrested for having guns, mushrooms: Sheriff
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Friday for stealing guns and possessing numerous drugs. Deputies executed a search warrant on Friday in the 6000 block of Cheek Road, east of Interstate 85 in Durham. According to deputies, Phillip Keith Spence, 58, stole two firearms from Orange County and had several items including ammunition, cash, marijuana, meth and mushrooms.
rhinotimes.com
Chamber And Partners Program Hopes To Supercharge Minority Businesses
On Thursday, Sept. 22, the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce announced its congratulations for the eight minority business owners that graduated from the Scale to Excel program. That initiative is meant to assist minority business owners by providing things like executive education, management know-how, and a support system that will help expand their businesses and take them to the next level.
2 killed in Greensboro due to gun violence in 1 week
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We now know a third shooting happened in the same Greensboro neighborhood where two people lost their lives to gun violence this week. This one happened on Sept. 17 near Phillips Avenue and Bywood Road. The next happened Wednesday on Buchanan Road less than half a mile away. A third took […]
cbs17
Hundreds ride to remember Mebane teen; funeral held for girl after pair found dead in Orange County
MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) — People who knew Devin Clark said the 18-year-old loved sports cars, football and was very charismatic. Friends said Clark would’ve loved seeing the long line of motorbikes and cars outside his house in Mebane where riders revved their engines and honked their horns during a memorial.
Loved ones gather to remember high school students killed in Orange County
On Saturday morning a celebration of life was held for 14-year-old Lyric Woods. A separate event was also held to honor 18-year-old Devin Clark.
Toyota Megasite to invest $1 million in education
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Saturday, Toyota announced it is boosting workforce readiness and exposure to Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics. The one million dollars that Toyota is investing will go towards expanding education opportunities for students at the Communities in Schools of Randolph County and North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.
