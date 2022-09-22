ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Guilford Co. Sheriff's Office seeking to hire new detention officers

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office is seeking qualified applicants to join their team as detention officers. Information sessions on how to become a certified detention officer will be available. There have already been three information sessions. A fourth session will be held Wednesday, September 28...
FOX8 News

Triad leaders trying to curb juvenile gun violence

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Across the state, we’re seeing an increase in the number of children committing crimes with firearms, and those kids are getting younger and younger. The state’s deputy secretary over juvenile justice, William Lassiter, said about 20 percent of all juvenile crimes in North Carolina involve guns. In 2018, it was only […]
FOX8 News

Greensboro neighbors fight plans for future daycare

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The idea of transforming a house into a daycare turned into a heated discussion during the Greensboro City Council meeting.  The controversial rezoning hearing lasted more than one hour Tuesday evening. Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan told attendees it was the longest hearing city leaders have considered in a while.   “If that house is […]
WFMY NEWS2

Prime Tobacco and Vape shop burglarized in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are looking for a man who burglarized a Burlington business early Sunday morning. Burlington police said they got a call about an alarm going off at Prime Tobacco and Vape shop on 2761 South Church Street. When officers arrived, they found a damaged front door...
FOX8 News

School bus crashes into city bus in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — 2 buses were involved in a crash on Friday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 4:58 p.m on Friday, officers came to the 2300 block of North Patterson Avenue after getting reports of a vehicle crash. Investigators say that the driver of a Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school bus was distracted […]
cbs17

Durham felon arrested for having guns, mushrooms: Sheriff

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Friday for stealing guns and possessing numerous drugs. Deputies executed a search warrant on Friday in the 6000 block of Cheek Road, east of Interstate 85 in Durham. According to deputies, Phillip Keith Spence, 58, stole two firearms from Orange County and had several items including ammunition, cash, marijuana, meth and mushrooms.
rhinotimes.com

Chamber And Partners Program Hopes To Supercharge Minority Businesses

On Thursday, Sept. 22, the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce announced its congratulations for the eight minority business owners that graduated from the Scale to Excel program. That initiative is meant to assist minority business owners by providing things like executive education, management know-how, and a support system that will help expand their businesses and take them to the next level.
FOX8 News

2 killed in Greensboro due to gun violence in 1 week

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We now know a third shooting happened in the same Greensboro neighborhood where two people lost their lives to gun violence this week. This one happened on Sept. 17 near Phillips Avenue and Bywood Road. The next happened Wednesday on Buchanan Road less than half a mile away. A third took […]
WFMY NEWS2

Toyota Megasite to invest $1 million in education

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Saturday, Toyota announced it is boosting workforce readiness and exposure to Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics. The one million dollars that Toyota is investing will go towards expanding education opportunities for students at the Communities in Schools of Randolph County and North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.
