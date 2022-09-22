ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Legendary Poughkeepsie Bar Hosting “Farewell Weekend”

Noah's Ark in Poughkeepsie is inviting patrons to a farewell weekend coming up in October. Always known as the late-night place to be, Noah's Ark on Mill Street was always a true dive bar. I've been going to this place for as far back as I can remember, and the party always truly never started here till well past midnight (bar would always be open until 4am).
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Winston Farm hearing in Saugerties draws mixed reviews

Opinions at a public hearing on Winston Farm’s scoping document ranged from outright opposition to full support, with many speakers in between asking that more detailed information be included in the document. The hearing was held by the Saugerties Town Board at the Frank D. Greco Memorial Senior Center — a session that drew close to 200 people.
SAUGERTIES, NY
NEWS10 ABC

The Wonderland of Lights returns to fairgrounds

The Wonderland of Lights is returning to the Dutchess County Fairgrounds from November 25 through December 25. Last year, the holiday drive-thu experience helped launch a new family tradition for almost 10,000 families in Rhinebeck and surrounding communities.
RHINEBECK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Poughkeepsie, NY
Society
County
Dutchess County, NY
Dutchess County, NY
Society
Poughkeepsie, NY
Government
City
Red Hook, NY
City
Pleasant Valley, NY
Dutchess County, NY
Government
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
Red Hook, NY
Government
94.3 Lite FM

Tasty New Authentic Mexican Cafe Now Open in Kingston

If you love authentic Mexican food, you may want to plan a drive to Kingston soon. There is a new Mexican cafe called Arango Cafe, and they’re serving up great Mexican food to their obviously happy customers. I say obviously happy because they’re already getting raves, and they’ve only been open for a short while.
KINGSTON, NY
Daily Voice

Duck Donuts Opens New Location In White Plains

Duck Donuts has launched a new location in Westchester County. The popular eatery opened in White Plains on Friday, Sept. 9 at 393 Tarrytown Road (Route 119). Duck Donuts offers a variety of flavors of made-to-order, specialty donuts. Their seasonal flavors for autumn include apple cobbler, apple pie, pumpkin streusel,...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Dutchess County is 1 of 6 Counties Nationwide to Have This

Dutchess County recently has been nationally recognized for its use of technology to improve how government connects with residents. Dutchess County Wins Numerous Center for Digital Government Government Experience Awards. The Government Experience Awards aims to highlight government agencies that are radically improving the experience of government services. The Center...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Molinaro
101.5 WPDH

Mondays in East Fishkill Just Got Better With The Empanada Mama Food Truck

A popular Hudson Valley food truck has finally landed in a permanent location. The Empanada Mama food truck has been the talk of the town across the Hudson Valley for months now. Serving up some of the most delicious empanadas in New York, Jessica, the mastermind behind the little pockets of goodness, has been whipping around the Hudson Valley with her food truck since 2020.
EAST FISHKILL, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Westchester County Pays Tribute to Gold Star Mothers

COUNTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER, VETERANS SERVICE AGENCY DIRECTOR RON TOCCI HOST TRIBUTE CEREMONY. Westchester County paused Friday afternoon to honor the sacrifice of the families of who lost children in the service of our country at the County’s annual Gold Star Mothers & Families Memorial Tribute Ceremony. When an active-duty service member dies, that service member’s mother becomes a Gold Star Mother.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Travel, hospitality industry on rebound in Dutchess County

POUGHKEEPSIE – More than half a billion dollars was spent in 2021 by travelers to Dutchess County on lodging, food and beverages, recreation, transportation, retail and other travel-related expresses. In its annual report on the economic impact of visitors in New York, Tourism Economics, an Oxford Economic company, showed...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Car Show Returns to Kingston to Help End Poverty in Ulster County

There are a lot of great things about warmer weather. The pools get uncovered, concert venues open up and the classic cars hit the road. New cars are fun. It's cool to see the shiny and sleek modern vehicles with all of the latest technology integrated with them. As much I love new cars there's just something about an antique car. Who doesn't love classic cars?
KINGSTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Veteran#Big Band#Live Music#County Executive Molinaro
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

“Fantastic” Free Public Gym Announced in Rosendale, NY Sparks Debate

Big news out of Rosendale, NY: a new cutting-edge outdoor fitness space is set to be unveiled. Not everyone is happy about it, though. Here are the details. "The fitness court at the Rosendale Rec Center is coming along!" said a recent Facebook post by the Rosendale Town Hall. "Ribbon cutting will be held on Tuesday September 27th at 10 am." The colorful and expansive space boasts "seven fitness zones [that] offer hundreds of exercises" for a functional, full-body workouts. The park also features art from local photographer John Fischer. Reactions were mixed.
ROSENDALE, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Ulster County is an ice cream lover’s dessert oasis

Anyone who has experienced the salivating sensation of craving an ice cream cone can attest that the sugary, creamy treat is near-irresistible. It’s not just because our bodies and taste buds have evolved to crave sugar on a regular basis. When you break down the chemistry behind ice cream, it’s easy to see why. The delectable dessert was born of the perfect combination of sugar, fat, and air to light up the dopamine receptors in our brain.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Top 4 Places to Get Chicken Wraps in the Hudson Valley

What's your go-to meal? Whenever I dine out, I always choose a chicken wrap. With a mix of protein, veggies, cheese and dressing, it hits the spot every time. Coming from the chicken wrap connoisseur herself, there are many options of food in the Hudson Valley. However, I have tried chicken wraps from several locations throughout our area and have found the good and the bad.
ROSENDALE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
News Break
Politics
101.5 WPDH

Is Newburgh Installing a Beer Pipeline Under the City?

If the rumors are true, businesses and residents may soon be able to tap into an endless supply of beer flowing under the City of Newburgh. The Internet was buzzing this week about an announcement that a beer pipeline was being installed under the streets of Newburgh. While this may seem like a far-fetched idea, the beer pipeline is actually a real thing.
NEWBURGH, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy