Read full article on original website
Related
Legendary Poughkeepsie Bar Hosting “Farewell Weekend”
Noah's Ark in Poughkeepsie is inviting patrons to a farewell weekend coming up in October. Always known as the late-night place to be, Noah's Ark on Mill Street was always a true dive bar. I've been going to this place for as far back as I can remember, and the party always truly never started here till well past midnight (bar would always be open until 4am).
“Great Find” Food Experiences Foodies Know In Dutchess County, NY
As a person who loves food, people often ask me, if there are any hidden gems of places to grab a bite in the Hudson Valley. This time around, I am just going to focus on a few spots inside Dutchess County New York. I will occasionally update this list,...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Winston Farm hearing in Saugerties draws mixed reviews
Opinions at a public hearing on Winston Farm’s scoping document ranged from outright opposition to full support, with many speakers in between asking that more detailed information be included in the document. The hearing was held by the Saugerties Town Board at the Frank D. Greco Memorial Senior Center — a session that drew close to 200 people.
The Wonderland of Lights returns to fairgrounds
The Wonderland of Lights is returning to the Dutchess County Fairgrounds from November 25 through December 25. Last year, the holiday drive-thu experience helped launch a new family tradition for almost 10,000 families in Rhinebeck and surrounding communities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tasty New Authentic Mexican Cafe Now Open in Kingston
If you love authentic Mexican food, you may want to plan a drive to Kingston soon. There is a new Mexican cafe called Arango Cafe, and they’re serving up great Mexican food to their obviously happy customers. I say obviously happy because they’re already getting raves, and they’ve only been open for a short while.
What’s Brewin’? Hyde Park to Welcome Innovative Sake Brewery to Town
While many people are still navigating the feelings associated with the closing of a 25+ year staple brewery in Hyde Park, perhaps the news of a different type of brewery opening in the area will help fill the void. Here's what we know about the opening of Dassai Blue, a...
Duck Donuts Opens New Location In White Plains
Duck Donuts has launched a new location in Westchester County. The popular eatery opened in White Plains on Friday, Sept. 9 at 393 Tarrytown Road (Route 119). Duck Donuts offers a variety of flavors of made-to-order, specialty donuts. Their seasonal flavors for autumn include apple cobbler, apple pie, pumpkin streusel,...
Dutchess County is 1 of 6 Counties Nationwide to Have This
Dutchess County recently has been nationally recognized for its use of technology to improve how government connects with residents. Dutchess County Wins Numerous Center for Digital Government Government Experience Awards. The Government Experience Awards aims to highlight government agencies that are radically improving the experience of government services. The Center...
RELATED PEOPLE
Mondays in East Fishkill Just Got Better With The Empanada Mama Food Truck
A popular Hudson Valley food truck has finally landed in a permanent location. The Empanada Mama food truck has been the talk of the town across the Hudson Valley for months now. Serving up some of the most delicious empanadas in New York, Jessica, the mastermind behind the little pockets of goodness, has been whipping around the Hudson Valley with her food truck since 2020.
yonkerstimes.com
Westchester County Pays Tribute to Gold Star Mothers
COUNTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER, VETERANS SERVICE AGENCY DIRECTOR RON TOCCI HOST TRIBUTE CEREMONY. Westchester County paused Friday afternoon to honor the sacrifice of the families of who lost children in the service of our country at the County’s annual Gold Star Mothers & Families Memorial Tribute Ceremony. When an active-duty service member dies, that service member’s mother becomes a Gold Star Mother.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Travel, hospitality industry on rebound in Dutchess County
POUGHKEEPSIE – More than half a billion dollars was spent in 2021 by travelers to Dutchess County on lodging, food and beverages, recreation, transportation, retail and other travel-related expresses. In its annual report on the economic impact of visitors in New York, Tourism Economics, an Oxford Economic company, showed...
Car Show Returns to Kingston to Help End Poverty in Ulster County
There are a lot of great things about warmer weather. The pools get uncovered, concert venues open up and the classic cars hit the road. New cars are fun. It's cool to see the shiny and sleek modern vehicles with all of the latest technology integrated with them. As much I love new cars there's just something about an antique car. Who doesn't love classic cars?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Need Job? Mammoth Hiring Event Set for Newburgh NY October 2022
Do you keep hearing about 'all these great jobs' that are paying more than ever before for workers? Whether you already have a job, or not, why not investigate what is going on in the current job market? Worst that can happen is you have to give notice at your current job and you get to brush up on your interview skills, right?
“Fantastic” Free Public Gym Announced in Rosendale, NY Sparks Debate
Big news out of Rosendale, NY: a new cutting-edge outdoor fitness space is set to be unveiled. Not everyone is happy about it, though. Here are the details. "The fitness court at the Rosendale Rec Center is coming along!" said a recent Facebook post by the Rosendale Town Hall. "Ribbon cutting will be held on Tuesday September 27th at 10 am." The colorful and expansive space boasts "seven fitness zones [that] offer hundreds of exercises" for a functional, full-body workouts. The park also features art from local photographer John Fischer. Reactions were mixed.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Ulster County is an ice cream lover’s dessert oasis
Anyone who has experienced the salivating sensation of craving an ice cream cone can attest that the sugary, creamy treat is near-irresistible. It’s not just because our bodies and taste buds have evolved to crave sugar on a regular basis. When you break down the chemistry behind ice cream, it’s easy to see why. The delectable dessert was born of the perfect combination of sugar, fat, and air to light up the dopamine receptors in our brain.
Top 4 Places to Get Chicken Wraps in the Hudson Valley
What's your go-to meal? Whenever I dine out, I always choose a chicken wrap. With a mix of protein, veggies, cheese and dressing, it hits the spot every time. Coming from the chicken wrap connoisseur herself, there are many options of food in the Hudson Valley. However, I have tried chicken wraps from several locations throughout our area and have found the good and the bad.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dutchess County drive-in to use captions for those with hearing loss
It's part of a partnership with Mid-Hudson Interpreter Service and begins during an evening showing of “Don’t Worry Darling” at the Hyde Park drive-in.
Newburgh, New York Pizza Shop Goes Crazy For Pepperoni Pizza Day
Every pizza lover seems to be celebrating the big day for America's favorite pie. I don't know why this slipped my radar but did you know that it was Pepperoni Pizza Day. Pepperoni is popular but is pepperoni America's favorite pizza topping?. It sure is. In fact, it is overwhelmingly...
Is Newburgh Installing a Beer Pipeline Under the City?
If the rumors are true, businesses and residents may soon be able to tap into an endless supply of beer flowing under the City of Newburgh. The Internet was buzzing this week about an announcement that a beer pipeline was being installed under the streets of Newburgh. While this may seem like a far-fetched idea, the beer pipeline is actually a real thing.
YouTuber Adds Newburgh, New York to ‘Crappy City Checklist’
A YouTuber made a video featuring 10 cities in New York that you should never move to and one Hudson Valley city made the top of the list. I don't think anyone would be surprised by this one bit. I would never go as far as to call any city...
Comments / 0