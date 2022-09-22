Hill Farm by Maggie Fisher. Vermont Business Magazine The Hill Farm Inn is now Hill Farm by Sagra(link is external) and is officially open to guests for an enhanced experience that allows visitors to stay on a sustainable farm and immerse themselves in the beautiful landscape with sweeping views of the Green and Taconic Mountain Ranges. Nestled in the Equinox Mountain Valley along the Battenkill River, Hill Farm began as a Vermont dairy in the 1780’s and opened its doors to overnight guests in the mid-1800’s.

MANCHESTER, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO