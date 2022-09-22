ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Facebook and Zuckerberg Make Painful Decisions

By Luc Olinga
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4USsnJ_0i6FjqVc00

Facebook is starting to look like a shadow of its former self.

The giant social-media company, now known as Meta Platforms (META) , has been on a slide this year, with the shares down 58%.

The market capitalization of the owner of Instagram and WhatsApp is now only $383 billion, the lowest level Mark Zuckerberg's empire has reached since 2019.

At that time Facebook was mired in the Cambridge Analytica scandal. The social network had allowed the consulting firm, which partnered with the Donald Trump campaign team ahead of the 2016 presidential election, to harvest private data from tens of millions of its users. The data in turn enabled it to profile voters.

The group has fallen from the top echelon of the most valuable companies. At last check it ranked as the world's 11th most valuable company. Contrast that with September 2021, when Zuckerberg's company had reached what on Wall Street is the hugely significant threshold of $1 trillion in market capitalization, specifically $1.078 trillion.

Reduce Expenses by at Least 10%

The horizon looks increasingly bleak. CEO Zuckerberg last June said that "if I had to bet, I'd say that this might be one of the worst downturns that we've seen in recent history."

To face these difficulties, Facebook wants to reduce its costs and more particularly to cut jobs. According to The Wall Street Journal, the firm wants to reduce its expenses by at least 10% in the coming months in the face of stalling growth.

Sources told the newspaper that drastic staffing cuts are expected in the coming months. Some downsizing has begun: Facebook is reorganizing some departments and giving affected employees little time to try to find different roles in the company.

Tracy Clayton, a spokesperson for Facebook, did not deny the Journal's report. He referred to remarks Zuckerberg made during the second-quarter-results conference call. The CEO had indeed warned that the company would be cutting jobs.

"Our plan is to steadily reduce headcount growth over the next year," Zuckerberg told analysts.

"Many teams are going to shrink so we can shift energy to other areas, and I wanted to give our leaders the ability to decide within their teams where to double down, where to backfill attrition, and where to restructure teams while minimizing thrash to the long term initiatives,"

He added: "This is a period that demands more intensity, and I expect us to get more done with fewer resources. We're currently going through the process of increasing the goals for many of our efforts.

"Previously challenging periods have been transformational for our company and helped us develop our next generation of leaders. I expect this period to be no different. I expect we'll find a way to keep investing in our top priority areas, and I think we're going to come through this period as a stronger and more disciplined organization.”

Pushing Employees Out

A few weeks earlier, Zuckerberg had told employees that the company was going to set aggressive goals and that people who thought they couldn't reach them should leave. "Realistically, there are probably a bunch of people at the company who shouldn't be here," the chief executive said.

"Part of my hope by raising expectations and having more aggressive goals, and just kind of turning up the heat a little bit, is that I think some of you might decide that this place isn't for you, and that self-selection is OK with me," he added.

All this is part of a general movement to reduce expenses starting in 2021.

Real Money

Elevate Your Portfolio

Get actionable market insights from a team of experts who actually invest, trade, and manage money for a living

  • Daily Market Commentary
  • Actionable Trading Ideas
  • Investment Advice

Indeed, in the 2021 third quarter the company said that it expected 2022 full year guidance to be in the range of $91 billion to $97 billion. As of the 2022 second quarter, Facebook said its expenses should be between $85 billion and $88 billion, which means the company hopes to lower its costs by at least $3 billion more than it had planned.

Facebook employed 83,553 people as of June 30, up 32% from 63,404 as of June 30, 2021, according to a regulatory filing.

The economic slowdown and a probable recession threaten the revenues Meta generates from its bread-and-butter Facebook advertising business. But the owner of Instagram and WhatsApp is also losing market share to rivals.

TikTok, the short-video platform, in recent months has become one of the favorite avenues for advertisers targeting Gen Z and millennials.

In addition, Apple's (AAPL) change in privacy-protection policy now prevents Facebook from tracking the online habits of its users and then displaying ads corresponding to their history of online interactions.

Comments / 440

Raymond Smith
3d ago

I'm tired of their fact checking, sensorship and carry on like a tyrant who wants control of all people that uses his platform.

Reply(27)
337
Brandy Mcnutt
3d ago

People are now getting warnings and bans from things (that don’t warrant it) from four years ago. The fact checking and overzealous governing of the platform (while not controlling actual criminal activity) is at a ridiculous level. And, the ads DONT WORK. They just annoy us. We have google for info, Pinterest for ideas, insta for influencers, YouTube for all of the above and tiktok for all of the above. Fb is a social gather app. And they failed to bring in the younger generations.🤷🏼‍♀️

Reply(5)
124
Eslie Savoy
3d ago

Facebook allows people to take over your pages and don't do anything about it in 2020 my page is taken over 104 people reported it and the person who took over my page changed the name the email address and is using my grandchildren's pictures and they haven't done anything about it in the page is still up Facebook is no longer what it used to be it sucks

Reply(8)
119
Related
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These 3 Apps Immediately–They’re Ruining Your Phone!

To delete or not to delete — that is the ongoing burning question when it comes to apps and ways you can keep your iPhone and its battery in good shape. The apps that you use most can also be among those that are dwindling your phone’s battery down to nothing. And the more an app offers in terms of functionality and cool features, the more likely it is (usually) to be taxing on your phone’s battery and storage.
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Donald Trump
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Green' At Walmart

While emergency "codes" may be best known from TV medical dramas, hospitals are not the only place they're used. In fact, grocery stores also use a code system to communicate with employees regardless of their location in the building. Walmart in particular has a code system using colors, numbers, letters, and phrases.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Hillary Clinton reveals sad reason behind why she wears pantsuits instead of skirts

Hillary Clinton has revealed why she started wearing pantsuits instead of skirts following a 1995 Brazil state visit.The former presidential candidate revealed that she wore a cream skirt suit during her visit to Brazil when photographers shot her from below.“I was sitting on a couch, and the press was let in,” she told CBS Sunday Morning’s Norah O’Donnell. “There were a bunch of them shooting up.”According to reports, some photos from that trip, in which her underwear was allegedly visible, were later used in ads for a Brazilian lingerie brand.“All of a sudden the White House gets alerted to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
BoardingArea

Manspreading On An Airplane Is Grossly Unacceptable

Keep your feet to yourself on an airplane. There is no instance when “manspreading” is allowed except when the seat next to you is open. A user posted the following picture on Reddit of her recent Southwest Airlines flight. Her seatmate can be seen “manspreading,” which according to the Oxford Dictionary is “the practice whereby a man adopts a sitting position with his legs wide apart, in such a way as to encroach on an adjacent seat.”
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Linus Company Meta#Meta Platforms#The Wall Street Journal
Fox News

Are hackers in your phone? Here’s how to find out

I've heard from many people who have been cyberstalked over the years. Sadly, today's tech makes it all too easy. Take Apple AirTags, for example. They’re cheap, small, and easy to hide — and can tell the owner exactly where you are located. Here are six signs to look for if you suspect someone is tracking you this way.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Jeff Bezos under fire after tweet about Queen’s death: ‘You should probably stay quiet’

Jeff Bezos weighed in on the impending death of the Queen by taking aim at a professor on Twitter who accused the monarch of genocide – incurring wrath from many who questioned his own billionaire legacy.Around an hour before news of the Queen’s death broke, Bezos quoted a tweet from Carnegie Mellon professor Uju Anya, who’d written several hours before: “I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating.”Bezos, quoting the post, then tweeted: “This is someone supposedly working to make the world better? I don’t think so. Wow.”This...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Instagram
Distractify

Rumors Are Swirling That CNN Correspondent Carl Azuz Is Dead, but Is He Really?

It never gets any easier to report the news of a public figure passing. However, since many people are obsessed with being the first to report news, sometimes they can miss the mark. For example, in November 2020, Twitter users spread the hashtag #RIPDrake, but the hitmaker has been alive and kicking. Not to mention, Hollywood Unlocked reported that Queen Elizabeth passed away in late February 2022. However, the Queen didn’t pass until Sept. 8, 2022. Now, many people are having a hard time believing that CNN10 anchor Carl Azuz died.
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
107K+
Followers
88K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy