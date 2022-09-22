ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge Removes Potential Defense From WWE 2K Lawsuit

PWInsider reports that a judge has eliminated a possible defense in the ongoing WWE-2K lawsuit over Randy Orton’s tattoos. Judge Staci M. Yandle is presiding over the trial and issued a memorandum and order yesterday. The defendants wanted to argue that the use of Randy Orton’s tattoos in the game were ‘de minimis’ (too minor) to be considered a matter of law. Yandle ruled otherwise.
More Backstage Details On Malakai Black & Other AEW Wrestlers Reportedly Being Contacted By WWE, AEW Stars Asking For Releases

UPDATE: A new report has additional details on AEW names that WWE reportedly reached out. Fightful Select reports that according to WWE sources, the prevously-reported Malakai Black had indicated to contacts in WWE that he wished he was still there. There were those in management at AEW that believed Black wanted to go back to the company and some higher ups who were of the “if they want to go, let them” mindset. As noted, Black has reportedly received a conditional release, though details on the release are not known.
Gabe Sapolsky Returns To WWE, Now Part Of The Creative Team

Another person who worked with Triple H in NXT has returned to WWE, as PWInsider reports that Gabe Sapolsky is back on the creative team. While he is working with creative, it’s unknown if it will be the main roster or NXT. He’s the latest member of Triple H’s team to return to the company after Ryan Katz and Road Dogg. They were released in January 2022.
Shawn Michaels Thinks Chyna Would “Be Phenomenal” In Today’s WWE

In a recent New York Post interview, Shawn Michaels commented about his perspective on fellow DX member Chyna and how she would be received if she was performing in the current era. As one of D-Generation X’s founding members, Chyna was posthoumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside other members of the stable in 2019. In hindsight, Chyna’s accomplishments and performance are considered ahead of her time by many, and Michaels agreed.
Black Label Pro Turbo Graps 24 Part 2 Results: Tournament Concludes, More

Black Label Pro’s Turbo Graps 24 saw part two take place on Saturday, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the Crown Pointe, Indiana show, which aired on IWTV, below per Cagematch.net:. * Turbo Graps 24 Second Round Match: Anthony Henry def. Cheeseburger and...
Bhupinder Gujjar Teases ‘Something Big’ For Impact Wrestling In India

Impact Wrestling is set to bring “something big” to India, according to Bhupinder Gujjar. The Impact roster member posted to his Twitter account on Saturday with a picture of himself standing in front of a screen displaying Pehlwani Patakha, the name of the company’s Hindi-language series that showcases highlights from the weekly show as well as big moments from Impact’s history.
411mania.com

The Great Muta Appears On AEW Rampage & Aids Sting In No DQ Match

The Great Muta made an appearance on AEW Rampage, coming down to help Sting in the No Disqualification tag team match. The wrestling legend, who is in the midst of his retirement tour that will come to an end in January, came to the ring during the Grand Slam episode of Rampage and took out Buddy Matthews with a dragon screw and mist to the face. Sting then hit the Scorpion Death Drop for the win.
Booker T Doesn’t See ROH Getting Its Own TV Show As Likely

Tony Khan says that he is hoping to get ROH its own TV show, but Booker T doesn’t think it’s likely and recently explained why. Booker was talking about Chris Jericho’s ROH World Championship win on his Hall of Fame podcast and explained that he thinks it would be too much for Khan to take on to run yet another TV show, and that he doesn’t see a whole ROH brand as being possible. You can check out the highlights below:
Saraya Clarifies Pronunciation Of Her Name

Saraya is back on wrestling TV, and the newly-arrived AEW star wants to make sure people know how to pronounce her name. The former Paige, as you know, made her debut on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite and is signed to the company. Saraya posted to Twitter on Friday to make sure people knew now to call her “Sa-RIGH-ah,” writing:
Updated Impact Bound For Glory Lineup

Impact has an updated lineup for Bound For Glory following tonight’s Victory Road Impact! Plus special. You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on October 7th and airs live on PPV:. * Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Eddie Edwards. * Impact...
Battle Slam Aftermath Results: ICON World Champion Crowned, More

Battle Slam: Aftermath saw the crowning of the promotion’s first ICON World Champion and more. You can see the results below from the show, which aired on FITE TV on Sunday, courtesy of WZ:. * ICON World Championship Tournament Wild Card Match: Kevin Knight def. Jay Malachi and KC...
Bob Backlund’s Autobiography Hitting Paperback This Week

Bob Backlund’s autobiography is set to release in paperback this week. PWInsider reports that Backlund: From All-American Boy to Professional Wrestling’s World Champion will arrive in the format on Tuesday. The book is written by Backlund and Robert H. Miller and is described as follows:. Bob Backlund began...
Ronda Rousey On What Weapons She Wants To Use At Extreme Rules

During her latest gaming livestream (via Wrestling Inc), Ronda Rousey mused on what weapons she would like to use at WWE Extreme Rules on October 8. She will challenge Liv Morgan for the Smackdown women’s title in an extreme rules match. She said: ““Definitely thumbtacks. But, I feel like...
