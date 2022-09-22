Read full article on original website
Judge Removes Potential Defense From WWE 2K Lawsuit
PWInsider reports that a judge has eliminated a possible defense in the ongoing WWE-2K lawsuit over Randy Orton’s tattoos. Judge Staci M. Yandle is presiding over the trial and issued a memorandum and order yesterday. The defendants wanted to argue that the use of Randy Orton’s tattoos in the game were ‘de minimis’ (too minor) to be considered a matter of law. Yandle ruled otherwise.
More Backstage Details On Malakai Black & Other AEW Wrestlers Reportedly Being Contacted By WWE, AEW Stars Asking For Releases
UPDATE: A new report has additional details on AEW names that WWE reportedly reached out. Fightful Select reports that according to WWE sources, the prevously-reported Malakai Black had indicated to contacts in WWE that he wished he was still there. There were those in management at AEW that believed Black wanted to go back to the company and some higher ups who were of the “if they want to go, let them” mindset. As noted, Black has reportedly received a conditional release, though details on the release are not known.
411’s WWE Table for 3 Report: Steiner Diner – Rick and Scott Talk Life on The Road, Bron on Not Using Steiner Last Name, and More!
-This is one I never thought I would see as Scott Steiner returns to WWE programming. Yes, I know they were put in the Hall of Fame, but good on them for filming some content with him as well. Let’s get to it!. -Guest List: Rick Steiner, Scott Steiner,...
Gabe Sapolsky Returns To WWE, Now Part Of The Creative Team
Another person who worked with Triple H in NXT has returned to WWE, as PWInsider reports that Gabe Sapolsky is back on the creative team. While he is working with creative, it’s unknown if it will be the main roster or NXT. He’s the latest member of Triple H’s team to return to the company after Ryan Katz and Road Dogg. They were released in January 2022.
Backstage Notes for Yesterday’s Impact Wrestling TV Tapings, New Producer Backstage (SPOILERS)
– As previously reported, former ROH wrestler Delirious worked the Impact Wrestling TV tapings last night in Nashville, Tennessee, losing a match to Black Taurus that was taped for IMPACT! on AXS TV. PWInsider reports that Delirious also worked as a producer for last night’s tapings. There is no...
Shawn Michaels Thinks Chyna Would “Be Phenomenal” In Today’s WWE
In a recent New York Post interview, Shawn Michaels commented about his perspective on fellow DX member Chyna and how she would be received if she was performing in the current era. As one of D-Generation X’s founding members, Chyna was posthoumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside other members of the stable in 2019. In hindsight, Chyna’s accomplishments and performance are considered ahead of her time by many, and Michaels agreed.
Black Label Pro Turbo Graps 24 Part 2 Results: Tournament Concludes, More
Black Label Pro’s Turbo Graps 24 saw part two take place on Saturday, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the Crown Pointe, Indiana show, which aired on IWTV, below per Cagematch.net:. * Turbo Graps 24 Second Round Match: Anthony Henry def. Cheeseburger and...
Bhupinder Gujjar Teases ‘Something Big’ For Impact Wrestling In India
Impact Wrestling is set to bring “something big” to India, according to Bhupinder Gujjar. The Impact roster member posted to his Twitter account on Saturday with a picture of himself standing in front of a screen displaying Pehlwani Patakha, the name of the company’s Hindi-language series that showcases highlights from the weekly show as well as big moments from Impact’s history.
The Great Muta Appears On AEW Rampage & Aids Sting In No DQ Match
The Great Muta made an appearance on AEW Rampage, coming down to help Sting in the No Disqualification tag team match. The wrestling legend, who is in the midst of his retirement tour that will come to an end in January, came to the ring during the Grand Slam episode of Rampage and took out Buddy Matthews with a dragon screw and mist to the face. Sting then hit the Scorpion Death Drop for the win.
Hamilton’s New Japan Strong (Fighting Spirit Unleashed 2022) 09.24.2022 Review
Hamilton’s New Japan Strong (Fighting Spirit Unleashed 2022) 09.24.2022 Review. QT Marshall pinned Keita in 5:12 (**¼) Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito pinned Christopher Daniels & Yuya Uemura in 9:10 (***¼) Ren Narita pinned Jakob Austin Young in 4:48 (***) Taiji Ishimori pinned Alan Angels in...
Booker T Doesn’t See ROH Getting Its Own TV Show As Likely
Tony Khan says that he is hoping to get ROH its own TV show, but Booker T doesn’t think it’s likely and recently explained why. Booker was talking about Chris Jericho’s ROH World Championship win on his Hall of Fame podcast and explained that he thinks it would be too much for Khan to take on to run yet another TV show, and that he doesn’t see a whole ROH brand as being possible. You can check out the highlights below:
Saraya Clarifies Pronunciation Of Her Name
Saraya is back on wrestling TV, and the newly-arrived AEW star wants to make sure people know how to pronounce her name. The former Paige, as you know, made her debut on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite and is signed to the company. Saraya posted to Twitter on Friday to make sure people knew now to call her “Sa-RIGH-ah,” writing:
Updated Impact Bound For Glory Lineup
Impact has an updated lineup for Bound For Glory following tonight’s Victory Road Impact! Plus special. You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on October 7th and airs live on PPV:. * Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Eddie Edwards. * Impact...
WWE Live Results 9.24.22 From Vancouver: Roman Reigns Battles AJ Styles, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event live event in Vancouver, British Columbia last night with Roman Reigns taking on AJ Styles and more. You can see the full results from the WWE live show below, per PWInsider:. *The Street Profits def. Alpha Academy. *Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory.
VxS Awful Things Complete Results 9.22.22: JTG, Jacob Fatu & More Compete
The Awful Things event was held on September 22 by Violence x Suffering in Baldwin Park, CA. You can find complete results and some highlights below (per Fightful). *Doomfly (Delilah Doom & Eli Everfly) def. Wasted Youth (Dyln McKay & Marcus Mathers) *Jimmy Lloyd def. Jacob Fatu. *Brian Cage def....
Battle Slam Aftermath Results: ICON World Champion Crowned, More
Battle Slam: Aftermath saw the crowning of the promotion’s first ICON World Champion and more. You can see the results below from the show, which aired on FITE TV on Sunday, courtesy of WZ:. * ICON World Championship Tournament Wild Card Match: Kevin Knight def. Jay Malachi and KC...
Kofi Kingston Reflects On the Length Of His WWE Run, How WWE’s Fanbase Has Evolved
Kofi Kingston has had a 14-year run in WWE to date, and he recently looked back at his time in the company and how the fanbase has evolved. Kingston spoke with WrestleRant Radio’s Graham Matthews for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below (per Fightful):
Cody Rhodes On The Status Of His Recovery, Says He “Has The Strength Of An 11 Year-Old’
Cody Rhodes is still on the mend, and he recently gave an update on his recovery. Rhodes is currently out of action due to surgery to fix a torn pectoral muscle suffered before his match with Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell. TMZ caught up with Rhodes and asked him about the injury; you can see some highlights below:
Bob Backlund’s Autobiography Hitting Paperback This Week
Bob Backlund’s autobiography is set to release in paperback this week. PWInsider reports that Backlund: From All-American Boy to Professional Wrestling’s World Champion will arrive in the format on Tuesday. The book is written by Backlund and Robert H. Miller and is described as follows:. Bob Backlund began...
Ronda Rousey On What Weapons She Wants To Use At Extreme Rules
During her latest gaming livestream (via Wrestling Inc), Ronda Rousey mused on what weapons she would like to use at WWE Extreme Rules on October 8. She will challenge Liv Morgan for the Smackdown women’s title in an extreme rules match. She said: ““Definitely thumbtacks. But, I feel like...
